The Best Professional Hair Dryers for Stylists

Finding the best professional hair dryers is critical especially if you are an avid hairstylist or if you simply want to buy a quality, salon-worthy tool to use at home. To be honest, there are endless options when it comes to hair dryers. Each dryer will claim to be the best, and this makes it hard to figure out what’s worth the money. But for starters, the best hair dryer will have strength but without the excessive heat that can damage hair. You also need to consider the weight, ergonomics, and heat settings. Check if your dryer uses ion technology which helps to absorb moisture without drying the hair out.

Below, we have rounded up some of the best professional hair dryers 2022 that will help you achieve frizz-free, salon-worthy blowouts.

Best Professional Hair Dryers

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Top Pick: Don’t let its lightweight and small size fool you, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is gold class and among the best professional hair dryers. Since its launch in 2016, it has captured the attention of the beauty pros with its quiet, balanced, intelligent heat control that measures air temperature over 40 times a second, protecting the hair from extreme heat damage. We all know Dyson for their high-performance vacuum cleaners, but they certainly have lived up to expectations with the supersonic hair dryer.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Shark HypeAIR Hair Dryer

Runner Up: The Shark HypeAIR uses next-generation intelligence and delivers premium airpower for an easy, healthy hair-care experience. It intelligently combines ionized air technology with high-velocity heated air for ultra-fast drying and styling, without heat damage. It also includes dual optical sensors that automatically recognize styles and intelligently sets heat and airflow. And that’s not all, it also comes with a cool shot button that helps to smooth the hair for a silky, frizz-free finish.

Shark HypeAIR Hair Dryer

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer

Best Value: Dry hair faster with the lightweight BaBylissPRO hair dryer. It uses ionic technology for a gentle even heat that offers fast drying with less frizz. In addition to its lightweight, this 2000-watt power hair dryer is ergonomically designed for less hand fatigue. It is great for all hair types including thick & coarse hair.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer

ghd Air 1600w Professional Hair Dryer

The ghd Air prides itself in providing users with a perfect hair day. It delivers a flawless salon finish up to two times faster than many other dryers. It’s sleek, features an ergonomic design that reduces hand fatigue, and dries the hair quickly and quietly. This award-winning blow dryer is part of the limited-edition Lulu Guinness Collection, and it is available in both black, and black and pink color.

ghd Air 1600w Professional Hair Dryer

Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer

Elchim has been designing some of the best professional hair dryers for more than 75 years and the 3900 ionic hair dryer is a true reflection of their great workmanship. This ergonomically designed dryer features a compact but powerful AC motor that drastically reduces drying time. It also uses an advanced ionic-ceramic system and a wise combination of air and heat that perfectly dries the air without damage. The Elchim dryer is available in 9 different colors so you can pick the color that suits your taste.

Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer

ghd Helios 1875w Advanced Professional Hair Dryer

The ghd Helios is certainly the more sophisticated sister to the ghd Air. It also packs more power thanks to the powerful brushless DC motor that provides a powerful airflow that dramatically cuts down styling time and maximizes drying performance. The advanced ionic technology reduces fly-aways and frizz for a perfect shine. The Helios is ghd’s fastest and lightest professional hair dryer.

ghd Helios 1875w Advanced Professional Hair Dryer

Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer

Every salon needs a hair dryer that lives up to its client’s expectations. The Panasonic Nanoe hair dryer is a fairly priced dryer that does just that. It draws moisture from the air and infuses the rich moisture ions into each strand for a hydrated, healthy-looking, frizz-free hair. It also comes with three incredible attachments. A full-size diffuser for styling wavy or curly hair, a concentrator nozzle for precise styling, and a quick-dry nozzle for gentle, even styling. Going for just under 100 dollars, it is certainly a great bargain.

Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer

What to Look for When Buying a Professional Hair Dryer

While using professional hair dryers isn’t the silver bullet to a healthy and shiny hair, your choice of hair dryer can determine your client’s overall look and satisfaction. A good hair dryer doesn’t have to be expensive. Watch out for the features. Consider the power, the hair drying technology, attachments, and controls.

Here are a few other things to keep in mind when looking for professional hair dryers for salons.

Power: You need a powerful hair dryer for faster hair drying. Many professional dryers will have a wattage as high as 3600. People with thinner hair can comfortably use an 1800 watts dryer without a problem, but you will need more power for thicker hair.

You need a powerful hair dryer for faster hair drying. Many professional dryers will have a wattage as high as 3600. People with thinner hair can comfortably use an 1800 watts dryer without a problem, but you will need more power for thicker hair. Attachments: The more the merrier. Some blow dryers will come with additional accessories such as a hairdryer comb, concentrator nozzle, quick-dry nozzle, and a diffuser that aid with styling.

The more the merrier. Some blow dryers will come with additional accessories such as a hairdryer comb, concentrator nozzle, quick-dry nozzle, and a diffuser that aid with styling. Multiple Settings: While it is tempting to go for the simple-to-operate dryers, having a hair dryer that comes with a set of pre-packed settings can be super useful. Check for the cool shot button, airflow, and temperatures settings.

While it is tempting to go for the simple-to-operate dryers, having a hair dryer that comes with a set of pre-packed settings can be super useful. Check for the cool shot button, airflow, and temperatures settings. Tourmaline or Ionic: Either of these is your friend. These types of dryers give off negative ions that break up the water droplets for faster hair drying. This results in less frizzy hair after drying.

Either of these is your friend. These types of dryers give off negative ions that break up the water droplets for faster hair drying. This results in less frizzy hair after drying. Lightweight and Ergonomic: Might seem like a minor detail but if you run a salon, you need to invest in a dryer with the least possibility of hand fatigue after extensive use.

