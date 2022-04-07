The Best Work Boots for Women in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Finding the best work boots for women can be a daunting task. Good boots for work should be comfortable, protective, and durable, but it is not uncommon to come across women’s work boots that are made of low-quality materials, and are uncomfortable, heavy, and ugly. We have gone through steel toes to non-skid soles to bring you the best work boots 2022. Here are our top picks.

Best Work Boots for Women

Wolverine Women’s I-90 Work Boot

Top Pick: Named after the longest highway in America, the I-90 Wolverine boots for women are the perfect companion for long, cold days out on the job. It comes with 400G thiosulfate ultra-insulation to keep your feet warm and the highly abrasion resistant TPU outsole lasts two times longer than other boots and is resistant to chemicals and oils. The dual-density footbed and a rubber sole provide maximum comfort. Living up to its name, the I-90 is made for long hours and many miles.

Carhartt Women’s Wedge Sole Waterproof Work Boot

Runner Up: The Carhatt Women’s wedge is a 100% leather shoe that is not only durable but also super comfortable. It looks good in the office but is also ready to tackle the outdoors at a moment’s notice. The upper is constructed off high-grade oil-tanned leather and the dual-density rubber outsole provides great traction and improved cushioning for maximum comfort. This work boot is also waterproof and will keep your feet dry in most types of wet conditions. It is available in both black and dark bison oil-tanned colors.

Skechers Workshire Peril Steel Toe Boot

Best Value: These work boots are super comfy right off the box! They are highly durable thanks to the 100% leather construction. They also feature a removable gel-infused footbed with memory foam cushioning that’s also complemented with a roomy comfortable fit for maximum comfort. The durable rubber outsole is oil-resistant and uses a lug pattern for good traction.

KEEN Utility San Jose Wedge Work Boots

These KEEN boots are certainly among the most comfortable work boots for women. They are built off a specific women’s foot form that is a bit wider than the industry norm for improved comfort. These versatile boots are fitted with KEEN Luftcell air-infused midsoles for weightless comfort. The outsole is made off rubber and is non-marking, oil and slip resistant. These dependable work boots for women are great for medium-duty work in maintenance, manufacturing, construction, energy, and utilities.

Caterpillar Dryverse Waterproof Work Boot

As the name suggests, the Caterpillar Dryverse boot is waterproof and will keep your feet comfortable and dry even in wet conditions. It features a poured PU midsole for shock absorption and a PU foam footbed for cushioned comfort. The nylon mesh lining offers additional breathability and the liner wicks away moisture from the feet, keeping you comfortable and dry all day long. With slip hazards always a possibility the T870 outsole provides great traction and keeps you on your feet.

Timberland PRO Women’s Titan Waterproof Boot

This lightweight premium leather boot is specifically designed to fit women’s feet. It features a slip-resistant rubber sole, Titan safety toe, and breathable, antimicrobial linings. The rebound heel insert provides durable cushioning and energy return and the reliable electrical hazard protection will keep you safe from open circuits. This waterproof work boot is part of the Timberland PRO series.

Dr. Martens Women’s Maple Zip Steel Toe Boot

The Dr. Martens Maple boot is designed to offer uncompromising protection for women working in tough conditions. This boot not only looks good but also packs some attractive features including a SoftWair insole for maximum comfort, moisture-wicking breathable lining, industrial tumbled leather for durability, a steel toe cap for maximum safety, and functional side zips. This boot is available in teak, black, and olive colors.

What to Look for When Buying Work boots for Women

Finding a good and reliable work boot is important. The search process however starts with handpicking the characteristics that are right for your job. You will need to consider durability, comfort, size and width of the boots, weight, and so much more. However, when buying work boots, safety comes first. Make sure our boots are slip-resistant and have steel toes. Waterproof boots will keep your feet dry and free from blisters or infections. Here are a few things to consider when looking for the best work boots for women.

Comfort: Keep this mind when looking for work boots. Nothing is worse than working in shoes that are either too small or not wide enough. The consistent friction could lead to irritation and even pain on the heels and ball of your foot leading to blisters and fungus on the feet.

Keep this mind when looking for work boots. Nothing is worse than working in shoes that are either too small or not wide enough. The consistent friction could lead to irritation and even pain on the heels and ball of your foot leading to blisters and fungus on the feet. Durability: Always look for boots that will withstand everyday work for a long period of time. The biggest problem with cheap boots is that they tend to be less durable.

Always look for boots that will withstand everyday work for a long period of time. The biggest problem with cheap boots is that they tend to be less durable. Steel Toes : Insist on steel toes. These will protect your feet from falling or rolling items.

: Insist on steel toes. These will protect your feet from falling or rolling items. Slip Resistant Soles: This is especially important if you work in wet conditions. Slip-resistant boots will give you extra traction when walking on water or oil.

This is especially important if you work in wet conditions. Slip-resistant boots will give you extra traction when walking on water or oil. The Size and Width of the Work Boots: Make sure you buy the right size of boots. Don’t just buy a pair of work boots that look like they can fit. Wrong-size purchases are quite common and at most times, they are a major cause to arch pains and blisters. Make sure you factor in your socks especially if you plan on wearing thick ones.

