how to create a survey in google forms

Whether you want to gain customer feedback or generate insight on employee satisfaction, a survey can help. Luckily, there are a number of tools available today that can help you create your own survey in minutes.

One such tool is Google Forms, a user-friendly application that makes survey creation simple.

Is Google Forms Good for Surveys?

A free tool, Google Forms has become very popular with businesses looking to create surveys. From multiple-choice to short answer, Google Forms support a host of survey questions.

And because the application is mobile-friendly, it’s easy to access from a number of devices.

Another benefit of using this application is that the survey results are shareable. So, if you are working on the Google form survey with colleagues or distributors, you can easily share the results for further analysis.

These factors make Google Forms a good option to create surveys.

How to Make a Survey on Google Forms in 2022

As a business owner, you need a simple solution to creating surveys. Google understands this. That’s why it has made it easier for anyone to start using Google Form survey. As far as survey best practices go, here are the steps to make a survey on Google Forms.

1. Create a survey

The first step is to go to Google Forms. Here, you will find a blank form. When you click it, an Untitled survey form will open up. Click the Untitled form field and name your survey.

2. Add questions with a Multiple choice grid and more

The next step is to start adding small business survey questions. Use the + symbol on the right to add new questions. You can be creative and add questions with different response types. For example, you can ask respondents to checkboxes, add short answers or select multiple answers.

3. Customize questions

Google Forms also lets you customize your questions the way you want. Here are some of the customization options to explore.

Make questions optional or compulsory: If you want to make certain questions compulsory, you can select the Required option under the question.

Delete an option: If you want to remove an answer, click the X icon on right.

Delete a question: If you are not happy with a question, you can delete it by clicking the Trash icon.

Duplicate a question: The duplicate icon is right to the Trash icon.

And that’s not all.

There are a host of customization options to brand the survey and produce the look and feel of your business. You can also choose from a pre-made template gallery to get extra features. Review and customize your questions until you are satisfied with the survey results.

How to Use Google Forms for Surveys

Depending on the purpose of the survey, you can use Google Forms in different ways. From a marketing standpoint, you can create a survey after an online event such as a webinar to assess the audience’s response. You may also consider using Google forms to create quizzes.

How to Share a Google Form

Once you’re done creating your survey, you have various options to share your Google Form. Let’s take a closer look at the steps to sharing Google Forms.

Embedding a Google Form onto a Website

If you own a blog or a website where you would like to add the form, here are the steps you need to take.

Click Send button on the upper right corner. It will open a pop-up. In the Send via bar, select the < > option. This will create a URL for you to embed. Copy the embed HTML code and paste it into your website or blog.

Emailing a Google Form

If you collect the email addresses of your respondents, you can also send the new survey via email. Here are the simple steps to email your forms.

Hit the Send button, which will open a pop-up. In the Send via bar, select the email option. Type the email addresses of the intended recipients. You can customize the email notification. Just type your message in the Message bar and hit send.

Sharing a Google Form Link

Another simple way to make sure your survey reaches your audience is to share a link. This is especially useful when you’re trying to share your survey on social media. Here are the steps to share the survey link.

Click the Send button, which will open a pop-up. In the Send via bar, select the link button. Select the Shorten URL option if you want a short link. Copy the link.

Are Google Forms surveys free?

Yes, Google Forms surveys are free.

Which Google Form is best for a survey?

Google Form gives you several options to develop your own survey. The multiple-choice option often works best for businesses.

What type of questions are there in Google surveys?

Realizing the need to support small business survey questions, Google Sheets provides a number of answer options. Here are some of the types of questions included in Google surveys.

Short answer: In this option, respondents can add only a one-line answer. Paragraph question: Here, respondents are required to insert a paragraph-length answer. Multiple choice question: This option lets users select one answer from multiple options. Checkboxes: Here, respondents are allowed to select more than one answer or multiple responses. Dropdown: As the name suggests, the dropdown question lets users choose answer types from a drop-down list. File upload: To answer this question, respondents need to upload an external file. Linear scale question: Here, the responses required are on a numeric scale. This type of option is useful when creating a rating question. Multiple choice grid: This option requires the respondent to mix and match the answer option from a grid. Checkbox grid: Another multiple answer option lets users choose multiple answers from a grid. Date and time: These two options require the user to mention a specific time or date as an answer.