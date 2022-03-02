Top TikTok Hashtags and Where to Find More

It’s one thing to set up a TikTok account, it’s another thing to make the most of it. With millions of users TikTok has become not just a popular social media app, it’s a fiercely competitive space. To succeed, you need to keep an eye out for popular hashtags.

What are TikTok Hashtags?

In simple terms, hashtags are meant to help categorize content on social media. On TikTok, hashtags help the algorithm find content and label them.

Like the other social media platforms TikTok hashtags are clickable, meaning when users click on them they are able to find all content under the category.

Why TikTok Hashtags are so Important

Hashtags play an important role on TikTok enabling users to expand their reach. Without the right hashtags, your content may not get the attention you want.

Let’s take a look at five reasons why trending TikTok hashtags are important for you:

Bring people to your content: The way its algorithm is designed, hashtags help TikTok decide who will find your content most interesting.

The way its algorithm is designed, hashtags help TikTok decide who will find your content most interesting. Build a strong community: Users follow popular hashtags that interest them. This way, hashtags help bring people with similar interests together.

Users follow popular hashtags that interest them. This way, hashtags help bring people with similar interests together. Leverage popular trends: To succeed on TikTok, you need to stay on top of trending topics. Hashtags help you keep an eye on trending topics.

To succeed on TikTok, you need to stay on top of trending topics. Hashtags help you keep an eye on trending topics. Evaluate competition: If you want to stay ahead of competitors, you need to see the kind of content they are publishing. With hashtags, analyzing competition is easier.

If you want to stay ahead of competitors, you need to see the kind of content they are publishing. With hashtags, analyzing competition is easier. Keep things simple: TikTok is all about keeping things simple. With hashtags, you can get your message across without going into too much of detail.

How to Use Hashtags on TikTok

When it comes to using hashtags, it may seem like there’s not much to do. Put together some words, add the hashtag symbol and get going. In reality, though, you need a clear strategy to use hashtags most efficiently.

Here are some tips on how to use hashtags on TikTok:

Find the most relevant hashtags: No matter what your niche is, there are several popular TikTok hashtags to choose from. This makes it even more important to find the most relevant ones.

No matter what your niche is, there are several popular TikTok hashtags to choose from. This makes it even more important to find the most relevant ones. Build a strong TikTok hashtag strategy: As a business owner, you’re using TikTok to boost your marketing efforts. That’s why, it’s important to have a solid hashtag strategy in place.

As a business owner, you’re using TikTok to boost your marketing efforts. That’s why, it’s important to have a solid hashtag strategy in place. Create your own custom hashtag: To stay out of the clutter, you may choose to create your own branded hashtag that’s unique to your business. Of course, it will take more effort to encourage engagement with a personalized hashtag. But it can help you differentiate yourself.

To stay out of the clutter, you may choose to create your own branded hashtag that’s unique to your business. Of course, it will take more effort to encourage engagement with a personalized hashtag. But it can help you differentiate yourself. Understand your audience: Which hashtags are most popular with your target audience? How are they using them? These are some questions you need to answer to be able to understand how your audience uses hashtags on the app.

Which hashtags are most popular with your target audience? How are they using them? These are some questions you need to answer to be able to understand how your audience uses hashtags on the app. Check out competition: Your competitor is vying for the same audience’s attention as you are, which makes it essential for you to look out for what they are doing. You don’t have to use the same hashtags, but you’ll be able to find top hashtags for inspiration.

Your competitor is vying for the same audience’s attention as you are, which makes it essential for you to look out for what they are doing. You don’t have to use the same hashtags, but you’ll be able to find top hashtags for inspiration. Keep things simple: You may come up with a clever hashtag that your audience finds too complicated to remember. To make sure you don’t miss the point, always remember to create memorable hashtags that are shorter and easier to use.

Top 100 Hashtags for TikTok in 2022

To make the most of popular hashtags, let’s take a look at the most popular TikTok hashtags this year.

1. #fyp

2. #tiktok

3. #foryoupage

4. #viral

5. #funny

6. #duet

7. #trending

8. #love

9. #memes

10. #cute

11. #comedy

12. #featureme

13. #repost

14. #savagechallenge

15. #tiktokchallenge

16. #new

17. #music

18. #recipe

19. #workout

20. #artist

21. #thisis4u

22. #happy

23. #followme

24. #CoupleGoals

25. #mexico

26. #gaming

27. #prank

28. #bts

29. #explore

30. #anime

31. #cat

32. #youhaveto

33. #quotes

34. #lifestyle

35. #motivation

36. #uk

37. #cooking

38. #photography

39. #tiktokindia

40. #dancer

41. #5mincraft

42. #viralvideos

43. #slowmo

44. #fashion

45. #weirdpets

46. #korea

47. #weightloss

48. #jobtips

49. #fitness

50. #gym

51. #newrecipe

52. #diycraft

53. #lifehack

54. #singing

55. #5minworkout

56. #mentalhealth

57. #basketball

58. #art

59. #storytime

60. #football

61. #nofilter

62. #life

63. #selfie

64. #model

65. #beach

66. #nyc

67. #baby

68. #funnyvideos

69. #nature

70. #howto

71. #animals

72. #beautiful

73. #like

74. #youhaveto

75. #behindthescenes

76. #dancelove

77. #featureme

78. #ootd

79. #tiktokfamous

80. #tiktoktrend

81. #amazing

82. #inspiration

83. #followfor

84. #followforfollow

85. #cool

86. #home

87. #drawing

88. #likeforfollow

89. #justforfun

90. #beautyblogger

91. #tiktokbrasil

92. #couplegoals

93. #usa

94. #foodie

95. #dadsoftiktok

96. #momsoftiktok

97. #soccer

98. #happyathome

99. #healthtips

100. #blooper

Using Hashtags in the Branded Hashtag Challenge

Niche hashtags popular with your target audience are not the only options for you to explore. You can create your own branded hashtag challenges. Think of specific hashtags that suit your business. You can use the specific branded hashtag for a campaign.

To popularize the branded hashtag, you can run also contests.

How to Find More of the Best TikTok Hashtags

Given the importance of hashtags, you need to be able to find the best ones for your campaigns. Here are some tips that can come in handy when you are looking for the best Tiktok hashtags:

Observe user behavior: The first thing to do is to study TikTok users’ hashtag habits. You will be able to get some inspiration and also find the popular hashtags.

Study competition: For inspiration, you should also look at competition. There will be some content hashtags that most of your competitors might be using. You can use these and related hashtags that you may consider using as well.

Check influencers: Another way to find top trending hashtags is to observe the ones popularized by influencers in your domain.

How to Search for Trending TikTok Hashtags

If you are looking for the best trending hashtags, you should start by tapping the Trend Discovery option on TikTok. Here, you will find the previews of all videos tagged with the trending hashtags.