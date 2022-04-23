10 Ways to Help Your Current Online Marketing Strategy Go Further

Any business that aims to compete in 2022 needs an online marketing strategy. If your efforts aren’t getting your desired results, it may be time to adjust. Members of the online small business community have experience trying new platforms and increasing their reach. Read their top tips below.

Grow Your Online Business with These Resources

There are more resources than ever to grow an online business. So how can you find the ones that are best suited to your company’s needs? In this Take It Personelly post, Chantal Bechervaise details some popular options for small businesses.

Get Higher Rankings with These SEO Hacks

SEO is one of the top strategies for improving online business reach. In this Wishpond post, Nikola Roza goes over some hacks that may kickstart your strategy. And members of the BizSugar community chimed in here.

Increase Engagement with These Social Media Content Ideas

Social media marketing is only effective if you can actually get customers to engage with your content. But how can you kickstart conversations or increase likes if your audience isn’t especially active? Jigar Agarwal offers ideas in this Neal Schaffer blog post.

Use Social Media for Customer Care

Social media isn’t just about marketing. You can also use it to improve customer service. And in doing so, your customers may be more likely to engage with you and support you online. Learn more in this Platter of Gold post by Adeyemi Adisa.

Build Brand and Customer Loyalty on Social Media

In fact, social media provides an ideal channel for creating loyalty among your customers. The connections you form on these platforms can go a long way for your brand. Read this Lion Blogger post by Trevor Michael for more on the subject.

Step Up Your TikTok Marketing Efforts

TikTok is an emerging social media platform that can help you reach lots of potential customers quickly. But if you’ve never signed up for an account, you may not know exactly where to start. Mary Kyamko of Crowdspring shares a guide in this post.

Learn How to Outsource Your Marketing to an Agency or Freelancer

If you want to improve your marketing efforts quickly, bringing in an expert may be the best option. Some companies work with an agency, while others outsource to a freelancer. Anand Srinivasan explores both options in this Codeless post.

Compare the Top Podcast Posting Sites

Podcasting can be a powerful marketing platform. Or you can even build your entire brand around a podcast. But finding the best platform can make a huge difference in how successful your show can be. Christopher Benitez shares some options in this Startup Bonsai post. And BizSugar members commented further here.

Write Clearer Using Plain Language

Written content is often a powerful component of online marketing. But you need to learn how to write clearly and in a way that your customers will resonate with. David Leonhardt provides tips for doing just that in this Moss Media post.

Learn Which Blogging Rules to Break and Which to Follow

Blogging looks different to every business. There are some general rules that help this strategy work for many marketers. But sometimes, those rules are made to be broken. Ryan Biddulph of Blogging From Paradise discusses which rules to follow and which to ignore in this blog post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.