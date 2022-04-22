Take a Business Writing Course Online

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

In the middle of every successful business interaction, there is effective communication to see the deals through. Business communication skill is a vital element of every business. Business writing is one of the most important forms of communication. From composing emails to writing reports and presenting them, business writing is a necessary skill for every entrepreneur. There are several offerings online for business writing courses to improve those skills.

Popular Business Writing Course Online

Some of the most popular online business writing courses are:

How to Write an Effective Business Email

In 30 minutes How to Write an Effective Business Email, goes through effective points you must know to best communicate your ideas. This course covers writing proper emails using American English rules, how to compose clearly and concisely, setting the right tone to your email, and writing an email to produce a quick response. It is a self-paced course and you will complete the course by taking quizzes and testing yourself.

Business Communication Skills: Business Writing & Grammar

Business Communication Skills: Business Writing & Grammar is a 16-hour detailed long course that focuses on grammar and communication. The lessons start with business grammar, which explains grammar structures, grammar rules, and how to apply them. Moving to communication skills, you will learn how to write emails/letters, instant messages, report writing. You will then advance to writing business proposals, preparing presentations, and pitching business ideas. The course also covers conducting business meetings and conflict management.

Technical Report Writing

Technical Report Writing shows how to write reports professionally. You will be able to understand the importance of technical writing and go through the basic steps in the preparation of a technical report. Furthermore, you will determine the fundamental elements of report writing including grammar, format and layout, linguistics, and selection and application of graphics. And finally, it shows you how to conduct editing, proofreading, and presentation. The lesson also contains a quick test to check your knowledge.

Business Writing For Busy People

Business Writing For Busy People demonstrates all the features of professional writing from simple emails to proposals and pitches in a time-consuming manner. The course focuses on enabling busy writers to compose and deliver ideas in a short and precise way to address busy readers. Moreover, you will learn to write to impact with proven formulas for organizing persuasive proposals. This course is designed and presented by a Cambridge University professor teaching MBA level with decades of experience.

Better Business Writing Skills

Better Business Writing Skills schools you on the power of words, powerful words, and their impact on people by going through the basic steps of planning, writing, and editing briefly. It emphasizes understanding the importance of writing and what makes good writing. The lessons also include content writing, some secrets of ancient persuasive writing, and tips and tricks of persuasive writing from a professional speechwriter with 15+ years of experience on the job.

Write Like a Boss: Master Your Business Writing Skills

Write Like a Boss: Master Your Business Writing Skills is a National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) CPE accredited course with 2.4 CPE credits. It starts with power skills of leaders such as written communication, emotional intelligence, and persuasion. Divided into six sections this masterclass teaches the 3Ps of writing, writing emails that get responses, persuasive report and proposal writing, tactical strategies of next-level writing, and 3 keys to progress. By the end, you will be able to persuade your audience with evidence by understanding what they want, need, and expect from your report, email, or proposal

Report Writing Made Simple

Report Writing Made Simple guides you throughout the whole process of report writing step-by-step. In this short and on point course you will know how to; structure complex information and ideas within 5 minutes, decide the contents of the report and the executive summary, increase the value of a report by clearly understanding its purpose and avoid the common pitfalls of report writing. Furthermore, you will learn how to prepare a reader-friendly report that is visually attractive and easy to take in.

Business Writing & Technical Writing Immersion

Business Writing & Technical Writing Immersion is a systematic approach to efficient persuasive business and financial writing using 12 steps and more than 50 practical techniques with special instructions for whom English is a second language. Through the four and a half hours long lectures you will be able to increase the readability of your documents, organize thoughts and ideas well, compose brief and accurate communication and improve on all written, digital and oral communication.

Master Business Writing and Editing

Master Business Writing and Editing is dedicated to improving business communication skills from emails to proposals. It discloses several patterns and strategies to enable you to compose and edit outstanding documents. The course is divided into Stylistic Efficiency, Being Clear and Concise, Punctuation Rule, and the Different Types of Business Messages. It aims to leave you with an impressionable writing style and compose messages people can’t wait to read. Additionally, you will learn the 6 keys to effective business writing; Have a purpose, understand your audience, be direct, keep it simple, proofread, and be an information designer.

Write like FAANG: Get Better in Writing, Become a Pro Writer

Write like FAANG: Get better in writing, become a pro writer is a course inspired by the writing techniques of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Microsoft, and Google (FAANG OR FANGMAN). Starting with the purpose of business writing, components of communication, and the difference between casual and business communication the course is structured into four parts. It goes on to show elements of a document; traditional vs FAANG document, purpose, scope, problem statement, background, solution, risks, appendix, and more.

By advancing your skills in business writing you will be able to boost your career and communicate your business well, resulting in increased sales and exposure. These courses mentioned above offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, a certificate of completion, and lifetime access to learning materials and video on mobile and television.