The Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collections This Week

The most popular collections this week include several new entries that are selling out. However, the old standbys such as CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club are still managing to generate millions of dollars in sales.

Most Popular and Best Selling NFTs of the Last Week – April 15, 2022

The top collections this week are made available through NFT Stats and CryptoSlam which provide comprehensive data about NFTs.

1. Impostors Genesis Alien

Last 7 days: $23.53 Million

Number of Sales: 2.419

Highest Price: $188,793

The Impostors Genesis Aliens represent the foundational NFT collection of the Impostors ecosystem and serve as passes the Impostors Genesis Season which will play host to seven unique events. Only 10,420 of these intergalactic creatures will ever exist! Each Genesis Character has a combination of over 200 traits and will provide stat-based advantages in various metaverse game modes.

2. “MOAR” by Joan Cornella

Last 7 days: $20.87 Million

Number of Sales: 4,179

Highest Price: $45,265

“MOAR” by Joan Cornellà is an unusual mansion in the metaverse proudly presented by FWENCLUB, where 5,555 creatures with their souls minted with the ERC721 blockchain as NFTs. Each of these “peacefully-living-together” humans, cyborgs or even zombies, is unique, hand-drawn by Spanish artist Joan Cornellà using over 200 unique attributes. You may even find shops, games, virtual exhibitions … and MOAR!

3. Mutant Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $18.2 Million

Number of Sales: 201

Highest Price: $308,202

The MUTANT APE YACHT CLUB is a collection of up to 20,000 Mutant Apes that can only be created by exposing an existing Bored Ape to a vial of MUTANT SERUM or by minting a Mutant Ape in the public sale.

4. Bored Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $18.18 Million

Number of Sales: 47

Highest Price: $797,703

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs— unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits, the first of which is access to THE BATHROOM, a collaborative graffiti board. Future areas and perks can be unlocked by the community through roadmap activation.

5. Arcade Land

Last 7 days: $16.43 Million

Number of Sales: 3,385

Highest Price: $317,862

Arcade is an interoperable metaverse with fast action games for the entire NFT community.

6. Azuki

Last 7 days: $15.12 Million

Number of Sales: 182

Highest Price: $579,213

Azuki starts with a collection of 10,000 avatars that give you membership access to The Garden: a corner of the internet where artists, builders, and web3 enthusiasts meet to create a decentralized future. Azuki holders receive access to exclusive drops, experiences, and more.

7. CryptoPunks

Last 7 days: 57

Number of Sales: $14.27 Million

Highest Price: $3,252,734

10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The project that inspired the modern CryptoArt movement. Inspiration for the Ethereum ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.

8. CloneX

Last 7 days: $14.12 Million

Number of Sales: 185

Highest Price: $262,455

These are 20,000 next-gen Avatars, by RTFKT and Takashi Murakami. CLONE X Corp was founded by three extraterrestrials who came from the planet of Orbitar in the Draco constellation. These interplanetary tourists have come to accelerate our evolution towards an immaterial existence. They plan to transfer all human consciousness into advanced clone forms to create the ultimate Metaverse.

9. Los Muertos

Last 7 days: $12.25 Million

Number of Sales: 5,256

Highest Price: $37,337

10,000 Muerto’s resurrected into the Metaverse, searching for Los Muertos World. Holding a Muerto gives you access to Los Muertos World. A world created to provide creativity, exploration, friendship, and personal growth.

10. BEANZ

Last 7 days: $9.53 Million

Number of Sales: 581

Highest Price: $172,898

Beanz Official is a collection of 20,000 BEANZ NFTs. The Beanz Official collection was airdropped to all Azuki holders on Mar. 31, 2022, during the Azuki NFT LA party. Each Azuki holder was airdropped two “Something Official” NFTs, later renamed Beanz Official.

