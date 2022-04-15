Popular Online Excel Courses

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

One of the most powerful applications in Microsoft is Microsoft Office, specifically Microsoft Excel. And the applications of Microsoft Excel are vital in any business enterprise. Applications like Microsoft Excel always keep on expanding functionality continuously. As a result, only a few know the full features of the app and that’s why it’s necessary to get Excel courses. Thankfully most of these courses can be found online.

Popular Excel Courses

Some of the most popular Excel courses are listed below:

Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginner to Advanced

Excel from Beginner to Advanced teaches all the basics of Microsoft excel applicable across all Excel versions including excel 2016 and Excel 365. It teaches students all the important Excel functions like SUM, IF, VLOOKUP, and so on. Upon completion, students will be able to deal with large sets of data and create dynamic reports.

Excel Essentials for the Real World (Complete Excel Course)

Suitable for beginners and those with experience, Excel Essentials for the Real World Complete Excel Course enables its students to use pivot charts, tables, charts, slicers, and timelines. It teaches Power Query, different hacks and hidden features, and how to turn unorganized data into charts. In addition, it covers the new functions like SORT and FILTER.

Advanced Microsoft Data Visualization Excel Course

Advanced Microsoft Data Visualization is an intermediate and advanced course for Excel 2016 and the latest version. It teaches advanced features like automated dashboards and scrolling charts. And it also teaches when and how, and what type of chart to use out of 20 plus different types. Moreover, it teaches 12 in-depth advanced Excel demos.

Excel Essentials: The Complete Excel Series – Levels 1, 2 & 3

Excel Essentials: Complete Excel Series contains three levels over almost 27 hours of lessons. It has every lesson from building spreadsheets to creating a relational database as well as creating and sending an email automatically. In the third level, you’ll move from using formulas to building one yourself, learn to program in Visual Basic Application (VBA), automate Excel using VBA, and much more.

Master Excel Pivot Tables: Excel 365 and Excel 2019

Master Excel Pivot Tables is another intermediate class with excel 2016 and later that teaches in-depth how to build sophisticated pivot tables. You will learn how to group data automatically and manually, filter data, summarize pivot table values using different calculations, and understand the difference between pivot charts and pivot tables.

The Microsoft Excel Course Advanced Excel Training

In this Advanced Excel Training, you’ll learn financial models and advanced Excel functions. Learn basic principles of financial modeling. Professional financial functions are thought like Net Present Value, IRR, Future Value, and Discounted Cash Flow. Upon completion, you’ll be able to build integrated financial models and format sheets and charts professionally.

The Ultimate Excel Programmer Programming Course

The Ultimate Excel Programmer teaches you how to program Excel to do a specific task you like. You will be able to automate data entry forms, form your function in VBA and CELLS, develop special commands and manipulate user forms for data entry, and much more In over 40 hours of lessons.

Microsoft Excel: Recording Macros

One of the shorter courses on excel, Microsoft Excel Recording Macros teaches how to work with Macros and how to handle Macros recorded in Excel. With no prior programming skills, it teaches how to work in the Excel developer tab to learn where Macros are stored, and distinguish between relative and absolute Macros.

Complete Introduction to Business Data Analysis

Complete Introduction to Business Data Analysis will teach the student fundamentals of Business Data Analysis and how to choose from the 8 different kinds of data analysis in Excel. It also teaches mechanisms to build an interactive dashboard and methods for data analysis and presentation. Furthermore, you will learn how to turn data into decision-making intelligence.

Microsoft Excel Training Class Beginner to Expert in 6 hours

From the basics to the very advanced Training Class Beginner to Expert in 6 Hours teaches you everything. From formatting worksheets to writing formulas, removing duplicates, and using data tools like sorting and subtotaling, this six-hour course covers a lot. It advances into teaching Excel Project and Excel Templates, integrating Microsoft Word and Excel, how to extract data from the web to Excel, and more.

By learning these courses business owners or freelancers can benefit by expanding their knowledge and improving their day-to-day business decisions. These lessons also have the potential for freelance job opportunities. All courses mentioned above award a certificate of completion and lifetime access to all the learning materials and videos, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.