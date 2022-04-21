12 Apps for Renting a Car

Renting a car used to be a huge headache, especially for small business owners and entrepreneurs with busy schedules and a need to reduce costs. However, that was before the advent of car rental apps.

Now, this convenient mobile software makes it quick, easy, and affordable to rent a car from anywhere, whether it’s for a personal road trip or an extended business trip. These popular apps fill a need in the market, as lower car ownership has led to an increased demand for car rentals and car-sharing.

How Car Rental Apps Can be Beneficial to Your Business

How can using a car rental app benefit your business? Rental car apps are popular for a variety of reasons, most of which ultimately lead to saved time and money, both scarce commodities for many entrepreneurs.

Not convinced? Rental car apps can benefit a small business owner in the following ways:

Convenience – Renting a car from a mobile app means a busy small business owner can perform the task anytime from anywhere with an internet connection. Not only can they rent a vehicle with a car rental app, but many of the apps will also allow them to manage reservations.

Savings – Finding the best possible deal on a rental car is simple with car rental apps. Some companies will offer promotional pricing to app users, while other car rental apps will search for the best deals across a wide variety of providers.

Flexibility – By using a car rental app, users can access the largest selection of vehicles with the widest array of options. Some options, such as monitoring a vehicle's performance, are only available to those who complete their car rental through a mobile app.

Security – Most car rental apps use advanced encryption technology to protect users' data, and by storing payment information in their cloud-based app, users can complete multiple rentals without the need to reenter personal and financial information.

Best Rental Car Apps for Businesses in 2022

With so many options from which to choose, how can a small business owner decide which are the best car rental apps? We scoured the market and reviewed current rental car apps and their features to determine the 12 best car rental apps in 2022.

1. Zipcar

Zipcar has been called the quickest and easiest way to rent a car. Users can reserve cars on a daily and hourly basis, and the app saves them money by including gas and insurance in the cost of rental cars. Zipcar stands apart in the market since it also is a car-sharing app, and users book round-trip cars from individuals to fulfill their travel needs. The app features a variety of vehicles to rent, including cars, vans, sedans, hybrids and more.

2. Turo Car Rentals

The Turo app lets users rent cars from private car owners in their communities. As the largest car rental marketplace, Turo provides its customers with variety, flexibility and convenience when they book cars using the app. In fact, this great app features a list of more than 800 different cars, trucks, vans and other vehicles – even a classic VW bus – all available to rent from local hosts. The Turo app even features a chatbot feature to facilitate improved communication during the transaction.

3. Enterprise Rent-A-Car App

One of the best car rental apps for iOS and Android users, the Enterprise Rent-a-Car app makes it simple and convenient to rent a car from a company people have trusted for decades. The Enterprise app displays maps showing the nearest and most convenient rental locations, plus plenty of useful information about the rental cars with user-friendly filters to help locate the perfect car rentals for your needs.

4. Getaround App

Another on-demand car rental app, Getaround is known to be similar to – but more affordable than – Turo. Users can rent cars from private car owners on an hourly or a daily basis. The Getaround mobile app for car rentals offers choices in vehicles ranging from a basic Toyota to a sporty BMW, and the cars can be unlocked with the renter’s phone, creating a seamless transaction. A car owner also can use the same app to host rentals and earn money, listing vehicles as part of the fleet to launch their own carsharing business.

5. Skyscanner App

Some of the best apps serve multiple functions. Primarily used to book flights, users can also employ the Skyscanner app to book a rental car. The app makes business travel more convenient, since users can book multiple aspects of their trip from the same platform, and the low car rental rates will save them money. The app also provides useful details about the cars available to rent, including information such as insurance details and fuel policies.

6 Hertz Car Rental App

Are you a Hertz Gold member? You can manage and redeem your reward points directly through the Hertz car rental app. Of course, all qualified drivers can rent a car through the popular Hertz app, which provides users all the information about their rental… even when they are offline. The sophisticated Hertz app even boasts a feature that helps users find the best parking spots much like the best parking app. Business owners can take advantage of the savings they can find using the Hertz app since it also features special offers on rentals and even roadside assistance for its users.

7. Expedia App

Both Apple and Android users can rely on the Expedia app for booking flights, hotels and car rentals, as well as other travel and recreational activities. Not only does booking a car rental using the Expedia app makes planning business travel easy, but users can save money with exclusive deals and a loyalty rewards program. It’s easy to accumulate points when booking various aspects of a trip using the Expedia app.

8. Kayak App

Entrepreneurs easily can organize multiple aspects of their business travel from one place by using the Kayak app to book their flights and car rentals. Also available offline to save battery life, the mobile app offers secure booking because it can save rental details and payment information for future reservations. The app also helps users navigate around airports, hospitals and restaurants with step-by-step directions.

9. Budget Car Rental App

The app for Budget Car Rental offers users many of the same features as other popular car rental apps, but it also provides the opportunity to rent larger vehicles like cargo vans for transporting property from one place to another – great for moving to a new apartment. One of the most affordable mobile car rental apps in the United States or Canada, Budget Car Rental customers can also use the platform to rent a car, a truck, an SUV or a hatchback, and they can view all their rental details from the app.

10. Priceline App

People have been relying on Priceline for booking affordable flights, lodging and car rentals for years. The company now features a mobile app where users can book their rides with ease. Not only can they use the Priceline app to book their rental, however, but the travel service offers the best available deals from a variety of rental companies, whether the car is an economy or luxury vehicle.

11. Alamo Rent a Car App

The Alamo car rental app makes it simple to find the right type of rental vehicle, whether it’s a small economy-sized car or a large SUV to transport all your family members. The app clearly displays certain rental details, such as how many passengers a vehicle will carry, its gas mileage, and even how many suitcases it will hold. Users can save time when picking up their rentals by using the app to pre-enter their personal information. Users also can save money by registering for an Alamo Insider account.

12. CarRentals App

Want to make sure you’re getting the best possible car rental rate? Users of the CarRentals app are able to see the lowest rates across every major car rental agency and platform all in the same location. Called the simplest and quickest way to book a car, the CarRentals mobile app offers the ability to rent a large variety of automobiles, including electric cars and 4-wheel drive vehicles. The app stores driver details, making it even easier to use it for future reservations.

How to Choose the Best Car Rental Company

Those are some impressive options, but which car rental app is the best? Every users’ needs will vary, so it’s important to consider the following when choosing the best car rental company for you.

What type of car do you need? Not every car rental app offers the same car type. Are you looking for a small sedan, a truck, a luxury vehicle or even a cargo van? You’ll find a mobile app to meet your needs. Some apps will even offer features like performance improvements in certain rental vehicles.

Do you need roadside assistance? If you want to have access to roadside assistance during your rental period, look for a car rental app that offers this feature.

What about liability insurance? While some car rental apps include liability insurance with their rentals, others sell it for an additional cost while others might not offer it at all. Be aware of this possible need when choosing the best car rental app.

Where is the location? Where will you need to pick up and drop off your rental vehicle? Look for a car rental app that includes the most convenient pickup location and drop locations for your business trip or vacation.

What is your budget? Because different car rental apps feature different types of vehicles and different services, the cost of a rental car can vary greatly between them. Are you looking for a budget rental, or did you want to splurge on a luxury vehicle? Choose the car rental app accordingly.

What is the most popular car rental app?

What is the best app for renting a car? One of the most popular car-sharing apps is Turo because the app features the largest car rental marketplace. Not only does this give customers a great deal of flexibility and plenty of choices near them, but Turo users either can pick up their cars or have them delivered. Car owners even can share their vehicles through the Turo app‘s carsharing feature for extra passive income.

What app lets you rent someone’s car?

Some car rental apps allow car owners to post their own vehicles for rent on the marketplace. The Turo app features the largest carsharing business marketplace, but other great options for renting someone’s car include the Getaround app and Zipcar.

What is the easiest place to rent a car from?

The best car rental app depends largely on the user’s primary goal. Are you looking for the most user-friendly platform, the easiest rental experience or the lowest cost? One of the easiest rental car apps to use and save is the CarRentals mobile app because it helps users access inventories from all other major platforms combined.