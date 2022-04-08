SBA Continues Boots to Business Entrepreneur Training for Military Veterans

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced a funding opportunity to provide the continuation of Boots to Business Entrepreneur Training.

SBA Funding Continuation of Boots to Business Entrepreneur Training for Military Veterans

The SBA is inviting eligible non-profit organizations, alongside state and local government agencies, private sector firms, and institutions of higher learning, to submit approvals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses.

Boots to Business

The training is a continuation of the SBA’s Boots to Business (B2B) training program. B2B is an entrepreneurial training program that is part of the Department of Defense Transition Assistance Program (TAP). Course participants are introduced to the knowledge, skills, and resources required to start their own business. They also learn about the different SBA resources available to help launch and grow a business.

Helping Veteran Launch Their Own Business

Having access to the right training and resources can be critical to giving veterans and their spouses the confidence and means to launch and sustain their own business. As Tim Green, Acting Associate Administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development, comments: “It’s the SBA’s goal to assist service members and their families to make a successful transition to civilian life. The initial Boots to Business course is one step in that process.

“With continued entrepreneurial training, we hope that more veterans and military spouses will feel confident on their path to small business ownership at home,” Green continued.

The organization awarded for the funding will develop and maintain a curriculum about entrepreneurship for the veteran and military community as a follow-on to the B2B and B2B Reboot programs. On top of this, the awarded organization will also provide counseling, training, technical and financial skill development, as well as comprehensive business assessments and mentoring services.

Submissions can be sent via grants.gov. The deadline is April 11, 2022.