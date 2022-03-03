If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Since its invention in 1960, bubble wrap has been an indispensable part of shipping. These flexible plastic sheeting contain small air pockets cushion items during shipment and storage. The sealed air bubbles provide a flexible but durable cushion forming a sturdy barrier against impact. Which provides an easy way for customers to purchase goods and ship them out to other countries or store the goods in layers to prevent the goods from damaging in the long term.

The advantage of bubble wrap over other packing and cushioning materials is its lightweight (so it doesn’t add much to shipping costs) and protection for delicate items from shock, vibration, and damage. In addition, it helps to prevent static build-up that might damage electronics. It also helps to store precious items safely. Plus, bubble wrap is a lot tidier than packing peanuts, though packing peanuts have their advantages, too..

If you are in the market for bubble wrap to package or store merchandise, the list below will show you the best bubble wrap you can get right now in the market.

Where to Buy Bubble Wrap for Shipping

1. Duck Brand Bubble Wrap

Top Pick: Duck Brand’s single roll cleanr bubble wrap comes in 30 feet by 12-inch measurement. The bubble wrapper has air-filled bubbles that come with a thickness of 3/16″ that help them withstand jostles and jerks, keeping fragile items safe from damage while in transit or storage. The roll is perforated every 12 inches for easier handling and weighs 7.25 ounces. With its perforated feature, you can quickly ship your items with bubble wrap as it offers a unique easy tearing quality while also protecting the package. With this feature, Duck Brand bubble wrap can be used for mailing systems for stronger protection.

Duck Brand Bubble Wrap Original Protective Packaging

Buy on Amazon

2. Uboxes

Runner Up: Uboxes’s bubble wrap comes perforated at 175 feet by 24inches for easy size customization. It is made from a clear, strong polyethylene and has a bubble thickness of 3/16 inch to give you enough cushioning to protect fragile merchandise.

uBoxes Bubble Roll 24″ Wide x 175′ ft Small Bubbles

Buy on Amazon

3. AmazonBasics Perforated Bubble Cushioning Wrap

Best Value: AmazonBasics can be used for wrapping furniture edges to prevent scratches during moving and shipping and protect merchandise while in transit, including electronics and small appliances. The clear polyethylene bubble wrap comes in various supplies. 175 feet by 12-inch. Weighing 1.2 pounds, it is Perforated every 12 inches and comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Amazon Basics Perforated Bubble Cushioning Wrap

Buy on Amazon

4. USPACKSHOP Perforated Cushioning Bubble Wrap

USPACKSHOP’s cushioning bubble wrap comes in 700 feet long x 12-inch wide per package. The roll is perforated every 12-inch so you can size it to fit and shape your items. Users have the option to order this clear bubble wrap in round, oval or square, and it gives you a 3/16? airtight bubble packing wrap. Weighing just one pound, the unit comes in 17 x 9 x 11 inches dimension.

upkg Brand 3/16″ 700 ft x 12″Small Bubble Cushioning Wrap

Buy on Amazon

5. Fuxury Bubble Cushioning Wrap Roll

Fuxury’s 3/16? airtight comes with two rolls perforated every 12 inches. Each roll comes in 36 feet x 12? measurement and 20 fragile stickers for packing. Weighing 10.4 pounds, this bubble wrap is made from a low-density nylon barrier to provide protection and flexibility, making it easy to wrap items of any shape.

Fuxury Bubble cushion Wrap Roll

Buy on Amazon

6. Offitecture 2-Pack Blue Bubble Cushioning Wrap Rolls

Offitecture helps provide cushioning by cradling your products and absorbing any shock, vibration, scratches, and dings. This blue bubble wrap comes in 72 feet x 12 inches measurement. This bubble cushioning wrap roll is perforated every 12″ and has the option to use one continuous piece for bulky items. It comes with a nylon barrier seal technology that makes the 3/16″ bubble air last longer.

Buy on Amazon

7. enKo Cushioning Bubble Wrap

enKo offers a two-pack bubble cushioning wrap, which combined measures 72 feet by 12 inches to absorb impact and sustain fragile items. Perforated every 12 inches, the unit comes with complimentary 20 fragile sticker labels, which can be useful when shipping delicate items. Weighing 11.2 ounces, each roll sheet comes with a 3/16? airtight bubble that can be used for plates, dishes, china, and cups.

enKo (2 Pack) 12 inch x 72 feet Bubble Cushioning Wrap Roll

Buy on Amazon

8. Mr. Pen- Bubble Cushion Wrap Pouches

No more broken or damaged products caused by wrong packaging. Bubble Cushion Wrap Pouches will protect your valuable items from the time they are shipped to when they arrive at their destination. These bubble pouches are great because they offer excellent protection for your products at a low price. Plus, you can package a large amount of items within a small space. The bottom is seamless, and the side seams resist splitting under heavy pressure or sharp objects during shipping or handling.

Mr. Pen- Bubble Cushion Wrap Pouches

Buy on Amazon

9. Scotch Big Bubble Cushion Wrap

Scotch Big Bubble Cushion Wrap is a lightweight bubble wrap that is ideal for void fill and the protection of heavier items. Made with 1/2″ bubbles, the bubble wrap provides excellent cushion protection. It is perfect for mailing, shipping and storage. The cushioning bubbles of this bubble wrap are made from an all-weather material which adds strength to the packaging. The 12″ perforated sheets allow easy tearing without scissors, making it easy to use in any size shipping box or envelope. This bubble wrap can also be used for protecting delicate items.

Scotch Big Bubble Cushion Wrap

Buy on Amazon

10. American Bubble Boy Small Bubble

American Bubble Boy Small Bubble is a premium quality sheet of bubble wrap designed to meet your packaging needs. The sheet is perforated every 12″ with a cross-cut easy tear perforation for easy tear-off small bubbles and the barrier bubble technology features nylon blend fabric that ensures minimal air loss and maximum cushioning. It comes with an attractive design and is available in a vibrant red color that will help make your shipping boxes stand out.

American Bubble Boy Small Bubble

Buy on Amazon

11. Fuxury Bubble Pouches 7.5×7.5 Inch

Fuxury Pouches 7.5×7.5 Inch are designed to give you optimal protection for your shipments. These pouches are made of high quality and durable plastic films combined with a good quality bubble wrap to prevent damages on the surface of your products during transit, and double zippers for easy opening and reclosing. Additionally, these pouches come with anti-static protection which ensures that your products will not get damaged due to static electricity caused by friction from other materials while in transit.

Fuxury Bubble Pouches 7.5×7.5 Inch

Buy on Amazon

12. JDGOU Bubble Cushion Wrap For Packing 12″x72

JDGOU Bubble Cushion Wrap for Moving Storage is an ideal packing material for any moving situation. Use the bubble wrap to protect your valuables during transit. Each roll comes with 6″x100′ (36″x100′), which means you’ll have enough to get started or finish your move. Made of durable, puncture resistant material, this bubble wrap will last you a long time and can be reused over and over again. Whether you’re moving to a new home or just need extra protection while storing items, this pack makes it easy to keep your belongings safe and secure during transit.

JDGOU Bubble Cushion Wrap For Packing

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When You Buy Bubble Wrap

Though there might seem to be some marginal differences between bubble wraps in the market, they have variations. For example, anti-static bubble wraps are used for electronics and items which can get damaged by static. Cohesive bubble wrap for its part sticks to itself, eliminating the need for tape. While adhesive bubbles will stick to your product, a heavy-duty wrap is helpful for extreme shipping conditions. Besides the type of bubble wrap, there are still some tips to consider when it comes to buying them. These include:

Perforated or Non-Perforated

You have a choice between perforated and non-perforated bubble wrap. Perforated rolls have pre-cut lines across the width of the roll, usually every 12 inches. This helps users tear off the amount of bubble cushion they need, with no need for scissors or cutters.

Bubble Wrap Cost

Bubble wraps come in prices as low as $8 to a whopping $151 when shopping for the bubble wrap that suits your needs. The rule of thumb is to select one that does not break the bank but serves your packaging needs. Some bubble wraps include padded envelopes lined with bubble wrap or anti-static storage bags for electronic devices. Sometimes, shipping bubble wrap costs can be added when ordering from Amazon and it also differs depending on the type of bubble wrap, where you are buying or the quantity of bubble wrap you are buying. The estimated cost can range from 8 dollars to 15 dollars.

Roll Length

The length will be determined by how much bubble cushion you’ll need for your packaging project. Some bubble rolls can be short, while others can be long for large projects.

Width

Though the standard width is 12″ for packing goods, there are also options in 24 and 48 inches for those looking to wrap large-sized items.

Bubble sizes: Bubble wraps come with varying bubble sizes that range from 1/8″ to 3/16″. Smaller bubbles help keep items protected from scratches and scrapes, while larger bubbles are more effective for preventing damage from impact.

Benefits of Bubble Wrap Packaging

The benefits of bubble wrap are numerous. The trapped air is designed to support your goods and give you the peace of mind you need when shipping or moving items that may be delicate. With the bubble wrap in place, you know they will be protected, and the risk of any breakage will be significantly reduced. Other benefits include:

Extra protection: Buy bubble wrap to offer extra protection. Like protecting it from scratches or breaking for extremely fragile material. Packing peanuts can be used to package a fragile material before shipping to protect it from breaking. A good example of a packing peanut product is StarBoxes Packing Peanuts Pink Anti Static

Can be reused: You don’t have to throw it away when you’re done with your bubble wrap. Bubble wrap can be reused again and again unless it has been significantly damaged. So long as the bubbles are intact, you can reuse the wrap repeatedly to protect your items.

You don’t have to throw it away when you’re done with your bubble wrap. Bubble wrap can be reused again and again unless it has been significantly damaged. So long as the bubbles are intact, you can reuse the wrap repeatedly to protect your items. It is lightweight: Bubble wrap is among the lightest packaging materials in the market. The layers of light plastic engulf air, making it an ultralight packaging material that can help offset shipping costs by contributing lower weight for shipping.

Bubble wrap is among the lightest packaging materials in the market. The layers of light plastic engulf air, making it an ultralight packaging material that can help offset shipping costs by contributing lower weight for shipping. Multiple uses: Bubble wraps are great for packing, shipping, and storing goods. It can also be used as insulation to retain heat. Its insulation properties have been used in greenhouses, and they can also help maintain the shapes of shoes and handbags.

FAQs

Can you ship bubble wrap?

Bubble wraps are mainly used for bubble wrap packaging. That is, they are used for packaging small items ready for shipping. That’s the only way shipping bubble wraps is possible.

How much is a big roll of bubble wrap?

The cost of a big roll of bubble wrap differs between brands; however, the average cost of a big bubble wrap should cost around $14 to $20.

How much bubble wrap do you need?

Not everyone has a whole roll of bubble wrap, and when you need one bubble wrap sheet the most, it’s not always there. If you have just one item to wrap, we recommend getting a smaller roll or a couple of smaller ones. That way, you can keep some bubble wrap in small boxes, handy for wrapping small mirrors or other fragile items.

