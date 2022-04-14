Patriotic Bunting for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

No matter the occasion, using patriotic bunting in your business is a surefire way of showing off your festiveness and patriotism all in one fell swoop. The USA bunting options are generally limitless. Unlike the US flag that’s limited to a set of rules, the ‘flag code,’ you can use the America bunting as a tablecloth, to cover the front of a podium or desk, or drape it from the ceiling for a festive accent. The USA bunting is available in all sorts of designs from outdoor hanging banners to pleated flags and patriotic scarfs. While the options are endless, we have done our research to bring you the best patriotic bunting made in USA.

Best Patriotic Bunting

Annin Flagmakers Pleated Fan Bunting

Top Pick: Boasting more than a century-old rich flag-making history, Annin Flagmakers also produces some of the best buntings. This particular flag bunting is made off a blend of polyester and cotton, measures 3 by 6 feet, and is pre-pleated for convenience. Thanks to its construction, you can use this bunting on your decks, porches, or professional applications. It is also 100% made in America.

Annin Flagmakers Pleated Fan Bunting

G128 Vertical Patriotic Bunting

Runner Up: This expertly crafted vertical bunting is the perfect way to show off your patriotism. It features expertly embroidered white stars together with bold blue and red stripes that come together for a beautiful presentation. This flag is made of high-quality 210D polyester that’s brought together with precision lock stitching that ensures a perfect look that can withstand the toughest elements. Satisfaction is also guaranteed with a hassle-free refund.

G128 Vertical Patriotic Bunting

ASVP Old Vintage Style String Banner

Best Value: This vintage-style banner will take your customers way back in time. It is made of high-quality 190T polyester that looks grand when hung. The shabby chic vintage look is perfectly crafted, and it will look great as it ages. The bunting is 3.3 yards wide with 10 flags on each bunting. It is certainly a perfect addition to any garden or front patio and can be used for many events like Thanksgiving, July 4th, and Veterans Day.

ASVP Old Vintage Style String Banner

Founding Fathers Flags Pleated Flag

Celebrate your American heritage with this tea-stained bunting. Founding Fathers Flags is renowned for its high-quality handmade flags that are beautiful and durable. This pleated flag measures 6 by 3 feet and is weaved with heavy-duty 330D Oxford polyester that makes it durable, weightless, and agile. A quadruple-stitched fly end and a double-stitched perimeter ensure a quality finish.

Founding Fathers Flags Pleated Flag

G128 USA Pleated Fan Bunting

It’s time to display your allegiance in the right way! This pleated bunting is made of premium quality 210D polyester and features expertly embroidered white stars and blue stripes. The stripes are sewn together using double-needle lock stitching for additional strength. The colors are fade-resistant even in the harshest environments. This bunting can be used both indoors and outdoors.

G128 USA Pleated Fan Bunting

Valley Forge Polycotton Pleated Bunting

Show off your patriotism using the Valley Forge pleated bunting. This 100% American-made bunting measures 3 by 6 feet, making it ideal for hanging in front of your entryway or off a deck. This decorative bunting is made of 30% cotton and 70% polyester. It is constructed with a single-stitched top and bottom hem and a double-stitched reinforced fly-hem. It is best used indoors or for occasional outdoor use.

Valley Forge Polycotton Pleated Bunting

Windstrong Deluxe American Flag Bunting

Measuring 3 by 6 feet, this 100% USA-made bunting is made of a perfect blend of extra thick polyester and cotton materials. It is also double-sided and features a heavy-duty header and three grommets for easy hanging. It is printed with bright colors and looks great for both indoor and outdoor use.

Windstrong Deluxe American Flag Bunting

What to Look for When Buying Patriotic Bunting

Similar to the honor that goes into flying the USA flag, displaying American-themed bunting is another great way of showing your patriotism. Unlike the American flag, the bunt’s display is not as restrictive and can be showcased in a variety of ways and are usually a perfect addition to a variety of festivities. There are however a few things that you need to keep in mind when looking for bunting, including:

American Made: The ultimate show of patriotism is in buying an American-made bunting. Buying the USA-made bunting means that you are directly supporting American families and the American economy in general. Always make sure your flag is “Made in America.” If it doesn’t mention this, it probably wasn’t.

