Snag a Deal for an Unlocked iPhone on Amazon

Unlocked iPhones have become quite popular and for good reasons – nothing beats the freedom of an unlocked iPhone when it comes to the choice of carrier, model, or plans. Unlocked iPhones do not come with numerous preloaded carrier applications that just eat up your phone’s space. You also enjoy the liberty of moving from one network to another by simply swapping the SIM card. This certainly comes in handy when it comes to international travel.

Here is a list of some of the best-unlocked iPhones that you can buy now.

Best Unlocked iPhones

Apple iPhone 13

Top Pick: This has to be the best unlocked iPhone. It is a perfect in-between for someone that wants a larger screen than the iPhone 13 mini can provide and at a more pocket friendly price than the 13 Pro series can offer. It uses the powerful A15 Bionic chip and comes with a bigger battery that lasts longer that iPhone 12’s. It is also water resistant to a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes, and features Ceramic Shield front, face ID, and provides up to 19 hours video playback. While it lacks some of the more advanced features found in the iPhone 13 Pro models, the iPhone 13 is a vast improvement over its predecessor.

Apple iPhone 13, 128GB, Midnight – Unlocked

Apple iPhone 12

Runner Up: If you love the features of the iPhone 12 mini, but want something a little larger, the iPhone 12 is certainly worth looking at. Like the mini, iPhone 12 is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip which is not as powerful as the A15 that’s available on the iPhone 13 models, but it is still a top performer. This iPhone also comes with 5G connectivity, and the high-end processor allows for high-end gaming experience. You also get a dual camera with 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses, 6.1-inch display, and a good battery life that will easily get you through the day.

Apple iPhone 12, 64GB, Black – Fully Unlocked

Apple iPhone 8

Best Value: The iPhone 8 wasn’t even the top-of-the-line iPhone when it launched in the fall of 2017, but it is still a great choice for speed and functionality. It features the traditional home button with the easy-to-use Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The iPhone 8 also comes with a blazing fast processor, solid camera, and wireless charging. In short, it is as powerful as most of the later versions and available at notably lower pricing. This phone is available in 64GB, 124GB, and 256GB.

Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Gold – Unlocked

Apple iPhone XS Max

While it is no longer the newest kid on the block, the iPhone XS Max still packs some amazing features. At the time of its release, the XS Max was the largest smartphone that Apple had ever released. It features a 6.5-inch display which gives it a dominating presence in the hand. The steel frame around the outside gives the XS Max a supremely premium look and feel. Apple also upped the protection to IP68 allowing to the XS Max to be submerged to a depth of up to two meters and for almost half an hour without any ill effects.

Apple iPhone XS Max, US Version, 64GB, Space Gray – Unlocked

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

If you are looking for a mini-iPhone that still packs the market-leading specs that Apple phones are known for, then the iPhone 12 mini is a good bet. The screen is just 5.4 inches which makes it super easy to operate the phone with one hand. You also get a powerful A14 Bionic process — the same chip in the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup and 5G connectivity. The Ceramic Shield offers four times better drop performance. This phone is available in 64GB, 124GB, and 256GB.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini, 64GB, Black – Fully Unlocked

Apple iPhone 11

Before the arrival of iPhone 12 and 13, there was a time when iPhone 11 ruled the iPhone world. It features the A13 Bionic chip, which is a little less powerful that the A14 and A15, but certainly still a top performer. This phone also comes with a dual camera with excellent night mode features, a sleek design and a powerful battery that will get you through the day. While it doesn’t come with 5G connectivity, this phone still features most of the key features that we look for in most iPhones.

Apple iPhone 11, 64GB, Black – Unlocked

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Just like the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 13 mini comes with a 5.4-inch screen which is great for people who prefer smaller devices and do not want to sacrifice processing power or camera capabilities. It uses the super-fast A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, up to 17 hours video playback and it is also water resistant to a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. While it is a clone of its elder brothers, iPhone 13 and 13 pro, it misses some of the advanced features of the iPhone Pro series, like a fast-refreshing display, yet it the convenience of a smaller compact iPhone makes it worth the while.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini, 128GB, Red – Unlocked

What to Look for When Buying an Unlocked iPhone

One of the biggest advantages of having an unlocked iPhone is the flexibility it offers. You can easily switch your SIM cards to the one that has better rates or promotions. Nonetheless, even unlocked iPhones can be breathtakingly expensive so you will need to be very clear on what you are looking for before making a purchase. Here are a few things to consider.

Specs: iPhones have never been cheap. Some models cost more than a thousand dollars, so you need to be very keen on the specs that you need.

iPhones have never been cheap. Some models cost more than a thousand dollars, so you need to be very keen on the specs that you need. Size: if price is not your main concern, you then need to think about the size of the phone. The iPhone mini versions are certainly easy picks if you want a phone that you can easily operate with one hand. If you prefer larger screen sizes, the iPhone 12 Pro Max or 13 Pro max have a 6.68 inches screen which should be great for your gaming, reading, or video watching needs.

if price is not your main concern, you then need to think about the size of the phone. The iPhone mini versions are certainly easy picks if you want a phone that you can easily operate with one hand. If you prefer larger screen sizes, the iPhone 12 Pro Max or 13 Pro max have a 6.68 inches screen which should be great for your gaming, reading, or video watching needs. Touch ID or Face ID: Apple replaced the Touch ID fingerprint scanner with Face ID facial recognition on many of its flagship devices. If you however still prefer the trusty Touch ID that was embedded on the home button you should consider getting the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone SE (2020).

Apple replaced the Touch ID fingerprint scanner with Face ID facial recognition on many of its flagship devices. If you however still prefer the trusty Touch ID that was embedded on the home button you should consider getting the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone SE (2020). Battery: Even when buying an unlocked battery, you still need to make sure the battery is in good condition. As long as the iPhone is running iOS 11.3 or later, you can check the battery’s maximum capacity under settings. The closer it is to 100 percent the better.

Even when buying an unlocked battery, you still need to make sure the battery is in good condition. As long as the iPhone is running iOS 11.3 or later, you can check the battery’s maximum capacity under settings. The closer it is to 100 percent the better. Unlocked: Sounds like a no brainer, but you need to make sure that your unlocked iPhone is truly unlocked and that it can work with any carrier.

