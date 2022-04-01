Time is Running Out to Apply for These Valuable Small Business Grants

Small business grants can support various business goals throughout the year. As Q2 begins, there are plenty of opportunities to jumpstart your goals with extra funding. This month’s small business grants feature opportunities for businesses in agriculture, tech, and foodservice, spread from California to Massachusetts.

Small Business Grants with an April Deadline

Here’s a list of small business grants due in April 2022:

Colorado Advanced Industries Collaborative Infrastructure Grant

Colorado’s Advanced Industries Collaborative Infrastructure Grant supports businesses planning large-scale technology projects. Grants may cover up to $500,000, but businesses must cover at least two-thirds of the project’s cost with other funding. To qualify, projects must fill a need for the community, and projects must relate to high tech industries like bioscience. The 2022 application period ends April 1.

KCK Small Business Resiliency Grant Program

Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas are offering grants between $1,000 and $10,000 to small businesses in the area. The KCK Small Business Resiliency Grant Program is open to companies with fewer than 25 employees. The amount of each grant is based on need and matching funds provided by the business. There are multiple funding rounds slated for this year, with the first deadline on April 1.

Backing Historic Small Restaurants

The Backing Historic Small Restaurants program provides grants for small, historic restaurants. American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation host the program, which is now in its second year. This round will award 25 grants of $40,000, which can be used for building improvement or preservation projects. The deadline to apply is April 4.

Massachusetts Inclusive Grant Program

The Massachusetts Inclusive Grant Program funds businesses that have historically been disadvantaged or underrepresented. Specifically, the program prioritizes businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, disabled individuals, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. The program includes $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with up to $75,000 available to each business. The deadline to apply is April 4.

Massachusetts New Applicant Grant Program

In addition, Massachusetts offers grants for businesses that have not received pandemic relief funds from other programs. The program includes $25 million in total funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Individual businesses that have experienced economic loss due to COVIC can apply for grants of up to $75,000. The application period is open now through April 4.

The Kitty Fund

The Kitty Fund is a grant program that supports mom-owned small businesses. To qualify, businesses must be owned by mothers and have two or more employees. This is an annual program that honors the founder’s mother, who passed away in 2020. This year’s program features a $25,000 fund, which will be awarded in $500 increments. The application deadline is April 11.

Alhambra Small Business Assistance Grant

Alhambra, California is offering $150,000 in grants to local small businesses. Qualified businesses can apply for $5,000 each to cover overhead or operating expenses. The program is open to companies that meet HUD’s definition of low-income. April 14 is the deadline to apply.

PHXbizGrants

Phoenix has allocated $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to its PHXbizGrants program. Grants of between $3,000 and $15,000 are available to companies with up to 25 employees that have experienced pandemic-related loss. Funds can cover various operating expenses like payroll, rent, utilities, and inventory. The final application deadline is April 15.

Kalamazoo County Small Business Relief Grants

??Kalamazoo County, Michigan has earmarked some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds for a small business grant program. Businesses that have faced hardships due to the pandemic can apply for relief grants. The deadline to apply is April 15.

Nav’s Small Business Grant

Nav offers a quarterly small business grant contest to help members take their businesses to the next level. The grand prize is $10,000, and the runner up receives $5,000. To qualify, businesses must be Nav members and apply online. Then there’s a public voting period to determine the winners. Online applications are now open, and the due date is April 23.

National Value-added Producer Grant

The National Value-added Producer Grant funds small agriculture businesses. Family farms, cooperatives, and other organizations that produce commodities can apply for up to $75,000. Producers that need working capital may apply for up to $250,000. However, each company must provide matching funds. Electronic applications are due by April 25.

Columbus-Franklin County Small Business Recovery Fund

The Columbus-Franklin County Small Business Recovery Fund supports local businesses harmed by the pandemic. The program includes $8 million in total funds; self-employed individuals can apply for $5,000, and employers can apply for $10,000 grants. Priority is given to businesses owned by women, minorities, and veterans. The next funding round runs from April 11 to 25.

Texas Young Farmer Grant Program

The Texas Young Farmer Grant program is for agriculture businesses run by those between the ages of 18 and 46. The matching grant program includes two funding rounds each year. The Spring 2022 round is now accepting applications, with a due date of April 27.

Atlanta Resurgence Grants

The Atlanta Resurgence Grant program includes $10.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Grant funds can reimburse or cover expenses related to the pandemic that businesses have incurred over the past year. Eligible companies can apply for up to $40,000, and the application period ends April 29.

SLO County COVID-19 Relief Grants

San Luis Obispo County in California is offering $500,000 to local small businesses. The American Rescue Plan Act-funded program is open to companies with 25 or fewer employees. Those with up to ten employees can apply for $5,00 grants, and those with between 11 and 25 employees can apply for $10,000 grants. The application period closes April 30.