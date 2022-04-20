Best Outdoor Trash Can for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

You probably don’t think much about your outdoor trash can, at least not until you have to clean up the mess after a raccoon rampage. Keeping animals out of your outdoor trash cans is a small task, but an important one. Also, while you might just need your outdoor garbage can to hold the trash until the garbage truck comes around, it doesn’t mean they have to look drab. Of course, looks isn’t everything, you need to think about durability, maintenance, capacity, weight, and many other factors.

There are a variety of great-looking trash cans to choose from ranging from small outdoor trash cans to commercial outdoor trash cans. Here are some of our top picks.

Best Outdoor Trash Can

Toter Rolling Curbside Outdoor Trash Can

Top Pick: Trash cans can be a little hard to write glamorous things about, but not this one. This 64-gallon Toter trash can has all the features you are looking for in an outdoor trash can. It comes equipped with two rugged wheels for easy stable movement over all forms of terrain. It also features a sturdy plastic construction and a tight-fitting lid that will keep out all the neighborhood pests.

Toter Rolling Curbside Outdoor Trash Can

Rubbermaid Heavy-Duty Trash Can

Runner Up: A good trash can doesn’t need fancy frills; it just needs to get the job done. Not many trash cans can outdo this Rubbermaid trash can when it comes down to getting the job done. This trash can is made of commercial-grade materials plus a UV inhibitor that helps to increase the overall life of the container. It also comes fitted with durable heavy-duty wheels for easy movement while the ergonomic rear handle allows for a comfortable push or pull operation. The tight-fitting lid opens fully for easy use.

Rubbermaid Heavy-Duty Trash Can

United Solutions Outdoor Garbage Can – 2 Pack

Best Value: Strong, durable reliable, and sturdy are just some of the terms you can use to describe this 32-gallon United Solutions outdoor trash can. It is constructed with heavy-duty polypropylene which easily endures extreme temperatures and rough use. It also features toughly built rugged wheels that allow for easy movement of the can. The lid also fully opens up for an easy operation and the snap lock ensures your garbage stays in and out of reach from the rampaging pests.

United Solutions Outdoor Garbage Can

Suncast Trash Hideaway Outdoor Trash Can

These Suncast trash cans are the perfect answer for anyone that is looking for a stylish outdoor trash can. They will stay in the same spot even during heavy rain and wind, and more importantly, the secure latching lid will keep your garbage inside and protected from wild animals. These outdoor cans are made of long-lasting, durable resin. They are also available in a variety of colors and depending on the number of trash cans that you need, you can get them in a 2-pack, 3-pack, all the way to 10-pack.

Suncast Trash Hideaway Outdoor Trash Can

Keter Outdoor Trash Can

While some trash cans are ugly and tough to look at, the Keter is the complete opposite. This beautiful trash can features an attractive brown rattan design, making it a perfect choice for both indoor and outdoor use. It comes with durable metal handles and a hinged lid that allows for easy access. The removable liner will keep your garbage bags fully secured so you never have to deal with the mess that comes with slipped bags.

Keter Outdoor Trash Can

Umbra Venti Swing Top Trash Can

If all you need is a durable small outdoor trash can, then look no further than the Umbra Venti. It uses a simple clean design that looks great with any décor and a swing-top lid will keep the trash out of sight. The Venti is also durable as it is made of durable black polypropylene that’s also super-easy to maintain.

Umbra Venti Swing Top Trash Can

Safco Twist Covered Top Trash Can

Featuring a distinctly modern look and a 32-gallon capacity, this weather-resistant twist trash can is a reliable trash partner. It is highly durable thanks to the high-density polyethylene plastic and UV inhibitors which also add to its fade resistance. Two wide openings on the sides of the can allow for simple, touch-free trash toss-ins. If you are looking for a trendy and organized look, look no further.

Safco Twist Covered Top Trash Can

What to Look for When Buying an Outdoor Trash Can

While there are tons of trash cans on Amazon, not every can will meet your business needs. There are a few things that you need to keep in mind when buying your outdoor trash cans, including:

Amount of Trash: How much trash does your business produce on a daily or weekly basis? This should determine the size of the trash can that you need. If you fill around 3 tall kitchen garbage bags a week, a 30-gallon trash can will work. Anything more than that then you need to consider the cans in the 60- or 90-gallon range.

How much trash does your business produce on a daily or weekly basis? This should determine the size of the trash can that you need. If you fill around 3 tall kitchen garbage bags a week, a 30-gallon trash can will work. Anything more than that then you need to consider the cans in the 60- or 90-gallon range. Durability: Outdoor trash cans are exposed to all manner of weather. You need a can that can withstand both hot and freezing weather conditions. Plastic cans tend to be light and durable, and thanks to injection molding, they are available in a huge variety of designs to suit your taste.

Outdoor trash cans are exposed to all manner of weather. You need a can that can withstand both hot and freezing weather conditions. Plastic cans tend to be light and durable, and thanks to injection molding, they are available in a huge variety of designs to suit your taste. Wheels: If you have to regularly move your large trash can from one area to another then you should go for an outdoor trash can with wheels and ergonomic handles that allows for a seamless push or pull.

If you have to regularly move your large trash can from one area to another then you should go for an outdoor trash can with wheels and ergonomic handles that allows for a seamless push or pull. Animal Proof: Rats, raccoons, and many other wild animals can rummage through your trash leaving you with a mess. It is smart to go for commercial outdoor trash cans with tight-fitting lids.

Rats, raccoons, and many other wild animals can rummage through your trash leaving you with a mess. It is smart to go for commercial outdoor trash cans with tight-fitting lids. Design: This is especially important if the trash can will be placed in open visible areas. A good-looking trash can will complement your décor.

