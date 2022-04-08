Online Leadership Courses to Help Your Business Career

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Maintaining businesses up float in times of crisis and growing them always requires effective managerial and leadership skills. Just like the central nervous system channels every function of the body, so does an effective management system for a business. Improving leadership techniques is not just vital anymore it is mandatory. One of the easiest ways to develop these skills is through online leadership courses.

Popular Online Leadership Courses

The following list contains some of the most popular online leadership courses to boost your business.

Leadership Essential Certificate

The very basic training available right now is the leadership essential, which is prepared for business owners, managers, and entrepreneurs. Trainees will learn core competitive leadership proficiencies and be granted access to a leadership community network that provides free one-on-one coaching. Upon completion, an official Accredited Certificate from Life Success Academy will be awarded.

Project Management, Leadership: Management, Entrepreneurship

By Learning Project management, you will cultivate the art of managing employees, peers, and managers. From Initiating to building and organizing, to monitoring and leading projects by maximizing personnel productivity covered in this course. With project management, the trainee will learn to boost efficiency, avoid common startup drawbacks and build effective communication.

Decision Making Mistakes in Probability and Statistics

In the last two years, nearly 90% of the World’s data was created. Probability and statistics play an intrinsic role in analyzing data. And in turn information managers can make an informed decision on the data. This course shows common statistical misconceptions and mistakes made while using statistical inferences and how to avoid them.

Conflict Resolution in Leadership and Talent Management

Conflict Resolution teaches how to de-escalate conflicts within a team or a company. It also trains leaders of companies on how to properly manage and utilize the full potential and talent of employees. This course will help managers identify the type of conflict and pull out a mediation technique in a diplomatic manner.

Leadership & Cultural Diversity

Accredited with Oxford Diploma, Leadership & Cultural Diversity briefly discusses the management of a widely diverse workforce. Divided into three parts the course covers Generations, Cultural Diversity, and Management. And in 20 hours it will teach you to efficiently run teams with generation gaps and cultural variety in a business.

Think Like a Leader with Brian Tracy

Think Like a Leader with Brian Tracy is a three-hour online course that focuses on the mindset of the manager. The goal of the study is to change the habits and thought patterns of managers into self-motivated inspiring leaders. Teaches Mastery of strategic planning from vision to action.

Remote Team Management & Leadership

Remote Team Management & Leadership – Manage A Remote Team introduces the concept of working remotely as a manager. It teaches the basic principles of remote work and holding virtual meetings. It also addresses the possible challenges of mental health when working from home. Only takes 1 hr. and 17 minutes.

Management Skills – Team Leadership Skills Masterclass 2022

Management Skills teaches advanced result bearing methods for managers. In this masterclass, managers will learn how to hire effectively, demand influence and delegate tasks, process data, develop communication, train teams, deal with culture change, lean process management, and more. It is also suitable for new managers and it takes 19 hours to complete.

Workplace Praise: Leaders Powerful Motivational Tool

Workplace praise plays one of the biggest roles in managing and it increases employee motivation toward achieving goals. Designed for countries like U.S. and Australia, this course teaches managers how to channel positive feedback without it backfiring. It teaches how to recognize unrecognized employees and what not to do when praising them.

Business Fundamentals: Management and HR Management

Suggested for business owners and executives, Business Fundamentals teaches the good qualities of a manager. It teaches types of managerial positions and their roles, planning strategies, managing supply chains, leading operations, forecasting and budgeting, value chain management, recruitment and training, HR Planning, team decision behavior, and more.

In an attempt to grow your small business, leadership training improves corporate culture and adapting to changes in a highly evolving environment, which are of great value. Mentioned above are a few of the most important leadership courses available online. All the courses provide a certificate of completion. Moreover, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. These are the courses any entrepreneur or business owner can’t afford not to take.