$500K Grants Available to Businesses in North Carolina

State and local governments throughout the country are still introducing small business grant programs to support their economies as they recover from the pandemic. These programs vary widely by location, but there are opportunities for nearly every business throughout the country. Here are some current small business grants from state and local governments throughout the U.S.

Small Business Grants

Nebraska Business Innovation Grants

The Nebraska legislature recently passed additional funding to support small business grant programs. The Business Innovation Act impacts multiple programs within the state, including small business planning, financial assistance to small businesses, innovation in value-added agriculture, and financial assistance to businesses that use college facilities. To qualify for these programs, Nebraska businesses must have an annual revenue of less than $1 million and demonstrate recent financial loss. Individual grants are capped at $12,000, and funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wisconsin Main Street Bounceback Program

Wisconsin’s Main Street Bounceback Program is still offering $10,000 grants to eligible businesses throughout the state. The program initially launched in August 2021. And the state has given $34 million to more than 3,400 businesses and nonprofits so far. Funds can cover leases and other costs associated with opening a physical storefront. Thanks to federal funding, the Bounceback program still has enough funds to support 1,600 more storefront projects. The program specifically focuses on those moving into vacant storefronts throughout the state. Businesses that meet the state’s criteria can apply through the Wisconsin Economic Development Council’s regional partners. Applications are due by the end of June.

North Carolina Business Recovery Grant Program

The second phase of North Carolina’s Business Recovery Grant Program will launch May 2. This round includes a pool of about $200 million. To qualify, North Carolina small businesses must have suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic. This funding round will also include several business types that didn’t qualify during Phase 1, which focused mainly on restaurants and hospitality businesses. Phase 2 will be open to farmers, gyms, salons, doctors, lawyers, certain retail businesses, landscapers, and more. The maximum grant amount is $500,000. And the application deadline is June 1.

Local Small Business Grants

VBThrive Business Relief Grant Program

The VBThrive Business Relief Grant Program supports various small businesses in Virginia Beach. There are two funding categories available – one for tourism and hospitality businesses and one for all small businesses. The city has allocated $5 million to each program. Individual grant amounts range from $10,000 to $50,000, depending on the number of employees. Businesses must apply by April 19 to be considered.

Bluffton Small Business Assistance Grant Fund

Bluffton, South Carolina is offering grants of up to $20,000 to support local small businesses. The Small Business Assistance Grant Fund uses federal funds to support small business relief. Businesses within Bluffton that were in business and employed less than 50 team members as of March 1, 2020 are welcome to apply. Other eligibility criteria applies as well. Companies can use funds for basic operating expenses, COVID-related facility upgrades, or business planning services. Applications will be accepted until May 9.

Milton Small Business Assistance Grants Program

Milton, Massachusetts is allocating some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to a small business grant program. The town is offering grants of up to $50,000, with a total of $500,000 available. The Small Business Assistance Grants Program aims to support businesses negatively affected by the pandemic. However, since the program was just approved, application details and deadlines are not yet available.