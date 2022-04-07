12 Engineering Apps

Engineering apps make life for these professionals more efficient. They are available for Android and iOS. The following list is perfect for those studying engineering, and we’ve included apps for engineers already working in the field.

What is an Engineering App?

An engineering app has features that are specifically designed for engineering disciplines. They cover a lot of different areas from engineering codes all the way down to project management.

The best products are compatible with your mobile device. That way, you can get all the necessary app features on a mobile phone.

Engineering App Benefits

A mechanical engineer or an engineering student will want to understand why they need an app. Beyond improving engineering skills, these other reasons should sell the product.

To Get Definitions

Civil engineering terms can be complicated. A good app offers brief clear descriptions so you can stay on track.

To Get Mobile

Other apps perform functions like calculating graphs. Work on projects that involve complex problems on the go.

To Have Fun

Some products let you sketch out circuits and components wherever you can get an internet connection. They can be both educational and fun.

To Get The Right Sized Part

Engineers need technical information about nuts and bolts too. Good apps can even provide info on hardware sizes, which is very helpful when providing services to customers. Take a look at some of the service business ideas which might require engineering apps.

To Get Started

Software engineering students need to start somewhere. Some apps will teach them the basics of skills like coding.

Handy Engineering Apps

A good handy app needs to have several different tools. Maybe something like a scientific calculator for certain projects. And a good torch to light up spaces.

Here’s a list to help engineers out.

1. Realcalc Plus

You’ll get a user-friendly calculator with this app. The search functionality includes memory and history functions. Get this from the Google store. Good for mechanical engineering needs too.

2. AutoCAD

Engineers swear by AutoCAD. It’s design software for students and experts alike. Get it for either iOs or Android. Share files and DWGs with Dropbox, Google Drive, etc.

3. Mechanical Engineering One

This one solves the day-to-day issues mechanical engineers face. Reference tables, converters, and calculators abound. A good database for Android users.

Best Electrical and Electronics Engineering Apps

Electrical engineering needs to be precise since it deals with everything from power generation to communications.

Following are some of the best engineering apps for this discipline.

4. iCircuit

Experiment with and design analog and digital circuits. Built for iPhone and iPad.

The circuit design has 70 elements you can use.

5. Snip

Take pictures with your phone and use them in equations. AI-powered technology.

6. Two Thirty Volts

This app is designed by The British Electrical Safety Council. Test circuits and loads, transformers and generators plus others.

Get it at the app store.

Best Mechanical Engineering Apps

This area of engineering needs its own set of apps. These digital engineering tools need to be user-friendly for students and other users.

7. FingerCAD

Get this one in the app store. Good for technical drawing.

8. Mechanical Engineering

This product covers over 1,000 topics. Perfect for working professionals and mechanical engineering students. It covers thermophysical properties, common fluids, and other categories to expand professional knowledge.

This app is great for every engineering professional. It’s a handheld reference library you take with you on the go.

9. EduQuiz: Mechanical Engineering

Every engineering professional and student will want this app. It’s made up of an online test series of 2100 questions.

There is a performance dashboard included. Get it on Google Play.

Best Apps for Civil Engineers

If you’re a civil engineer or a civil engineering student, here are some apps for you.

10. Procore

Lots of companies have used this app to get more than 1million projects done. You can get a host of mobile-friendly tools on any Android advice.

There is a practical side to this product too. You can link photographs of your project that come straight from your phone to your drawings.

11. Construction Master Pro

Get two models for your Android device. Lots of different features for slope and grade to name a few. Unit conversions are available as well. The price is $38.99.

12. Civil Engineering Basics

Free for students looking for a quick reference guide. There are over 300 topics covered. Get the right unit conversion and favorite formulas.

Any engineer looking for basic knowledge should read this brief description.

How to Choose the Best Engineering App for Your Business

Maybe you’re a mechanical engineer looking for the most comprehensive database. Or you’re a professional looking for specific information on electrical data. Regardless of what you need, here’s how to find the right product in the app store or through Google

Look for Formulas

Finite element analysis shows if something works as designed. That’s just one of the formulas you need to be looking for in the right app. Having the ability to make calculations in the palm of your hand speeds any project along.

Look For Conversions

A good app should have a unit converter. A user should get access to a number of categories. Like electrical charge and length. Attention to detail is important in this type of work.

Look for Material Descriptions

Getting the right info on materials is critical. An app should provide data on everything from bolt information to steel profiles. Access to world numbers in metric or imperial is important.

Look For Reference Material

You should have an app with a dictionary of engineering terms. Having reference material like this on your smartphone is a smart move for professionals and students.

What is the best app for engineering?

Mechanical Engineering One has it all. A big unit converter library and related codes for federal, state, and local governments. It helps engineers with the day-to-day issues that crop up.

What is the best app for engineering students?

Realcalc Plus is great for students. Excellent for calculations and comes with different formats and displays. Handy to have on hand for a variety of calculations.

What is the best mechanical engineering app?

EduQuiz is the best app in this category. Works well when geometrical figures are needed for engineering unit drawings. Plus there are lots of other excellent features.

Finally, maybe you’re interested in other service business ideas. If that’s you, please follow this link to some excellent suggestions.