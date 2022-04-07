Online Business Courses to Broaden Your Knowledge

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

In a modern economy where the market structure is constantly changing it’s necessary to keep up with these changes by updating one’s skill set. Business owners are always keen to find ways to modernize, expand their business and improve productivity. In this pursuit, online business courses play a big role, and there are a number of online course offerings making this possible.

Popular Online Business Courses

Here are some of the most popular online courses that are available now across a range of topics.

Online Business Masterclass

Online Business Masterclass teaches students to be able to change their business into a digital business. This includes social media advertising, creating 12 different types of digital products, creating mastermind groups, podcasts, coaching programs, webinars, subscription programs, and more. It’s one of the longest courses with 201 courses and over 20 hours of content.

Infopreneur

Infopreneur: Create information products and online courses help anyone with professional experience, passion, or knowledge about a specific industry or product to share their knowledge and experiences by building courses into organized content and turning them into side incomes. Already taken by more than 70,000 people, the course takes four and a half hours to complete.

360 E-commerce Course

360 e-commerce course to launch/scale your online business teaches those with a product or a service-ready solution. It trains branding, customer selection, digital marketing metrics, forecasting marketing budgeting, and scaling social media success (specifically Instagram and TikTok). It’s broken down into seven modules and takes two and a half hours to complete.

Passive Income

Entrepreneurs will learn about passive income drop servicing as an online business. The course will teach you how to create an affiliate system on the drop servicing website, and how to receive work orders and payments. Broken down into 60 lectures this course takes 5 hours to complete and a certificate of completion will be provided.

Make Money From Home

In association with making money from home LIONS CLUB, “Make money from home: How to build an online Business” will show you how to establish a $5000/month website portfolio step by step with no prior skill sets required. This is a perfect side business, especially for business owners.

80/20 Rule

Designed for entrepreneurs and business owners this training teaches ways to apply the 80/20 rule to grow your online business by increasing the ability to analyze the business. It also teaches lean startup methods that prove effective. In just a little more than 3 hours the training aims to improve sales by identifying the best selling products.

Online Business with WordPress

This course teaches: building a website without coding experience using WordPress 4.0, getting the website online, integrating an online shopping cart, and creating content for managing web traffic. Upon completion, a certificate and limited free advertising with Google, Bing, or Yahoo will be given. It takes 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Service Brokering

Service brokering (making money outsourcing freelance projects) teaches how to re-sell tangible goods and services. Since it has no extra cost and manual labor demand it’s easy to start. It takes only two hours to complete and has a certificate of completion. And it has relatively less competition since it’s a newer stream.

How to Work Online with Arbitrage

Just shy of 19 hours divided into nine modules, how to work online with arbitrage teaches the essentials of online marketing and how to better your small business by building a presence online. From setting up a business to building a brand, building a list, trading with arbitrage, making money with Facebook, affiliate marketing, and search engine optimization step by step.

Setting up Calendly

This course offers a brief guide to creating, setting up, and linking meetings and billable meetings across different platforms such as Zoom, using the powerful scheduling tool Calendly. With just 30 minutes this is one of the shortest yet very practical courses. Upon completion of the course, a certificate of completion is awarded.

From setting up a new business to branding and marketing, elementary steps to sophisticated web applications, these courses can help any business owner or freelancer with an extra revenue stream or help scale an existing one. All the courses mentioned provide trainees with certification of completion.