Thousands Still Available in COVID Relief with These Small Business Grants

Building improvements can be a major expense for small businesses. And many had to make certain changes to navigate the past few years. Restaurants set up outdoor patios. Historic properties restored their storefronts. And offices added energy efficient features. Many businesses also have improvement projects planned for 2022.

Luckily, many small business grant programs across the country make these projects more attainable, thus improving the customer experience and the community at large. Here are some current small business grant opportunities for building improvements, pandemic recovery, and more.

Raleigh Building-Up Fit Grant

Raleigh’s Small Business Development department is launching a new grant opportunity for local businesses. The Building-Up Fit Grant offers matching reimbursement funds up to $25,000 for eligible renovation projects. Businesses with 50 employees or less can apply for grants to cover projects that significantly improve the appearance and value of the property. Businesses must cover the initial expenses, and the grant may cover up to half the project cost. The application window is open until April 24.

St. Pete Beach Site Improvement Program

The St. Pete Beach Site Improvement Program offers grants of up to $7,500 to cover eligible improvement projects. Businesses in St. Pete Beach, Florida with less than 50 employees can apply for funding. And eligible projects may include ADA accessibility improvements, outdoor beautification, signage, and historic preservation, among others. Grants can cover up to half the cost of each project, and businesses may apply for an additional $7,500 in loans to cover the rest. The deadline to apply for small business grants and loans through the program is May 13.

Gurnee Small Business Improvement Grants

Gurnee, Illinois just approved a second round of its popular small business grant program. The first round was approved in September, and the application period opened in November. Since then, about $200,000 of the allocated $250,000 has been pledged to qualified applicants. This is a matching grant program, and funds must go toward improvement projects like restaurant patio construction. Each business can apply for up to $10,000. The first round is still accepting applications until funds are allocated, and the second round may launch later this year.

Sacramento County Microbusiness Grant Program

Sacramento County is offering $2,500 grants to micro businesses and freelancers still hurting from the pandemic. The program will support about 669 businesses. To qualify, businesses must have less than $50,000 in annual revenue and fewer than five full-time employees. Solopreneurs and freelancers can also apply. The online application portal is open now through April 29.

Shelby County Small Business Recovery Grant Program

Shelby County, Ohio has committed $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new small business grant program. The program will reimburse eligible businesses for pandemic-related expenses. Eligible companies with a physical location can apply for between $5,000 and $25,000, and eligible at-home businesses can apply for between $5,000 and $10,000. The county will accept applications until May 31.

Solano Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Initiative

Solano County, California is providing $2,500 grants to small businesses harmed by the pandemic. The Solano Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Initiative is funded through the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Solano County is offering $450,000, which should fund about 180 business with $2,500 microgrants. The application window is open until May 14.