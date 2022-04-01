In the News: From $5,000 to $5 Million, Take a Look at These Small Business Grants

Grants don’t need to be repaid, and that is why as a small business owner you owe to yourself to apply if you qualify, especially during these challenging times. Whether it is a public or private grant, the organizations offering them are looking to help you achieve a certain goal. From public grants looking to improve your storefront to private ones that want to help you grow your business, always keep an eye out for grants in your city, state, and even nationally. The grants for this week offer anywhere from $5,000 to $5,000,000 across the U.S.

If you happen to be in Michigan, the Growing MI statewide grant program has allocated $409 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic. Businesses can apply for up to $5,000,000. There are also several additional grants in Michigan providing anywhere from $10,000 to $250,000. Match on Main, Moving Flint Forward, and the National Value-added Producer Grant are some of the programs offering these amounts.

With up to $10,000 up for grabs, investment firm KKR is looking to help women-owned businesses in the U.S. The program is supporting businesses that provide important community services as well as those that had to pivot during COVID. This is the seventh round of the grant program, and you have to apply by April 22, 6 p.m. ET.

Some of the other grants available for small businesses across the country start with American Express. In collaboration with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant program is providing $40,000 nationwide to 25 applicants. There are also other grants from California to New York offering grants to support small businesses with different needs.

Small Business News Roundup – April 1, 2022

Beyond grants, take a look at the other valuable information this week’s roundup offers:

For business owners and entrepreneurs on the market for a new phone that doesn’t break the bank, then may be be pleased to learn that Apple has released a new budget-friendly iPhone SE. Apple Releases a New Budget-Friendly iPhone SE Starting at $429 or from $17.87 a month on a 24-month contract, the new iPhone SE could be the perfect phone for business owners on tight budgets.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against software company Intuit, for deceiving consumers with advertisements pitching “free” tax filing.

The Bank of America has announced new secured credit offerings and digital resources aimed at helping entrepreneurs launch their ventures and grow. The offerings comprise of the Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card, Business Advantage Secured Credit Line, and the Start a Business Center.

Small businesses saw an increase in 90,000 jobs during February, making a huge dent in the jobs last during January. The numbers were released in the ADP National Employment Report Wednesday. During January 2022, small businesses lost 96,000 jobs.

In an expanded list of equipment and services that pose a security threat, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has included Kaspersky Lab. Kaspersky Lab is a Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, which is headquartered in Moscow.

Joe Sugarman, the highly successful entrepreneur who was best known for his legendary BluBlocker Sunglasses, has died at the age of 83. The much-loved businessman passed away peacefully on March 18.

The US Department of Labor (DOL) is proposing rules to update regulations implementing the Davis-Bacon Act (DBA). The review and update pertain to the prevailing wage standard regarding how federal contractors are paid when working on federally funded construction projects. Labor Dept.

Being from the Midwest, one of my favorite delis has always been Zingerman’s’ in Michigan. But how did it go from a corner deli to a $70M food empire? On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Micheline “Micki” Maynard is a journalist, author, and professor.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued a Shields Up cyber security alert for anyone in the US in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The nation’s cyber defense agency reports that evolving intelligence indicates that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks.