In business, whether in launching, expanding, or running its day-to-day, skills in project management are essential. Project management is the process of planning, organizing, and executing tasks and resources of a company towards a specific goal. There are different types of project management methodologies and courses that teach those methodologies. Thankfully these courses can be found online.

Popular Online Project Management Courses

There are several different types of project management courses you can take online:

Beginning Project Management: Project Management Level One

Project Management Level One starts by explaining the fundamentals of project planning, and what a project is and is not. Then it briefly discusses the roles of the project manager and the different phases of a project from project initiation to completion. It also teaches how you can build personalized project management documents.

The Project Management Course: Beginner to PROject Manage

The Project Management Course is a detailed lesson that teaches everything about project management. Starting with basics, it teaches fundamental theories and practices of project management, it also teaches how to avoid common mistakes. The lessons also include Microsoft Project, Agile Project Management, and using Microsoft Excel to create the 5 important project management documents.

Project Management Professional Certification Program (PMP)

Project Management Professional Certification Program (PMP) is a 44-hour long lesson that is broken down into 28 sections. Each section discusses individual parts of a project thoroughly. Some of these sections teach; project changes, planning risk management, quality methodology, budgeting, scoping, procurement management, project communication, stakeholder management, acquiring and managing resources, and more

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Prep

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification Prep prepares its students for the new PMP 2022 exam. It teaches updated Agile Management and traditional/predictive management. Moreover, the lessons include PMI’s new exam content outline, all the 49 PMBOK project management processes, thorough PMP math, and performance domains. Students will earn the 35 PDU/contact hours certificate required for the PMP exam.

Agile Crash Course – Agile Project Management; Agile Delivery

Agile Crash Course teaches the core concepts of Agile Development, Agile Project Management, and Agile Project Delivery. The lessons also include the difference between Agile and traditional project management, the benefits of Agile and how to apply them in projects, and concepts like a retrospective, daily stand-ups, and more. The course awards two certificates of completion where one is a certified digital badge that can be added to your LinkedIn profile.

The Ultimate Agile Scrum Master Certification Training

In this prep course for Agile Scrum Master Certification Training, you’ll learn the concept of the Scrum framework. Students will learn the scrum values, characters of the Scrum events and Scrum artifacts, feedback loops, burndown, and burnup charts, the “timeboxing” concept, and Scrum accountabilities. The course also includes quizzes and practice exams.

PMP Certification Exam Prep Course 35 PDU Contact Hours/PDU

In 38-hours of lessons PMP Certification Exam Prep Course, 35 PDU Contact Hours/PDU prepares anyone for the PMP exam. It includes the Agile practice guide, PMBOK guide 7, and PMBOK guide 6. It also covers the communication, estimation, and EVM formulas. Furthermore, it covers the 49 project management body of knowledge (PMBOK).

Deliver Your Project & Master Project Management

Deliver Your Project & Master Project Management teaches how to improve your project management skills. It emphasizes finishing and delivering your project on time and within budget. Furthermore, it introduces LLAMA (Lot Like Agile Management Approach) which marries traditional Agile with comprehensive project management applications, and it takes less than an hour to complete.

Lean Project Management

Lean Project Management lessons teach you ways to apply principles of lean thinking to project management. Lean project management acknowledges the unpredictability of projects and teaches you how to adapt and maneuver the project despite the changes. Though applicable for any kind of project, this course is specifically useful for IT-based projects.

Scrum Certification 2022 +Scrum Master+ Agile Scrum Training

Scrum Certification 2022 +Scrum Master+ Agile Scrum Training teaches everything about Scrum, starting with what Scrum is and how it is important for delivering projects on time. It explains the difference between Agile and Scrum, and the differences between roles, events, and artifacts. Moreover, it teaches all the Scrum practices and prepares you for Scrum Master or Agile certification.

Other than a certificate of completion these courses will prepare you to take professional certification exams on project management that can help with improving your business, or career, or land you a freelance job. All the courses mentioned above offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and lifetime access to the training materials online including updates.