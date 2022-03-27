SBT Announced as Azbee Awards Finalist for 2022

Awards season is upon us, and joining the celebration of entertainment honorees are representatives from a variety of industries, including broadcasters, journalists and publishers. Small Business Trends is proud to be announced as a finalist in the American Society of Business Publication Editors’ 2022 Azbee Awards of Excellence competition.

Each year, the Azbees honor the best in B2B media, and the awards recognize outstanding examples in business-to-business, trade, association and other professional publications.

“We are so honored to be recognized by the American Society of Business Publication Editors,” says Small Business Trends executive editor Shawn Hessinger. “The editorial team at Small Business Trends draws great satisfaction from our mission to provide the small business community with the news and tips needed to find success each day. But the acknowledgment of our peers at ASBPE is an added reward that everyone here at Small Business Trends deeply appreciates.”

During this year’s nomination period, which ran from November through January, ASBPE received more than 830 entries in 65 categories, which were judged by a team of more than 90 editors, freelancers and designers. These entries represent the best editorial and design excellence in magazines, newsletters, digital media and social media.

Small Business Trends is honored to be selected as a finalist in the category for online how-to articles for its entry, “How to Create a QR Code in 5 Simple Steps.” The article, written by staff writer Michael Guta, has been read by thousands and was updated in January 2021 to include the newest information on finding and using a QR generator.

“Wow! This one piece of content is emblematic of our team editorial process at Small Business Trends maybe more than anything else on our site,” Editor Joshua Sophy says. “I’m beyond thrilled that we’re being recognized for it. It’s truly an honor.”

While QR codes have been around for a number of years, the article provides easy-to-follow instructions for small business owners to create and use them. Other Small Business Trends staff named in the nomination include CEO and Publisher Anita Campbell, Hessinger, Sophy and SEO Specialist Matt Mansfield.

“The American Society of Business Publication Editors is a prestigious organization, and we are delighted to be recognized by such an esteemed group, being named a finalist in the Azbees,” says Campbell. “Our team of editors and journalists work hard to provide quality content to a niche audience of small business owners. Our audience trusts that our content is well-researched and reliable, and it is gratifying to be recognized by an industry group in this way.”

Azbee Awards are given annually on a regional and national level in content, design, online and print divisions, and national awards are selected in five overall excellence categories. Small Business Trends was selected as a finalist both for the southeast region and at the national level. Regional awards will be announced in April, while the national awards ceremony will take place during ASBPE’s national conference on May 12.