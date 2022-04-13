The Best Barber Chairs for Sale on Amazon

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Finding the best barber chairs Amazon requires that you pay attention to many fine details. Not only should your beauty salon chair be comfortable, but it should also be durable, have available stock parts, and most of all stylish as it plays a big role in how your barbershop looks and feels. A seamless customer experience starts with a comfortable seat. We’ve done our research to bring you the best-of-the-best barber chairs for sale.

Best Barber Chairs

Theo Vintage Barber Chair

Top Pick: The Theo Vintage barber chair is a true masterpiece. It has a true vintage look, and it is also constructed to last thanks to a solid stainless-steel body that’s complemented with sophisticated hand-stitched upholstery. The top-of-the-range vinyl feels like real leather. It also features a reclining backrest, a 21.5-inch-wide seat, and hydraulics that can be adjusted from 21 to 31 inches. The strong steel frame can hold up to 900 pounds.

BarberPub Vintage Barber Chair

Runner Up: Add a touch of professionalism and class to your salon or barbershop using the BarberPub vintage barber chair. This barber chair will certainly take your customers down memory lane while also delivering superior comfort. Thanks to the ergonomically shaped high-sponge backrest support. The super-high-quality hydraulic pump can handle weights of up to 700 lbs.

Artist Hand Heavy Duty Barber Chair

Best Value: This chair is suitable for both haircuts and tattoos. It features an exquisite ergonomic design and a durable structure. It is padded with a high-density sponge that’s covered with PU leather. It also comes with a chrome steel base and a heavy-duty hydraulic stand that withstands weights of up to 440 pounds. The backrest reclines up to 135 degrees and can easily be adjusted to multiple locking positions. It is also super easy to install.

Buy-Rite K.O. Professional Barber Chair

The K.O. is a very popular heavy-duty all-purpose barber chair and it is easy to see why. For the last 80 plus years, Buy-Rite has serviced the beauty and spa industry with a wide selection of salon, barber, and spa equipment. K.O. takes advantage of Buy-Rite’s decades of experience to give you one of the most sturdy, dependable, and comfortable beauty salon chair. This professional barber chair fully reclines and has a 360-degree swivel turn. It also comes with a fully adjustable or removable headrest. It is durable and supportive and can accommodate a weight of up to 350 pounds.

Dir Kaiser Heavy Duty Barber Chair

Create a sophisticated timeless look with the Dir Kaiser barber chair which features a brushed frame and an antique European design. Along with its retro design, the Kaiser is fully upholstered with superior faux leather. It also features a classic flip-style footrest, padded armrests, an adjustable headrest, and a 45-degree reclining backrest. It can comfortably handle weights of up to 580 lbs.

Artist Hand Retro Barber Chair

Living up to its name, the Artist Hand retro barber chair is an exquisitely designed and highly durable barber chair. This vintage-style barber chair is not only good to look at, but it also packs some great comfort features including padded armrests, an adjustable and removable headrest, high-density sponge padding, and a backrest that reclines up to 135 degrees. This chair can hold up a weight of up to 700 pounds.

Roosevelt Vintage Barber Chair

Comfort, sturdiness, and style are among the major characteristics that you should be looking for in barber chairs for sale. The Roosevelt ticks all three boxes. The design is inspired by the 1920’s chairs built by Theo Kochs, but with modern comfort features including a 360 degrees swivel, a reclining backrest, comfortable thick cushioning, and a heavy-duty hydraulic base and pump that can hold up to 660 pounds.

What to Look for When Buying Barber Chairs

No matter how good your barber services are, the customer cannot sit in an uncomfortable position for too long. You need to invest in the best barber chairs Amazon. The barber chair price largely varies from one chair to another, but price shouldn’t be your only consideration. Here are a few other things to keep in mind when looking for the best barber chairs.

Comfort: This is certainly the most important factor. Make sure to consider the cushioning, armrest padding, and the width should fit a variety of clients. Keep in mind that comfort is not just about your clients. Your barbers also need a chair that can make their days easier. Go for hydraulic chairs that can adjust to your barber’s height, locks at all necessary positions.

This is certainly the most important factor. Make sure to consider the cushioning, armrest padding, and the width should fit a variety of clients. Keep in mind that comfort is not just about your clients. Your barbers also need a chair that can make their days easier. Go for hydraulic chairs that can adjust to your barber’s height, locks at all necessary positions. Easy to Clean: Find a chair that is easy to clean. You can keep high-quality vinyl looking beautiful with a vinyl cleaner.

Find a chair that is easy to clean. You can keep high-quality vinyl looking beautiful with a vinyl cleaner. Durability: This is key. Barber chairs at any price are an investment. You certainly need to make sure they can keep up with their day-to-day use for a long time. Check the leather used, the foam quality, metals used, hydraulics, and base structure.

This is key. Barber chairs at any price are an investment. You certainly need to make sure they can keep up with their day-to-day use for a long time. Check the leather used, the foam quality, metals used, hydraulics, and base structure. Aesthetics: While there is no shortage of barber chair styles to choose from, it is important for you to think of your general barbershop style and aesthetics. Are you going for a sporty, modern, or classic look? Any specific color schemes? All these considerations can have a big impact on your customer’s overall experience.

While there is no shortage of barber chair styles to choose from, it is important for you to think of your general barbershop style and aesthetics. Are you going for a sporty, modern, or classic look? Any specific color schemes? All these considerations can have a big impact on your customer’s overall experience. Weight Capacity: Think about your clientele. In most cases, having a chair that can hold more than 300 pounds is a good place to start. Some of the high-end chairs will withstand 700 pounds or more.

