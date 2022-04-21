The Best Work Boots for Men in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

From Wolverine boots to CAT footwear, the best work boots for men offer safety and support on all terrains. The comfort level and durability will also vary from one work boot to the other. Regardless of your tasks, you need to make sure your preferred work boot offers all the safety features that you need to protect your feet.

A steel toe or composite cap will keep your feet safe from rolling or falling objects but also make sure the sole can give you great traction even on slippery surfaces. Luckily, there are plenty of options that will make whatever task you are engaged in much easier.

Here are some of our top picks.

Best Work Boots for Men

KEEN Utility Men’s Philadelphia Work Boot

Top Pick: The Philadelphia work boot is a perfect blend of undeniable comfort and hard work. This boot uses an oil-resistant, non-slip, non-marking rubber outsole. The lug sole patterns provide great traction even on slippery surfaces. It also features a waterproof breathable membrane liner that will keep your feet dry and comfortable. The KEEN Luftcell air-infused PU midsoles and the aerated footbed provide great foot cushioning and comfort. The carbon-fiber toes offer an unobtrusive fit and are 15% lighter than steel.

KEEN Utility Men’s Philadelphia Work Boot

Wolverine Men’s Raider Work Boot

Runner Up: Wolverine produces some of the best work boots and the men’s Raider work boot is among the best of the best. Like other great work boots, the Raider uses a non-slip rubber sole for great traction. In addition, the advanced comfort PU midsole and mesh lining provide great breathability and comfort. This boot certainly does a great job combining function, style, and a plethora of technologies that will keep you going even on your longest day.

Wolverine Men’s Raider Work Boot

Timberland PRO Pit Boss Work Boot

Best Value: This Timberland is specially designed for men that have to be on their feet for extended periods of time. It uses a unique comfort suspension technology that reduces foot fatigue. The Pit boss offers everything that you need in a steel toe boot. It has an unsurpassed traction grip for working on wet or slippery surfaces and great electronic hazard protection that will keep you safe from open circuits.

Timberland PRO Pit Boss Work Boot

Carhartt Men’s Ruggedflex Safety Toe Work Boot

Carhartt’s Rugged Flex work boots are specially designed for hard-working men and women who demand extreme levels of safety, durability, and comfort. It is made of 100% oil-tanned leather which is also complemented with a rubber outsole that provides great traction. And that’s not all, this Carhartt boot features a 3M Thinsulate microfiber and five layers of cushioning that will keep your feet warm and comfortable all day long. It also offers good protection against incidental electrical circuits of up to18,000 volts under dry conditions.

Carhartt Men’s Ruggedflex Safety Toe Work Boot

Wolverine Men’s Blade Work Boot

The 6-inch Wolverine work boot will keep you energized and dry all day long. These waterproof boots come with a special footbed that flexes with your foot and returns energy for lasting comfort in every step. The slip-resistant rubber sole provides a sure footing in all types of environments. This Blade is certainly one of the most comfortable work boots for men.

Wolverine Men’s Blade Work Boot

Cat Footwear Men’s Diagnostic Steel-Toe Waterproof Boot

Looking for brawny boots that can take a beating? Look no further than these CAT steel toe boots for work. The 100% leather upper will keep your feet dry and protected while the nylon mesh lining provides great breathability and comfort. The removable perforated EVA insert ensures additional comfort and great shock absorption. The outsole is slip and abrasion-resistant so you can go about your work without worrying about slips, trips, and falls.

Cat Footwear Men’s Diagnostic Steel-Toe Waterproof Boot

Red Wing Heritage Men’s Classic Moc Boot

Good looks are sometimes hard to come by when looking for the best work boots 2022, but not for this Red Wing. Originally made in 1952, this Red Wing boot perfectly combines functionality with style. A crepe wedge serves as the foundation for this durable, stain and perspiration-resistant boot. It also features a thick outsole and a waterproof leather upper. The Norwegian welt construction also adds to its overall durability and strength. These leather moccasin-style boots are made in the US.

Red Wing Heritage Men’s Classic Moc Boot

What to Look for When Buying Work Boots for Men

Did you know that exposure to harmful environments, slips, trips, and falls account for the most prevalent causes of workplace injury and illness? Finding the best work boots for men is therefore critical if you are to keep yourself and your staff safe, comfortable, and healthy. Here are a few things that you need to keep in mind when looking for men’s work boots.

Safety: A good work boot should feature all the important safety features, including a steel toe that will protect you from falling or rolling objects. If you want something a little lighter go for a carbon fiber toe.

A good work boot should feature all the important safety features, including a steel toe that will protect you from falling or rolling objects. If you want something a little lighter go for a carbon fiber toe. Comfort: Comfort is the name of the game. Go for a boot that has great breathability, added arch support, and proper cushioning that will keep you going and ready to tackle any task.

Comfort is the name of the game. Go for a boot that has great breathability, added arch support, and proper cushioning that will keep you going and ready to tackle any task. Construction: Most high-quality boots will come with multiple layers of material. Make sure your work boot can protect you from electrical hazards especially if you work in areas prone to this type of hazard.

Most high-quality boots will come with multiple layers of material. Make sure your work boot can protect you from electrical hazards especially if you work in areas prone to this type of hazard. Sole: Many work boots will come with a rubber outsole that’s complemented with good sole patterns that provide great traction even in wet and slippery surfaces.

Many work boots will come with a rubber outsole that’s complemented with good sole patterns that provide great traction even in wet and slippery surfaces. Waterproof: Water is among the most common forms of liquids that you are bound to encounter in your day-to-day work. A good work boot should keep your feet dry and comfortable even in such types of conditions.

