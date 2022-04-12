The Small Business Association (SBA) has announced the expansion of the Women’s Business Center network to all 50 states.

The extension of Women’s Business Centers, which offer business advice and support, as well as finding grant announcements and other important documents that help to build and grow women-owned businesses, reiterates the SBA’s commitment to create funding opportunities that increase equity for small business owners.

SBA Now Operating a Women’s Business Center in All 50 States

The announcement is welcome news for women entrepreneurs and small business owners, providing them with access to the resources and supports required to succeed and grow in all 50 states.

When making the announcement, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman spoke of how women are “leading America’s entrepreneurial resistance.”

“Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the SBA has delivered billions of dollars in financial assistance, expanded our services, and extended our reach to help more women entrepreneurs seize the opportunities of our nation’s growing recovery and realize their American dream of starting and growing a successful business,” Guzman continued.

The 141st Women’s Business Center

The launch of the Women’s Business Center (WBC) in Anchorage, Alaska, is the 141st WBC. The site will be operated by the Seattle Economic Development Fund. The launch of the Anchorage center means the SBA will have officially opened a WBC in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

It is important women entrepreneurs and women small businesses owners are aware of SBA initiatives designed to offer them funding, support and guidance, including Women Business Centers. These sites offer one-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance, and mentoring on a range of business development topics.

Networking Opportunities for Women-Run Businesses

Such topics include financial management, marketing, business startup, procurement, and more. The SBA also offers networking opportunities to help entrepreneurs pivot, grow and navigate new opportunities created through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is designed to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness.

For women across the United States who are running their own business or thinking about starting one, the extension of WBCs across all 50 states means these leading entrepreneurs will have access to vital tools, resources, and support to help them build their business and grow. They will also be informed about the financial support and opportunities available to them, which can be paramount to small business success.