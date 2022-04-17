Baskin-Robbins, the iconic US multinational chain of ice-cream and cake speciality shop restaurants, has rebranded.

Baskin-Robbins Debuts New Logo in Major Rebranding

The rebrand of the iconic and long-standing ice-cream brand consists of a new logo, the launch of limited-edition merchandise, the introduction of three new flavors, and a new tagline to celebrate every moment.

The major rebrand of such a well-known, established American brand, whose look has been iconic and recognizable for a very long time, provides an important message for small businesses considering changing their image from time to time.

Reach Out and Connect With New Customers

A rebranding exercise can help small businesses move with the times, becoming more modern and desirable while reaching out and connecting with new customers.

Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Baskin-Robbins, commented on the rebrand: ““For more than 75 years, Baskin-Robbins has been the destination for celebrating the moments that matter most. Our new look and manifesto recognize the extraordinary role ice cream has played in our customers’ lives, along with our continued commitment to innovation and creating someone’s next favorite flavor.

“Small moments that spark joy often get taken for granted. We’re encouraging people to pause and celebrate any moment that brings happiness with Baskin-Robbins,” Grandinetti added.

Launch of New Items

Baskin-Robbins was founded in California in December 1945. To pay tribute to its robust heritage and celebrate the rebrand, the ice-cream chain is launching a line of “yay-worthy” items. As well as clothing, the merch includes products that will encourage “yay seizing” moments, such as skateboards and bicycles.

In the ‘Seizing the Yay’ spirit, Baskin-Robbins is also launching three new flavors, including Non-Dairy Mint Chocochunk, Ube Coconut Swirl, and Totally Unwrapped.

The American multinational’s comprehensive rebrand provides valuable lessons for small businesses on the importance of evolving, launching new products to meet consumer demand, and occasionally changing image to keep abreast of the times.