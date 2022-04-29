May is the Perfect Time to Develop Your Business Idea and Launch a Startup

The first week of May is National Small Business Week, where we celebrate entrepreneurs and recognize all the hard work it takes to start a business.

Many people across the U.S. have a business idea or entrepreneurial aspirations – but not everyone takes action. For some, this inaction is simply due to not knowing the essential steps involved in starting a business. Though every startup process looks a bit different, this post provides a basic guide.

How to Start a Business: Step by Step Guide

Once you’ve decided to start a business, it’s time to get organized. Launching usually doesn’t happen overnight; you have to think of everything from legal paperwork to marketing. So it helps to break these tasks into manageable to-do list items. This checklist provides a great starting point for those just getting up and running.

A 30 Point Checklist for Your Startup

Most businesses require some level of investment from the founding team. However, it’s not always possible to dedicate tons of resources to your startup. Luckily, there are options for starting a business without any financial commitment, from sticking with your day job to seeking investors. Here are some tips for getting started without your own funding.

Checklist: How to Start a Business with No Money

Whether you plan to seek funding, bootstrap, or start without any major resources, it’s important to understand what your business idea may cost. Each company has different needs for things like location, inventory, and licensing. So this startup calculator may help you dive into your own financial reality before getting started.

Startup Calculator

Getting your finances in order is just one part of running a new business. Your company idea is perhaps the most important factor that contributes to your potential success. Here’s a full guide to developing your idea and making sure it’s ready for launch.

Develop an Idea

