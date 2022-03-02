Top TikTok Hashtags and Where to Find More

It’s one thing to set up a TikTok account, it’s another thing to make the most of it. With millions of users TikTok has become not just a popular social media app, it’s a fiercely competitive space. To succeed, you need to keep an eye out for popular hashtags.
What are TikTok Hashtags?
In simple terms, hashtags are meant to help categorize content on social media. On TikTok, hashtags help the algorithm find content and label them.
Like the other social media platforms TikTok hashtags are clickable, meaning when users click on them they are able to find all content under the category.
Why TikTok Hashtags are so Important
Hashtags play an important role on TikTok enabling users to expand their reach. Without the right hashtags, your content may not get the attention you want.
Let’s take a look at five reasons why trending TikTok hashtags are important for you:
- Bring people to your content: The way its algorithm is designed, hashtags help TikTok decide who will find your content most interesting.
- Build a strong community: Users follow popular hashtags that interest them. This way, hashtags help bring people with similar interests together.
- Leverage popular trends: To succeed on TikTok, you need to stay on top of trending topics. Hashtags help you keep an eye on trending topics.
- Evaluate competition: If you want to stay ahead of competitors, you need to see the kind of content they are publishing. With hashtags, analyzing competition is easier.
- Keep things simple: TikTok is all about keeping things simple. With hashtags, you can get your message across without going into too much of detail.
How to Use Hashtags on TikTok
When it comes to using hashtags, it may seem like there’s not much to do. Put together some words, add the hashtag symbol and get going. In reality, though, you need a clear strategy to use hashtags most efficiently.
Here are some tips on how to use hashtags on TikTok:
- Find the most relevant hashtags: No matter what your niche is, there are several popular TikTok hashtags to choose from. This makes it even more important to find the most relevant ones.
- Build a strong TikTok hashtag strategy: As a business owner, you’re using TikTok to boost your marketing efforts. That’s why, it’s important to have a solid hashtag strategy in place.
- Create your own custom hashtag: To stay out of the clutter, you may choose to create your own branded hashtag that’s unique to your business. Of course, it will take more effort to encourage engagement with a personalized hashtag. But it can help you differentiate yourself.
- Understand your audience: Which hashtags are most popular with your target audience? How are they using them? These are some questions you need to answer to be able to understand how your audience uses hashtags on the app.
- Check out competition: Your competitor is vying for the same audience’s attention as you are, which makes it essential for you to look out for what they are doing. You don’t have to use the same hashtags, but you’ll be able to find top hashtags for inspiration.
- Keep things simple: You may come up with a clever hashtag that your audience finds too complicated to remember. To make sure you don’t miss the point, always remember to create memorable hashtags that are shorter and easier to use.
Top 100 Hashtags for TikTok in 2022
To make the most of popular hashtags, let’s take a look at the most popular TikTok hashtags this year.
1. #fyp
2. #tiktok
3. #foryoupage
4. #viral
5. #funny
6. #duet
7. #trending
8. #love
9. #memes
10. #cute
11. #comedy
12. #featureme
13. #repost
14. #savagechallenge
15. #tiktokchallenge
16. #new
17. #music
18. #recipe
19. #workout
20. #artist
21. #thisis4u
22. #happy
23. #followme
24. #CoupleGoals
25. #mexico
26. #gaming
27. #prank
28. #bts
29. #explore
30. #anime
31. #cat
32. #youhaveto
33. #quotes
34. #lifestyle
35. #motivation
36. #uk
37. #cooking
38. #photography
39. #tiktokindia
40. #dancer
41. #5mincraft
42. #viralvideos
43. #slowmo
44. #fashion
45. #weirdpets
46. #korea
47. #weightloss
48. #jobtips
49. #fitness
50. #gym
51. #newrecipe
52. #diycraft
53. #lifehack
54. #singing
55. #5minworkout
56. #mentalhealth
57. #basketball
58. #art
59. #storytime
60. #football
61. #nofilter
62. #life
63. #selfie
64. #model
65. #beach
66. #nyc
67. #baby
68. #funnyvideos
69. #nature
70. #howto
71. #animals
72. #beautiful
73. #like
74. #youhaveto
75. #behindthescenes
76. #dancelove
77. #featureme
78. #ootd
79. #tiktokfamous
80. #tiktoktrend
81. #amazing
82. #inspiration
83. #followfor
84. #followforfollow
85. #cool
86. #home
87. #drawing
88. #likeforfollow
89. #justforfun
90. #beautyblogger
91. #tiktokbrasil
92. #couplegoals
93. #usa
94. #foodie
95. #dadsoftiktok
96. #momsoftiktok
97. #soccer
98. #happyathome
99. #healthtips
100. #blooper
Using Hashtags in the Branded Hashtag Challenge
Niche hashtags popular with your target audience are not the only options for you to explore. You can create your own branded hashtag challenges. Think of specific hashtags that suit your business. You can use the specific branded hashtag for a campaign.
To popularize the branded hashtag, you can run also contests.
How to Find More of the Best TikTok Hashtags
Given the importance of hashtags, you need to be able to find the best ones for your campaigns. Here are some tips that can come in handy when you are looking for the best Tiktok hashtags:
Observe user behavior: The first thing to do is to study TikTok users’ hashtag habits. You will be able to get some inspiration and also find the popular hashtags.
Study competition: For inspiration, you should also look at competition. There will be some content hashtags that most of your competitors might be using. You can use these and related hashtags that you may consider using as well.
Check influencers: Another way to find top trending hashtags is to observe the ones popularized by influencers in your domain.
How to Search for Trending TikTok Hashtags
If you are looking for the best trending hashtags, you should start by tapping the Trend Discovery option on TikTok. Here, you will find the previews of all videos tagged with the trending hashtags.
