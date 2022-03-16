What is Wellness Wednesday?

Wellness Wednesday is a popular weekly topic on social media. And it can impact workplaces as well. If you own a business, this concept may provide benefits for you and your team. Here’s a guide to observing this weekly tradition.

What Exactly is Wellness Wednesday?

Wellness Wednesday is not an officially regulated activity. Rather, many businesses and organizations use the term independently to promote a healthy lifestyle in their own way. The term gained popularity in the early days of social media, as brands shared tips and tricks under the #WellnessWednesday hashtag. But today, many workplaces use it to promote well being among employees.

Why is Wellness Wednesday Important?

Promoting physical and mental health makes workers and society as a whole happier and more productive. The following section outlines some specific ways Wellness Wednesdays can teach people how to stay healthy in the workplace.

10 Benefits of Getting Your Business Involved in Wellness Wednesday

Wellness Wednesdays involve sharing suggestions and inspirational ideas that promote physical activity, nutrition, quality sleep, mindfulness, and mental health. Here are some benefits businesses can realize by participating.

1. Better Physical and Mental Health

Sharing information and tips can help your team improve both their physical and emotional wellness. For example, eating healthy foods and staying active help individuals maintain a steady weight, while also reducing anxiety and supporting a positive mindset. Sharing these tips shows your team that you place importance on helping them maintain optimal wellbeing on multiple fronts.

2. Healthy Lifestyle

Wellness Wednesday isn’t just about quick hacks to lose weight or improve physical appearance. Educating employees about good health can help them build daily habits that contribute to a long and healthy life. The idea is to share services and activities that everyone can participate in on an ongoing basis.

3. Lower Stress Levels

Feeling like you’re constantly in crisis mode can take a toll on any person. Learning new coping strategies and self care tips can help employees reduce stress so they’re better able to focus on their overall wellbeing and the things they enjoy in life. For example, your tip one week may be sharing meditation apps or leading a guided session. Then your employees can take that information and integrate it into their daily habits or use it to cope with stress when they experience it.

4. Increased Focus

It’s tough to focus on work when you’re not feeling well or or are constantly dealing with stress. Health issues also often lead to lack of sleep, which can leave people feeling sluggisha dn unmotivated through most of the week. Practicing self care and trying new wellness strategies can free up the mental bandwidth necessary to be effective in everyday life. They may even get better ideas or experience increased motivation due to their influx of energy.

5. Improved Morale

Exercise, nutritious food, and lower stress levels can also have a positive impact on mood. If your employees put the resources and education you share into action, they may be happier overall. This can help them stay positive while navigating workplace challenges and make your workplace a happier environment overall.

6. Better Work Life Balance

Healthy employees are also better equipped to maintain strong relationships with family and friends outside of work. This can give them the support they need to stay motivated and avoid burnout. This healthier balance can help them stay engaged while they are at work, since they are more likely to have the time and energy to pay attention to their children, hobbies, or personal life during the rest of the week.

7. Increased Engagement

Wellness Wednesday isn’t just about sharing resources with individuals. Your team can also explore health-related concepts together and build community around these activities. For example, some of your team may take cooking classes together or spend lunch breaks taking fun walks outdoors. This can build stronger bonds, improve collaboration, and keep team members engaged at work.

8. Fewer Sick Days

Healthier bodies tend to be better at fighting off disease. So if your team takes your tips into account, they may be less likely to call in sick. This prevents the rest of your employees from scrambling to cover shifts or make up for lost work. Additionally, avoiding taking tons of sick time for avoidable illnesses can free up some of their time for vacations, rest, or tending to their children when needed. All of these factors can help them avoid burnout and lead happier lives.

9. Reduced Healthcare Costs

The more your employees struggle with health issues, the more your company may need to pay for health care benefits. When your employees are taking care of their own bodies through healthy diets, stying active, and practicing mindfulness, they may be less likely to experience long term health issues, which can have far reaching effects.

10. Lower Turnover

If your employees are happier and healthier at work, they’re less likely to seek opportunities elsewhere. Holding onto top talent can help your organization thrive, and keep hiring and onboarding costs low. Overall, your goal should be to provide an environment where your employees can thrive on a physical, mental, and emotional level.

Get Involved This Wellness Wednesday

Wellness Wednesday isn’t just a trending topic on social media. Businesses can use this concept to create a real community among employees, helping them stay active, eat better, and enjoy a happier lifestyle. Whether you share simple tips or host events or activities, focusing on wellness can be a major benefit to all types of workplaces.