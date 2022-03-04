In the News: Time is Running Out on These Small Business Grant Opportunities

The key to applying for grants and having the opportunity to receive the funds is to follow their guidelines, one of which is time. Whether public or private, grants are established to address a specific need, and oftentimes they want to do this within a specified amount of time. We have several grants that have a March deadline you can apply for to help your small business.

From Connecticut to Indiana, Mississippi, and the Midwest these grants address a range of industry segments and issues with up to $25,000. This includes the Elkhart Small Business Continuity Program, Midwest Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, Mississippi Power, South Dakota FAST Launch Grants, and others. Find out about other grants you can apply for in March:

If you are in the East Coast, there are several grants for small businesses in that area. These grants are providing up to $75,000 to help businesses that haven’t yet received any pandemic relief funds as well as other expenses incured because of the pandemic. Some of the grants are, Massachusetts New Applicant Grant Program, Newport News Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, New York Small Business Assistance Grant Program, and others.

Remember when you apply for any grant to look at what they are demanding of you. Please follow the instructions to the letter so you won’t miss your opportunity because of a mistake.

Small Business News Roundup – March 4, 2022

Here are the rest of the headlines for small business owners this week:

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday President Joe Biden announced that he will appoint a special prosecutor as part of a series of measures to combat fraud and identity theft in pandemic relief programs. Special Prosecutor on PPP Fraud The COVID pandemic relief programs disbursed more than $800 billion over two years by the government to help small businesses keep afloat.

On March 3, President Biden led his first State of the Union address. The annual address was heavy on economic issues, with the President saying fighting inflation was his top priority. Biden promised to crack down on shipping companies that had taken advantage of the pandemic to raise prices.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken the oil market, which has led to higher gas prices in the US. In just the last week, gas prices have jumped, with the national average being $3.656. This is almost 30 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago.

The price of beer could rise significantly because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Reports point to how the potential increase in the cost of beer would be owed to the geographical location of the cultivation of barley. The grain is a key ingredient of beer-making and is heavily produced in Ukraine.

Today is National Pancake Day, and IHOP is celebrating by giving away a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. At the same time, it is helping fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services at local children’s hospitals. National Pancake Day International House of Pancakes is going to welcome customers back to dining rooms on March 1, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A new survey and report from Time2play reveal Mark Cuban, John Legere, and Gary Vaynerchuk (Gary Vee) are the top three most influential people in the NFT space. Most Influential People in the NFT Space The popularity of non-fungible tokens or NFTs is driven by many factors, including individuals that influence the popularity of the overall market as well as new drops.

The world of employment law is historically ever-evolving, and no more so than in recent years. Before the pandemic, 30% of employees worked remotely/hybrid. Post pandemic, 48% work remotely/hybrid.

A recently published report has found late paying clients owe $50,000 or more to nearly 60% of freelance workers. Most Freelancers Getting Stiffed by Clients The research conducted by the Independent Economy Council surveyed 416 professional freelancers in the U.S. who earn the majority of their income from 1099 work and also directly invoice their clients.

Personal service businesses like spas and tailors have faced major challenges over the past two years. But a new grant program from American Express and Main Street America wants to help.