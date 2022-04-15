In the News: House Passes $55B Small Business Grant Bill; COVID Relief Grants Also Still Available

Small businesses are still dealing with the challenges brought on by the pandemic, but now you can add the inflation, supply chain issues, and even the continuing labor shortage to the mix. For these owners, it means continuing to operate with fewer resources while trying to keep their customers. One way they can keep going is by applying and getting timely grants designed to help their industry, which is what the House has done with HR 3807.

The challenges small business owners are facing has led the House to pass a bill designed to replenish a small business grant program. With HR 3807, the $55 billion fund will help many deserving small businesses. The House is earmarking $42 billion for restaurants, food trucks, wineries, breweries and bakeries. And the remaining $13B will go to gyms, event venues, theaters, transportation contractors, and sports teams. Find out more:

The $55B the House passed will be more than welcomed by small business owners, however, there are still thousands of dollars available locally in communities across the country. You can apply for grants from $2,500 to $25,000 in several cities and counties. These grants address everything from renovation projects to freelancers, micro-businesses, pandemic-related issues, and more. Take a look at these grants:

Small Business News Roundup – April 15, 2022

Here is a look at more headlines affecting small businesses this week …

Thousands of sellers on Etsy are involved in a week-long strike over increased fees. According to a report on NPR, merchants on the e-commerce channel dedicated to handmade or vintage items and craft supplies, are closing their online shops for a week to strike over the raise in fees. Etsy Sellers Are On Strike Over Increased Fees The Etsy sellers are reluctant to pay the 1.

Americans are feeling the pinch on their grocery bills due to soaring egg prices. Wholesale prices for eggs is up nearly three times over the same time last year. Prices for large grade A white eggs ran between $2.80-$2.89 per dozen on average according to the USDA’s daily Midwest regional egg report- more than double what they cost in March.

Google has announced it is to pause ads that exploit or condone the Russia-Ukraine war. The search engine giant has said it will not help websites, apps and YouTube channels sell ads that comprise of content that seems to exploit, dismiss or condone the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Secure Act 2.0 (HR 2954 Securing a Strong Retirement) has passed in the House and is currently up for discussion in the Senate’s Committee on Finance. If it becomes law, what will it mean for small business owners? The Secure Act 2.0 could spell changes for employers, with changes how 401Ks are administered for full and part-time employees.

Getting better quality sleep can have a direct impact on productivity and business success. This is a key finding of an infographic by Pizuna, providers of high-quality bedding around the world. Pizuna’s ‘Stressed and Not Sleeping: How can you improve your sleep’ infographic, highlights the importance in investing in a good night’s sleep for business success.

Loan approval rates continue to slowly rise, but not fast enough, according to the Biz2Credit Lending Index, released April 12. “Small business lending has not fully recovered,” said Rohit Arora, Biz2Credit CEO. “This is disappointing news for companies looking to grow their businesses.” The report includes loan approval rates through March 2022.

For months, small businesses owners cited the lack of available workers as the biggest problem they faced. There’s a new biggest problem – inflation. That’s according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses Optimism Index for March 2022.

The Small Business Association (SBA) has announced the expansion of the Women’s Business Center network to all 50 states.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced 2022’s Small Business Persons of the Year winners from each of the nation’s 50 states. The nation’s top entrepreneurs will formally be recognized on May 5 during National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards Ceremony.

Costco membership fees may go up imminently and cost more this summer. Fees for the membership-only big-box retail stores typically increase every five years and the five-year mark is approaching this June, as reported in Fox News.