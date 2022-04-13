Check Out These Popular Online Negotiation Courses

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

In the business world and the day-to-day life of individuals, negotiations play major roles. These issues range from the simplest conversations like who drives the kids to school, to the more serious ones like price talks with supplies and clients. That is why good skills in negotiations are useful personally and professionally. There are many negotiation courses out there, and most of these negotiations courses are available online.

Popular Online Negotiation Courses

Here is a list of some of the most popular online negotiation courses:

Negotiation Secret for Master Negotiations

This Negotiation Secret for Master Negotiations course, designed by a Harvard-educated professional, teaches how to master the three essential tools of a master negotiator. The course also teaches how to build confidence in negotiations and how to ask the right questions to remedy the right results of a negotiation.

Successful Negotiation Master Your Negotiating Skills

Successful Negotiation Master Your Negotiating Skills teaches practical tools for negotiating. It answers the questions of how to get into a negotiation from a point of strength, what tradeables are, and how to negotiate non-confrontationally. It also teaches common methods of negotiations that may be used against you. It only takes two hours and it’s taught by a seasoned professional with 20+ years of experience.

Negotiation Fundamentals: How to Negotiate Effectively

Negotiation Fundamentals study decision-making starting from understanding the human cognition process. It teaches the basic principles and different styles of negotiations, how to find and apply negotiation pressure points, and how to make opponents feel like winners while you’re winning. The lesson takes 1 ½ hours to complete.

Negotiation Skills: Become A Master Of Negotiation

Become a Master of Negotiation is an interactive online class that teaches ethical negotiation and collaborative negotiation. In two and a half hours it trains students in 7 steps to negotiate successfully, including keeping emotions at bay while negotiating and synching effectively by understanding personality in negotiations.

Negotiations for Sales: Negotiate like a Pro

Negotiations for Sales Negotiate like a Pro is a course tailored to provide negotiation skills to handle business to business, and business to customer sales. It’s spread over 17 lectures in 2 ½ hours teaching you how to design and run negotiations. Moreover, the course contains practical examples and real-life examples from the teacher’s experience.

Negotiation for Procurement: Negotiate like a Pro

Negotiation for Procurement Negotiate like a Pro is specifically designed to address procurement and supply chain negotiations. It contains bargaining tips and preparation principles while also discussing examples of successful negotiations and common pitfalls of tough and aggressive negotiations. In its four and half hours, it will teach productive negotiation practices

Negotiating_ Learn Negotiation Skills in 70 Minutes

Learn Negotiation Skills in 70 Minutes is the third version of the same name advancing its principles. It teaches leadership in negotiations by managing alternatives and integrative bargaining. These lessons have been used by big companies like PayPal, Oracle, and Adidas. You can get your negotiation certificates in 90 minutes.

The Art of Negotiation: Become a Master Negotiator

The Art of Negotiation demonstrates some of the advanced negotiation methods involved in contract, price, and salary negotiations. It goes on to show the effect of clear communication including rejecting an offer gently. Furthermore, you’ll learn how to manage verbal and nonverbal communication including reading and controlling body language.

The Painless Negotiation

The Painless Negotiation teaches how to gently negotiate a business-to-business deal. It discusses the four common negotiation pitfalls, and how to identify and avoid them. It also teaches us to negotiate the “Right way”, by closing a “Great Deal” and securing a long-term relationship. And it only takes 90 minutes to complete.

How to Negotiate Like A Professional

Developed for those with no previous negotiation skills How to Negotiate Like a Professional teaches the four basic negotiation strategies in just 30 minutes. It sheds light on what to do before, during, and after negotiations. It also covers how to open negotiation and teaches persuasive lines to make the opponent say yes.

All these courses give a certificate of completion and provide the students with lifetime access to the training resources, and also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Every professional, freelancer, or businessman taking lessons in negotiations can advance themselves into a better position while conducting business, at work, or at home.