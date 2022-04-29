The Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collections This Week

The hottest NFT collection now is Moonbirds which was created by PROOF Collective. After its launch on April 16, Moonbirds now has a secondary market floor price of 20 ETH or $58,566 at the latest ETH price. Early buyers are definitely happy, because the price is increasing at fast rate. One particular NFT from this collection has sold for $1,037,434.

And this highlights the growth of NFTs when the collection is minted by the right group and it gets the right PR/marketing and hype behind it. VeeFriends Series 2 is also experiencing a great run.

Most Popular and Best Selling NFTs of the Last Week – April 29, 2022

Take a look at what Moonbirds and the other top NFT collections are doing this week with the sales data is coming from NFT Stats and CryptoSlam.

1. Mutant Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $91,522,687

Number of Sales: 643

Highest Price: $309,109

The MUTANT APE YACHT CLUB is a collection of up to 20,000 Mutant Apes that can only be created by exposing an existing Bored Ape to a vial of MUTANT SERUM or by minting a Mutant Ape in the public sale.

2. Moonbirds

Last 7 days: $82,567,827

Number of Sales: 645

Highest Price: $1,037,434

A collection of 10,000 utility-enabled PFPs that feature a richly diverse and unique pool of rarity-powered traits. What’s more, each Moonbird unlocks private club membership and additional benefits the longer you hold them. We call it nesting – because, obviously.

3. Bored Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $82,383,565

Number of Sales: 168

Highest Price: $540,146

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs— unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card, and grants access to members-only benefits, the first of which is access to THE BATHROOM, a collaborative graffiti board. Future areas and perks can be unlocked by the community through roadmap activation.

4. VeeFriends Series 2

Last 7 days: $42,516,562

Number of Sales: 6,335

Highest Price: $121,557

A Gary Vaynerchuk NFT project around meaningful intellectual property and an extraordinary community.

5. RTFKT – MNLTH

Last 7 days: $40.52 Million

Number of Sales: 1,430

Highest Price: $340.8 Thousand

Behold a mysterious MNLTH, etched with NIKE & RTFKT markings. It seems to be sentient . . . What does it do?

6. Bored Ape Kennel Club

Last 7 days: $40,174,524

Number of Sales: 724

Highest Price: $287,329

It gets lonely in the swamp sometimes. That’s why every ape should have a four-legged companion. To curl up at your feet. To bring you a beer. To fire a missile launcher at that bastard Jimmy the Monkey.

That’s why we’ve started the Bored Ape Kennel Club, and why we’re offering up a dog NFT for adoption to every single member of the BAYC – for free (you only pay gas).

7. Akutars

Last 7 days: $37,275,230

Number of Sales: 1,754

Highest Price: $256,431

Akutars are a collection of 15,000 unique, 3D Aku avatars with partnerships from; Puma, Planes, Vandal, Who Decides War, BBC and, Ice Cream. Each Akutar grants you entry into the ever-expanding Akuverse, where lines are blurred between the digital and physical worlds and owners gain exclusive access to culture-defining experiences, products, and collaborations.

8. Murakami.Flowers Seed

Last 7 days: $26.31 Million

Number of Sales: 1,307

Highest Price: $139.5 Thousand

Murakami.Flowers is a work in which artist Takashi Murakami’s representative artwork, flowers, are expressed as dot art evocative of Japanese TV games created in the 1970s. The work is being developed with the number 108 as the keyword; a combination of 108 backgrounds and flower colors make up a field, and there are 108 fields. Each field has 108 flower images, resulting in 11,664 flower images in total. The number 108 is a reference to bonn?, or earthly temptations.

9. CLONE X – X TAKASHI MURAKAMI

Last 7 days: $22,703,188

Number of Sales: 322

Highest Price: $299,524

These are 20,000 next-gen Avatars, by RTFKT and Takashi Murakami. CLONE X Corp was founded by three extraterrestrials who came from the planet of Orbitar in the Draco constellation. These interplanetary tourists have come to accelerate our evolution towards an immaterial existence. They plan to transfer all human consciousness into advanced clone forms to create the ultimate Metaverse.

10. IO: Imaginary Ones

Last 7 days: $20.8 Million

Number of Sales: 6,320

Highest Price: $11,400

Imaginary Ones is a delightful 3D animated art with a collection of 8888 unique NFTs. Imaginary Ones wish to re-ignite your spark to embrace creativity and work on your dreams. Welcome to the Imaginary World, where no ideas too crazy nor dreams too foolish. Visit imaginaryones.com for more details. Let’s imagine. Together.

