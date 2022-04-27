Get Your Business Cardboard Boxes for Shipping

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whether you are moving, storing your files, or shipping products to customers, your small business needs boxes. Increasingly, in this eCommerce era, cardboard boxes for shipping have become a popular choice because they are convenient, affordable, and durable. The mailing boxes come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials. The thickness of the boxes also varies. For instance, the single-walled cardboard boxes are a good option for shipping light products that are unlikely to be damaged in transit while the double-walled cardboard mailing boxes are best for shipping heavier items or more fragile products as they are harder to dent, rip, or bend. There are tons of cheap shipping boxes online, so we have done our research to bring you some of the best ones.

Best Cardboard Boxes for Shipping

Aviditi White Corrugated Cardboard Mailing Boxes – 50 Pack

Top Pick: The Aviditi corrugated small cardboard boxes for shipping are perfect for shipping small, lightweight fragile items. These mailers are super strong, yet lightweight to save on postage. They are crush resistant so you can mail your small-sized fragile items without worrying too much about breakages. The unique “Wave-Rule” edge virtually eliminates paper cuts.

Hoikwo Cardboard Boxes – 20 Pack

Runner Up: Add a little flair to your products using the Hoikwo boxes. These small shipping boxes are made of lightweight, but durable corrugated cardboard. The 12x9x4 cardboard boxes can be folded in seconds without tape, glue, or staples. These boxes use a black color on the outside which makes them unique and also super easy to customize. You can use ribbons, labels, or stickers to create a unique box. These boxes are perfect for storing, packing, and shipping small items.

PETAFLOP Corrugated Shipping Boxes – 25 Pack

Best Value: The PETAFLOP cardboard boxes are 100% recyclable, offer great heat dissipation, and are super sturdy. They come in eight different sizes, so you are sure there will be at least one size that meets your requirements. They are white on the outside which is a great opportunity for you to decorate and label them as you would like. These corrugated boxes are easy to assemble and are great for shipping dry, lightweight items.

Amazon Basics Assorted Cardboard Boxes – 30 Pack

These Amazon boxes are certainly ideal if you need a variety of shipping box sizes, whether that’s small, medium, or large. They are made of professional-grade, single-wall corrugated cardboard construction, which makes them ideal for shipping dry, lightweight items. The pre-creased flaps easily fold in to create a box. These multipurpose boxes can also be used for moving and storage.

RLAVBL Corrugated Shipping Boxes – 20 Pack

These shipping boxes are made of high-quality recyclable corrugated cardboard, which is sturdy and lightweight. Available in two sizes 12x9x3 inches and 12x9x4 inches, these boxes are perfect for mailing small and lightweight items such as biscuits, toys, small soaps, and so on. The edges are smooth and neat with no burrs. They look very beautiful as a whole and are a perfect companion for your merchandise.

Pratt Corrugated Cardboard Boxes – 100 Pack

If you are looking for strong small cardboard boxes for shipping, look no further than the Pratt. Measuring 8x8x8 inches, these perfect cube boxes are perfect for shipping and your customers can always reuse them as gift boxes. These boxes are made in the US and from 100% recycled paper. They are available in both 25 and 100 packs.

HORLIMER Shipping Boxes – 25 Pack

These shipping boxes are an excellent ally when it comes to professionalism. The single wall corrugated boxes are made of recyclable cardboard, which is lightweight, sturdy, and durable for daily use. They are available in more than seven sizes, which is enough variety to suit your needs. What sets these boxes apart is the white outer which makes it super easy for you to customize the box by simply adding your brand labels.

What to Look for When Buying Cardboard Boxes for Shipping

If you are regularly mailing products to your customers, buying shipping boxes wholesale is a great idea as it gives you a chance to save money. However, price alone isn’t the only thing to consider. Quality, size, thickness, customizability, and use are just some of the additional things to keep in mind. Let’s delve into each of these features.

Quality: The best cardboard boxes are lightweight, but also sturdy and durable. You need a box than will weather the transit. The last thing you need is your items to arrive ripped and dented because the box was too weak for transit. Kraft paper on the outside is usually better as it’s tougher and a lot more water-resistant than its counterparts.

The best cardboard boxes are lightweight, but also sturdy and durable. You need a box than will weather the transit. The last thing you need is your items to arrive ripped and dented because the box was too weak for transit. Kraft paper on the outside is usually better as it’s tougher and a lot more water-resistant than its counterparts. Thickness: The single-wall cardboard boxes do just fine when shipping lightweight items that are unlikely to get damaged during transit. Go for double wall boxes if you are shipping heavier or fragile items as they are harder to dent, rip, or bend.

The single-wall cardboard boxes do just fine when shipping lightweight items that are unlikely to get damaged during transit. Go for double wall boxes if you are shipping heavier or fragile items as they are harder to dent, rip, or bend. Customizability: Shipping boxes are also a perfect branding opportunity. There are a whole variety of colors that you can choose from.

Shipping boxes are also a perfect branding opportunity. There are a whole variety of colors that you can choose from. Size: Obviously, buying a large box to ship a small item is both wasteful and unnecessary. Consider the size of the items that you ship and find boxes that will fit. Some of the sellers will have an assorted list of boxes to suit a variety of needs.

Obviously, buying a large box to ship a small item is both wasteful and unnecessary. Consider the size of the items that you ship and find boxes that will fit. Some of the sellers will have an assorted list of boxes to suit a variety of needs. Shape: While the most common cardboard boxes are rectangles and squares, they are not the only shapes available. Make sure you read the box dimensions carefully before committing to a purchase.

