Google has announced it is to pause ads that exploit or condone the Russia-Ukraine war.

The search engine giant has said it will not help websites, apps and YouTube channels sell ads which comprise of content that seems to exploit, dismiss or condone the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Google Pauses Monetization for Sites in Russia or That Exploit or Condone Ukraine War

Google ads enable small businesses get in front of users when they are looking for specific items or services, thereby helping companies to generate more revenue.

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, the American multinational has prevented ads from appearing alongside content which deems to dismiss, condone, or exploit the conflict.

It is important small businesses are aware of any changes to the monetization of ads Google, so they can stay within the guidelines and avoid risking violating rules.

Additional Steps in Google’s Monetization Guidelines

Google had already barred ads from showing next to content that denies tragic events or incites violence, policies which the search engine is now applying to the war in Ukraine.

As Google spokesman Michael Aciman commented: “We can confirm that we’re taking additional steps to clarify, and in some instances expand our monetization guidelines as they relate to the war in Ukraine.”

According to Reuters, Google will not run ads associated with content that implies, for example, “victims are responsible for their own tragedy” or indicates “victim blaming.”

The search engine also applied its policy of barring ads that capitalize on sensitive events to the war in Ukraine.

Google ads have long been an effective way to help small businesses reach targeted audiences and ultimately sell more and become more profitable.

Google’s advertising policies are designed to promote a good experience for anyone viewing ads. For small businesses that rely on Google’s monetization programmes, it is important remain conversant with legislative changes so that they can continue to respect the rules and follow legal regulations.