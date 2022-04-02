Maine Creates $16 Million Small Business Grants Pool

Communities across the U.S. are still recovering from the pandemic. Luckily, many are offering grants to support their small business community. From seafood producers in Maine to downtown businesses in St. Louis, here are small business grants supporting local economies throughout the U.S.

St. Louis Small Business Grant Fund

St. Louis is launching a grant program to support small businesses still recovering from the pandemic. Eligible businesses can apply for $5,000 grants. The program may fund up to 900 businesses throughout the city, providing grants on a first-come, first-served basis. Since the program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, applicants must have 25 or fewer employees and demonstrate pandemic-related hardship. Applications officially open April 14.

Duke Energy Hometown Grant Revitalization Program

Duke Energy is supporting North Carolina’s downtown communities through a new $500,000 grant initiative. This is the second round for the Hometown Grant Revitalization Program, which has already provided $1.5 million to small business recovery efforts since the start of the pandemic. Grants will be available to businesses in 20 communities across the state through local nonprofit partners. Individual business grants range from $500 to $2,500, with applications due May 31.

Chatham County Small Business Grant Program

Chatham County, Georgia is offering $1.5 million in small business grants to local businesses. The Small Business Grant Program provides up to $25,000 per business to reimburse pandemic-related expenses. The program is funded through the county’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Funded through the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, businesses must be located in unincorporated Chatham County to be considered for funding. They must also have less than 100 employees, be current on taxes, and have proof of pandemic-related hardship. The application period opens April 1, and closes once funds have been distributed.

Long Island Main Street Revitalization Grants

PSEG Long Island is providing an additional $500,000 to its small business grant programs. The funds will be distributed through PSEG Long Island’s Main Street Revitalization Grants, as well as downtown beautification grants for local chambers of commerce. The Main Street Revitalization grants support business stabilization efforts. And downtown beautification grants can be used for expenses like outdoor heaters or dining areas. Funds are distributed on an ongoing basis.

Nantucket Rock Solid Business Grant Program

Nantucket’s Rock Solid Business Grant Program is offering a new round of funding for local businesses. The program originally launched in 2020 to support pandemic relief efforts on the island. So far, local businesses have received $200,000 in grants. This year, another $50,000 is available, and the requirements are more general. The Chamber’s Nantucket Island Center administers the program, and applications are due April 4.

Maine Seafood Dealer and Processors COVID-19 Response and Resilience Program

Maine is committing $16 million in federal funds to support small businesses, including seafood dealers and processors recovering from the pandemic. Funds can cover technology and infrastructure to improve resiliency. The Seafood Dealer and Processors COVID-19 Response and Resilience program is part of the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. The Maine Technology Institute is in charge of administering the program. Applications open April 1 and close April 28.