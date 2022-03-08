The eCommerce marketing platform Yotpo has announced a call for applications for its Yotpo Grow brand incubator program.

Yotpo Accepting Applicants for Black-Owned Business Accelerator

Yotpo’s business is about helping brands strengthen their relationships with consumers using unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS marketing, reviews and more. Their Grow brand incubator program is especially designed to accelerate small businesses from often under-represented communities.

Opportunities for Black-Owned Businesses

Yotpo Grow will be selecting 10 Black-owned brands from the applicants, who will then receive eCommerce-first marketing solutions for customer advocacy, engagement and retention. The chosen businesses will also get a dedicated customer success manager, as well as access to events, workshops and a number of marketing opportunities throughout the year.

The company launched their Yotpo Grow accelerator program last year with the aim of championing the up and coming brands of tomorrow. The first round of the program provided six Black-owned businesses with community support, knowledge and the tools needed to boost online sales and keep customers engaged.

With the program now expanded to ten businesses, there are even more opportunities for small Black-owned businesses.

A ‘Think-Tank Level’ Group of People

Yotpo’s Brand Marketing Senior Manager, Kate Bould, said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of the first class of Yotpo Grow companies. We started Yotpo Grow to capitalize on our strengths as a company while finding new ways to engage and support our community. Yotpo Grow has been a passion project for our team and it’s incredible to see the impact from supporting these inspiring brands. We can’t wait to see what the class of 2022 has to offer.”

One of the recipients of the program’s first class of 2021 is Chaz Olajide, founder of inclusive pet company, Sir Dogwood. Mr Olajide said: “Being part of Yotpo Grow and having access to this think-tank level group of people that have been able to help me with the challenges I face has been really phenomenal.

“As a small business owner, it’s been great to have a group of experts dedicated to my business and its unique needs, listening when I have challenges, and coming up with solutions to problems I didn’t even know I had.”

How to Apply for Yotpo Grow

You can apply for the Yotpo Grow program by visiting the Yotpo website and clicking on the Apply Now button. The program is accepting applications until March 31, 2022.