Brush Up with These Online Copywriting Courses

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Copywriting is the art of designing and writing persuasive text to fulfill marketing and sales strategies and goals that lead to conversion. It is a strategy adopted by everyone whether it’s a simple startup or a Fortune 500 company. From emails to websites and advertisements, copywriting is a great tool to lure in and turn web browsers into consumers of your product or service. Hence it is more than suggested to be skilled in copywriting to boost your website’s exposure and increase sales. There are several offerings with online courses for copywriting.

Popular Online Copywriting Courses

The following is a list of the most popular online copywriting courses:

Copywriting: Master COPYWRITING A—Z, Content Writing

Focused on business copywriting and Updated for 2022 Copywriting: Master COPYWRITING A—Z Content Writing elaborates on what exactly copywriting is and the need to learn it. Copywriting is used to create awareness about a brand, encourage consumers to shop for a product or service and create promotional content. The course aims to teach the skills that are mandatory for digital marketing and SEO. It teaches the best ways of learning copywriting by showing content writing, social media writing, and sales copywriting.

Freelance Copywriting: Write Dirty. Go Big. Start Now!

With basic English writing skills Freelance Copywriting: Write Dirty. Go Big. Start Now! is a beginner-level course that shows the fastest way to start earning money with freelance copywriting. It also covers the basics of copywriting and the four different types of copywriting yielding the best results. In two and half hours you will learn the craft to make you good enough to be paid for your writing.

The Complete Copywriting Course: Write to Sell Like a Pro

The Complete Copywriting Course: Write to Sell Like a Pro is designed for business owners and freelancers to help you get behind the psychology of what makes people purchase. Starting with the fundamentals of copywriting, you’ll learn how to increase conversion rates. The course also discusses the most tried-and-true, and transferable techniques of the best copywriters. Additionally, it gives you, useful templates you can overwrite, sales psychology tactics, and confidence to avoid “blank page anxiety.”

Best of Google SEO 2022_ SEO & Copywriting Made Simple & Fun

Copywriting Made Simple & Fun is designed by Google to enable anyone with no background requirements to be a copywriter. It shows you the ways that make a great copywriter. Included in the lessons are inputs, professional copywriting templates, and guides to increase conversion rates. It is also full of quizzes and assignments to track your progress in the course. Moreover, the course is combined with SEO 2022 to help you increase traffic, boost exposure and quality backlinks, create content, and then turn browsers into buyers.

Alan Sharpe’s 25-hr Copywriting Masterclass & Coaching 2022

Alan Sharpe’s 25-hr Copywriting Masterclass is a very detailed self-paced 25-hour long training that covers all there is from elementary to mastery in copywriting. It teaches you the 3types of copy; copy that sells a product or service, copy that generates leads, and copy that cultivates leads in-depth. The masterclass also demonstrates the ingredients of a successful copy namely opening lines, headlines, transition sentences, subheads, and body copy compiled together with examples, step-by-step guides, quizzes, and all the tips and tricks from a seasoned professional.

Copywriting: Become a Freelance Copywriter, your own boss

Copywriting: Become a Freelance Copywriter is a short and practical course that teaches you all the necessary steps to become a copywriter quickly, starting with the fundamentals of copywriting. It contains a step by step guide that can get you earning money, building a portfolio, finding clients, marketing and pricing yourself, creating a copywriter website within days, and much more

Writing Tools & Hacks: Copywriting, Blogging, Content Writing

Writing Tools & Hacks: Copywriting, Blogging, Content Writing, simply offers and shows the most effective writing tools. It unpacks all the secrets of persuasive marketing copy and sheds light on how to create a “Viral-Ready Headline.” You will also learn headline option analysis, gathering and organizing content ideas, and hacks for better writing.

Browsers to Buyers: 21 Powerful Website Copywriting Hacks

Browsers to Buyers: 21 Powerful Website Copywriting Hacks is more of a checklist list of proven ways of successful copywriting tactics. The course gives you over 21 copywriting hacks that will increase your conversion rate. It will also share the secret “number trick”, structuring your website, 3diffrent ways to occupy your reader, and also how to avoid the common pitfalls of creating unattractive headlines

Copywriting: B2B Copywriting, Content Writing, Copy Writing

This B2B (Business to Business) Copywriting: B2B Copywriting, Content Writing, Copy Writing course is designed for businesses of all sizes so you can learn how to increase your customer base. It focuses on turning leads into functioning customers. The lessons guide you through B2B content strategy, B2B marketing, B2B content marketing, email copywriting, writing effective ads on LinkedIn and other copywriting channels, and building a B2B copywriting and content marketing plan. The course also includes practical examples and case studies.

Copywriting: Become a Freelance Copywriter In 7 Days

Copywriting: Become a Freelance Copywriter In 7 Days teaches what copywriting is and how to earn extra income on the side doing copywriting. The lesson covers a special “10 step copywriting system”, a unique training program to enable you to write lucrative sales letters, ad copy, banners, and sales pages. Additionally, you will learn how to structure components of a sales page, find your first paying client, build four figures per month as part-time income, or turn it into a 9 to 5.

Business owners, managers, and freelancers all play an important role when it comes to creating content for a company. Thus, copywriting has become one of the most in-demand skills in today’s digital ecosystem., and copywriting jobs can pay well over $100K per year. All of the courses mentioned award a certificate of completion, lifetime access to learning materials and videos both on television and mobile, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.