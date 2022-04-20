Public Speaking Courses You Can Take Online

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Making a sale, training employees, giving presentations, and communicating with teammates, all require one thing in common, speaking. Speaking and communication facilitate the day-to-day of every business. Public speaking skills are crucial for every business owner and leader. There are several offerings with online courses for public speaking

Popular Public Speaking Courses

Some of the popular online public speaking courses are listed below.

Complete Public Speaking Pro Masterclass For Every Occasion

Updated for 2022 Complete Public Speaking Pro Masterclass For Every Occasion trains you on how to look comfortable, and appear relaxed and confident in any scenario. The 31-hour long lessons cover everything about public speaking, public speaking presentations, communication skills, and storytelling. The course is designed for starters, intermediate, and advanced level students.

Public Speaking Skills: Give a Great Informational Speech

Public Speaking Skills: Give a Great Informational Speech, teaches you how to give effective speeches by avoiding data dumping and making your important ideas memorable. The lessons also include presentation skills and how to make your audience care about your information. Additionally, you will learn how to give your information in a captivating way.

The Complete Guide to Conquering the Fear of Public Speaking

The Complete Guide to Conquering the Fear of Public Speaking offers a super-effective 8-step method to turn “negative fear into positive thoughts and confidence”. The lessons include 7-steps to create appealing slideshows, 16 ways presenters look nervous and how to avoid them, 5 rules of speaker attraction, and tricks to calm yourself mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Hacking Public Speaking

Hacking Public Speaking shows you how to design and shape your storytelling around your service or product. In this course, you will learn how to replicate top TED Talks and TED Talk speakers, deal with any audience and hold their interest, and present your message in a fun way without it sounding boring. Furthermore, you will learn efficient memory techniques to remember the contents of your topic throughout the speech.

The Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Training Course

Focusing on presentation, Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Training Course enables you to create content and structure your presentation. It goes in to show you how to boost your confidence, make effective slides, deliver your ideas and hit your goal, and present yourself including what and how to dress. And finally, it shows you the 25 presentation guides and 25 speech guides for 25 different types of speeches.

Effective Presentation and TED-like Public Speaking

Effective Presentation and TED-like Public Speaking teach mastery of case study analysis, structure, and delivery of your presentation/storytelling. It shows you how to motivate and impact your audience, give memorable speeches and be a significant speaker, and feel secure with any size of the audience. Plus you will get tips on world-class public speaking manners.

On-Camera Charisma for YouTube Stars: YouTube Marketing

Specifically prepared for speaking online, On-Camera Charisma for YouTube Stars tutors you on how to speak confidently on videos, make captivating videos, conduct interviews, host a program or online course and look your best while doing it. The lessons also cover framing messages, connecting with viewers and students, and the fundamentals of media training.

Public Speaking Training & Facilitator Certification

Public Speaking Training & Facilitator Certification offers 10 unique ingredients to deliver a memorable speech. It demonstrates how to create strategies to cope with your fear of public speaking, create an authoritative voice, know what to say and how to say it, stage presence, command, and communication. Upon completion, you will receive Professional Workshop Facilitator (PWF) certification.

Public Speaking and Presentations Pro: No Beginners Allowed!

In this Public Speaking and Presentations Pro advanced class you will learn “the James Earl Jones effect” to exude confidence while speaking. It also shows you 5 steps to introducing yourself to make your audience believe you, 4 presentation methods of keynote speakers, how to write, organize and prepare for your presentation, and much more.

Acumen Presents: Chris Anderson on Public Speaking

Designed by the head of TED, Acumen Presents: Chris Anderson on Public Speaking explains the most direct and impressive ways to start your talk and capture your audience. In this highest-rated course, you will learn how to structure your talk with 5 different ways to do it, and leave an impression on your audience.

Whether you’re a business owner training employees, a freelancer presenting offers, a salesperson delivering a sales pitch, or doing fundraising for your cause, skills in public speaking come in handy, and at times are the distinguishing factor. All the courses cited above offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, a certificate of completion, and lifetime access to learning materials and video on mobile and television.