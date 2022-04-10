101 Happy Easter Message Examples for Small Businesses

Easter offers the opportunity to share goodwill and gratitude with friends and family or colleagues and clients. While Easter is a sacred religious festival for Christians, people of many faiths embrace the ancient celebration that welcomes spring. Whether you are looking to engage colleagues and clients with a secular message or a religious one, there are Easter greetings to meet any criteria.

The Importance of Sending a Happy Easter Message

For Christians around the world, Easter celebrates the resurrection of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. For many others, Easter commemmorates the arrival of spring and the renewal of life. Either way, sending Easter wishes messages shows professional contacts, including co-workers, clients and even management, that you recognize their faith and appreciate their role in your life.

These tidings can be sent in an Easter card, in an email or even alongside Easter treats like chocholate bunnies and peanut butter eggs. You might even need a message to add to professional communication from printing services. Religious Easter messages might mention Christ, resurrection or blessings, while a more securlar Easter message will focus on springtime, rabbits, flowers and eggs.

Best Easter Greeting Messages to Send to Employees

Sending an Easter card to employees but unsure what message to write inside? The following messages can offer guidance for what to say inside Easter cards, Easter emails and even Easter eggs.

May you experience peace and joy as you celebrate Easter this year. Warmest springtime wishes to you this Easter season. My wishes for you this Easter are peace, love and joy. May a beautiful Easter day live in your heart and mind forever. Happy Easter to a valued employee! May hope and happiness find you this Easter season. Here’s wishing you every good tiding the Easter season has to offer. May your Easter Sunday be filled with warmth and light. Wishing you an abundant life this Easter. May your Easter hold all the beauty of a bed of spring flowers. Peace be with you this Easter season. May you be blessed with health, wealth, and happiness this Easter. Have a blessed and peaceful Easter and a happy spring. Easter is the gift for making it through a cold, dark winter. Enjoy the light! May spring’s sunshine light up your life this Easter. Easter is a reminder that after the darkness there is always light. May Easter bring you new beginnings, fresh starts and sweet surprises. This Easter I’m grateful for my blessings, including employees like you.

Easter Bunny Messages to Send to Employees

Don’t worry if you’re uncomfortable sending a religious easter message in a professional environment. There are plenty of Easter greeting messages that don’t focus on faith, Jesus or Christianity. You can send a funny Easter message, or one that references springtime or the Easter Bunny.

May your Easter Sunday be as sweet as a basket of chocolate bunnies. I hope the Easter bunny brings you all your wishes and a basket full of sweetness. Here’s to making your own Easter basket and hiding the solid chocolate bunnies from the kids. I hope your Easter blessings are as sweet as a chocolate bunny. Here comes Peter Cottontail, bringing peace and good tidings from me to you. Easter calories are as imaginary as the Easter bunny. Enjoy yourself on Easter Sunday! Our team values you more than jelly beans and chocolate. Happy Easter!

Best Happy Easter Messages to Send to Your Boss

Easter is a great time to send well wishes and show appreciation to your boss. Whether you’ve created a special Easter basket or just want to shoot across a quick email with a happy Easter message, you can send a lot of sentiment in just a few simple words, such as in the following examples.

Happy Easter wishes to an incredible boss! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Easter this year. Best Easter wishes to you and yours this festive spring season. Sending you Easter blessings and hope for a joyous spring. Happy Easter wishes to a great boss, friends and family. May Easter bring you peace, joy and a basket of chocolate eggs. I hope you have a wonderful Easter and a joyous spring season. May your day be filled with love, peace and plenty of Easter egg hunts. Have a wonderful Easter weekend, dearest boss! May God bless you and yours on this Easter celebration. Have a hippity hoppity happy Easter and a joyous spring! Have a fabulous and bunny-tastic Easter this year. Enjoy the warm springtime and the beautiful Easter celebration. Here’s wishing a blessed Easter to you and your family this year. Have an egg-stra special Easter and a happy spring. May Easter fill your heart with joy and your world with peace. On this holy Easter celebration, I wish for you peace, joy and good tidings. I appreciate you more than a whole bushel of Easter baskets. Happy Easter! May you feel peace and joy when you rise on Easter morning. As the springtime flowers bloom, may you feel peace, love and joy this beautiful Easter. I hope Easter brings you tidings of joy and prosperity.

Easter Sunday Messages to Send to Your Boss

If you know your boss is a Christian, you can send happy Easter messages of a mor religious nature. You might write the message inside an Easter card, or you might even post it with thanks to social media.

I’m grateful for Easter blessings, including an amazing boss like you. Happy Easter to a great boss. May the season bring your life peace, joy and rare beauty. Enjoy some sweet treats and sweet thoughts for a sweet boss. Happy Easter!

Easter Wishes Business Messages for Clients

By sending Easter greetings to clients, you can boost engagement and show your appreciation for them. Like other Easter messages, you can choose to send greetings of a religious or secular nature. Just remember to keep your language and tone on a professional level. Looking for examples of Easter wishes to send clients? The following greetings can serve as your guide.

Sending Easter blessings from our family to yours this festive season. Easter symbolizes peace, joy and new life. Please accept gracious tidings for your family, and may your love spring eternal life. Some bunny is thinking of you! Happy Easter, and may God shower your family with blessings this year. Happy Easter to you and your family. May you enjoy a joyful and lovely Easter holiday. May the miracle of Easter brighten your life with love, happiness and joy. Happy Easter! Wishing your life is filled with resurrection joy this festive Easter season. May Easter resurrection joy lift your heart and fill your soul with renewed hope. Easter greetings to a good egg! Easter is such a hopeful time. May your holiday be filled with peace, joy and love. In the Christian tradition, please accept our warmest tidings of peace and love on Easter. Happy Easter! Warmest wishes from our family to yours on this holy day. Here’s hoping you have a wonderful day filled with love and laughter on Easter. In honor of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, please accept our well wishes to you and yours during this Easter season. May you have the happiest Easter holiday filled with joy, peace and plenty of Easter eggs. May the meaning of Easter reflect in your life, and may you experience the renewal of love and happiness Happy Easter to our favorite bunny! May the Lord lift up your heart and hands in praise this Easter. May God fill your Easter basket with happiness and joy for always. Happy Easter! May God bless you and yours during this celebration of life. Wishing you a beautiful Easter weekend with your family, plenty of chocolate and the beauty of spring all around you. May the love of Christ fill your heart and hands this season. Happy Easter!

Hoppy Easter Messages to Send to Clients

Many small businesses choose to refrain from religious communications with clients, and for good reason. With so many faiths, you just don’t know who you will flatter and who you might offend. If you want to send Easter greetings that will appeal to customers of all faith backgrounds, you can focus on the Easter bunny, eggs and chocolate!

Wishing a very hoppy Easter to you and yours on this blessed day. May your basket be full, your chocolates be sweet, and your blessings many. Happy Easter! You’re sombunny special to us! Happy Easter! Have the hoppiest of hoppy Easters this year, filled with joy, peace and lots of chocolate eggs!

Best Easter Greeting Messages to Send to Co-Workers

Looking for the perfect message to wish your co-workers a happy Easter? You can choose to send Easter greetings to commemorate Jesus’ resurrection, or you can send secular messages full of fun. Check out the following examples to get some ideas for both.

May your basket be filled with Easter eggs and your life filled with joy during this holiday season. Happy Easter! Enjoy this special treat in your Easter basket and have a blessed Resurrection Day! Easter spells out the rare beauty of new life. May God bless you and your family during this special season. Enjoy the Easter holiday and this special treat! “Where flowers bloom, there blooms hope.” – Lady Bird Johnson I “hop” your Easter is filled with joy and chocolate bunnies. Hip hop hooray! The Easter bunny is on its way! On this sacred season, let us all be thankful for our endless blessings. Happy Easter! I hope this holiday season brings you as much happiness as you bring to the workplace. Have a blessed Easter! With an amazing colleague like you, every day at the workplace is special. Happy Easter! The revived nature comes with the most beautiful spring holiday, Holy Easter. Let it fill our houses with light, our minds with kindness and our works with beauty. If Jesus had known how much chocolate we’d be enjoying on Easter, He would have risen even sooner. Have a Delicious Easter. May your Easter be filled with cheerful moments and lots of joy. May you and your family be blessed with peace and prosperity! Celebrate his resurrection with complete joy and contentment. Hoping you have great success and happiness in your life this Easter. May this Easter Sunday inspire you to new hope, happiness, prosperity and abundance. Sending you an Easter blessing. May the resurrection day of Lord Jesus Christ bring miracles to your life and fill it with His love and blessings for eternity. Easter is a time for hope and renewal of spirit. May the spirits guide you to be a better person and make it easy for you. Happy Easter! Hop your way into happiness like an easter bunny this year. I wish you a happy Easter day. Wishing you and your family the happiest of Easters this year. Easter is a time to come together and celebrate new beginnings. I hope you have a wonderful Easter Sunday with your loved ones! Sendings a warm spring hello and tidings of peace and joy for Easter! Celebrating the miracle of Easter, the beauty of God’s creation and the blessing of having colleagues like you. In this season of rebirth, may you feel your faith renewed and your heart made new with the hope Easter brings. Que en esta Pascua el Señor te dé momentos de paz, reflexión y, sobre todo, de amor en tu corazón. I’m so thankful for springtime, Easter and co-workers like you. Happy Easter! Sending the brightest of Easter wishes, with gratitude and goodwill.