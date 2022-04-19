Online Marketing Courses to Take to Help Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

After having a product or developing a service comes the question of where and how to sell it. Marketing refers to the collection of a series of activities companies undertake to promote their service or products. Marketing plays the biggest role in businesses and good skills in marketing can mean the difference between success and failure. Online marketing courses are one the best ways to learn/grow this skill set.

Popular online Marketing Courses

Some of the most popular online marketing courses are:

Marketing For Small Businesses Crash Course

In this crash course Marketing for small businesses, you will learn the fundamentals of marketing and how to create a captivating product, logo design, packaging, and social media appearance. You will learn how to research your market, attract customers and drive word of mouth. Additionally, you will be able to design unique selling propositions (USP).

Marketing MASTERCLASS for Startups and Leaders

With over 18 hours of lessons Marketing MASTERCLASS for Startups and Leaders explains modern marketing strategies including digital marketing, content engagement plan, and multi-channel leads. It shows you how to build a model to track customers and how to monitor marketing strategy. In this course, you will also learn “the belief framework”, which is the motivator of the consumer.

Marketing Customer Analytics, Segmentation, and Targeting

Marketing Customer Analytics, Segmentation, and Targeting teaches you market analysis based on location data and customer data with powerful tools that are readily available. You will learn how to find the right kind of customers for your brand. Furthermore, the course goes into data analytics, digital marketing, location analytics, and mass and niche marketing strategies.

Marketing Fundamentals: Small Business Marketing Success

Designed for small businesses Marketing Fundamentals: Small Business Marketing Success gives lessons on marketing strategies and tactics that will keep your revenue stream growing. This course covers choosing a target market, blogging, email marketing, video marketing, offline marketing such as prints and direct mail, social media, and your market positioning.

Double your business: Marketing Blueprint/Pricing Strategy

Double your business: Marketing Blueprint/Pricing Strategy teaches you how to build a clear marketing plan by conducting market research, adopting an effective advertising strategy, setting the right price, and understanding the sales funnel well. The goal of this course is to double your sales and revenue by implementing the right strategy and marketing tools.

Marketing Analytics: Stand Out by Becoming an Analytics Pro!

Marketing Analytics, provided you have an intermediate skill in MS Excel, shows you how to organize and analyze marketing data. You will learn the different types of metrics including social media, web, customer, digital advertising, and revenue metrics in marketing. Furthermore, you will be able to build a market model forecasting revenue and expense projections for two years.

First Sell YOU or You Will Never Sell Anything to Anybody!

First Sell YOU or You Will Never Sell Anything to Anybody Is the lesson for branding and marketing yourself using seven marketing strategies. The course underlines the importance of creating an image to better sell and market yourself and what you represent. Additionally, you will be able to present yourself like a “one minute Super Bowl message” in any environment.

Modern Marketing with Seth Godin

Modern Marketing with Seth Godin is a course designed by the bestseller for entrepreneurs/freelancers and managers to best understand modern marketing in-depth and understand the differences between marketing and advertising. By learning this course you will be able to adjust your product or service so that marketing comes easy.

Online Marketing: SEO & Social Media Marketing Strategy

Focusing on social media and SEO, Online Marketing coaches you on marketing strategies to present your business as an authority and reach more than a million people using case studies. The lessons include methods to get publicity and press coverage, creative SEO like Voice SEO, writing better headlines to increase click-through rates, and more

Customer Retention: Maximize Your Profits

Customer Retention: Maximize Your Profits schools you on what customer retention is, why you need to do it, and the benefits of doing it. It goes on to show you the best customer retention strategies, customer relationship management (CRM), customer service, customer care, customer satisfaction, and experience to maximize your profits.

A good knowledge marketing strategy is not just an additional skill but a mandatory one. These online courses are the selected few to help you boost your business. All the courses mentioned above award a certificate of completion, lifetime access to the learning materials on both mobile and television, and a 30-day money-back policy.