The Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced a special bus tour dedicated to ‘Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship’.

SBA Announces “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship” Bus Tour

The bus tour will highlight historic economic recovery during National Small Business Week and will feature SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman as well as other SBA officials and local elected officials. The bus tour will take place from May 2-5 and will also feature NSBW winners and other small business owners.

America‘s ‘Strong Economic Comeback’

The bus tour is intentionally coinciding with National Small Business Week, and Administrator Guzman will be visiting nine cities across the country during the tour. The touring party will collaborate with SBA’s local offices and join local elected officials in celebrating the 32.5 million small businesses across America who have played an important part in helping the country’s economy recover.

The tour will be emphasizing that the United States has suffered economic downturns before and has always recovered with a ‘strong economic comeback’.

Celebrating America’s Entrepreneurs

Administrator Guzman said of the tour: “SBA’s Building a Better America bus tour during National Small Business Week will be a journey to meet new and established business owners from across the country and share federal resources that can help them do what they do best: build and grow their businesses, create jobs, and power our continued economic recovery under the Biden-Harris administration.

“Entrepreneurs are innovators and creators at their core, delivering the products and services we depend on and making our neighborhoods, towns, and cities more vibrant places to live and work. They give their all every day to achieve the American dream of business ownership and, by doing so, advance America’s economy and global competitiveness.

“This is a time to celebrate them and help ensure they continue to get the support they need to survive and thrive in communities across America.”

The Bus Tour’s Journey

The ‘Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship’ bus tour will visit nine cities in total, including San Francisco in California, Denver in Colorado; Atlanta and Augusta in Georgia, Columbia and Richburg in South Carolina, Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina, and Norfolk in Virginia.