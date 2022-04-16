10 Tips for Hiring and Retaining Top Small Business Employees

Growing a small business team isn’t just about hiring – it’s also about retaining your current employees. This concept is more important than ever as companies are struggling to find qualified and interested candidates. Here are tips for both hiring and retaining top talent, thanks to members of the online small business community.

Upgrade Your Onboarding Checklists by Ditching Excel

Excel is often the default option for charts and checklists. But if you use this for hiring and onboarding, it may be time to upgrade. In this Process Street post, Grace Donaldson explains why Excel isn’t the way to go and shares what to do instead.

Use These Recruitment Tools to Improve Your HR Strategy

HR is just like any other business department; there are tools to automate and improve your processes. If you haven’t already tried any online or software recruiting tools, check out the options in this ProofHub post by Nandini Sharma.

Remove Drudgery and Dread from the Workplace

You can’t possibly get the best out of your team if they dread coming to work. So if you have an unpleasant office environment, improving it should be your top priority. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Marty Zwilling shares tips for removing drudgery from your work.

Reward Employees to Improve Their Experience

You shouldn’t only evaluate your team when there’s something to criticize. Rewarding team members for quality work is equally as important. Learn how to get the best out of your team in this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard.

Don’t Let Customers Chase Away Your Best Employees

The “customer is always right” philosophy can make life harder on your employees. In fact, difficult customers may cause some team members to seek opportunities elsewhere. If you want to keep your best workers, read the tips in this Aniline post by Kevin Gregson.

Learn How to Hire Freelancers

Freelancers can be an ideal way to grow your team without taking on extra office space or covering benefits and training. The hiring process is often a bit different though. Sabina Lohr goes over some tips in this Small Biz Tipster post. And BizSugar members commented on it here.

Run Effective Remote Meetings

Meetings are a big part of most workplaces. But allowing team members to work remotely – or at least attend meetings that way – can be seen as a major benefit. To offer this option while still keeping meetings productive, read this Smith.ai post by Ezra Sandzer-Bell.

Find the Best State to Start Your Franchise

Opening a successful franchise business requires many ingredients, like access to capital and an eager pool of potential employees. Many of these factors change based on the location. So where you choose to start may impact your ability to hire and afford a franchise. Joel Libava of The Franchise King shares the top states to open a franchise in this post.

Combat Impostor Syndrome in Your Business

Impostor syndrome can make entrepreneurs feel ill-equipped to run their companies. And it often impacts employees as well. Combating it may help businesses work more effectively from multiple angles. Learn how in this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Inspire Others Through Positivity

Positive attitudes can rub off on others. At work, inspiring others through happiness and positivity may even lead to improved morale and positivity. In this Strella Social Media post, Lauren Galli offers thoughts on this concept.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.