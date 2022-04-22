In the News: Grants From $10K Up To $500K Up For Grabs for Small Businesses

Local and state governments are keenly aware of the challenges small businesses are facing right now. Beyond the difficulties brought on by the pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues are now compounding the problem. And this is why grants have become an invaluable tool for many small business owners. Even if you haven’t thought about applying for a grant before, now is a great time to see what your community is offering. Take a look at these articles to see what grants are available across the U.S.

With a pool of $200 million, North Carolina’s Business Recovery Grant Program is launching its second phase of the program. From retail businesses to landscapers, farmers, gyms, salons, doctors, lawyers, and others can apply for a maximum of $500,000 in grants. There are also grants in South Carolina, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and other states. Find out more:

If you are in Virginia, your small business could qualify for up to $250,000. There are several initiatives across the state designed to help businesses in different sectors. From eCommerce programs to retail, hospitality, brewing, healthcare, hospitality, brewing, and much more are addressed in these rounds of grants.

The great state of Ohio is also offering several grant opportunities for small business owners ranging between $5,000 to $50,000. These grants look to help small business owners hire more employees, improve their operational capacity, encourage businesses to move to Ohio, renovation programs, and other initiatives. Find out if you qualify for these grants:

At a time when demand for construction is high, a shortage in concrete is having a detrimental impact on the industry. According to a report by Fox Business, with cement supplies drying up, construction companies are facing difficult and expensive planning involving vital building materials.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the launch of two new educational courses to the Ascent digital learning platform. Ascent is a free learning platform for women entrepreneurs. It provides women-owned small businesses with the resources to drive growth through business partnerships and access to important business information.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) didn’t follow proper procedures while managing Economic Impact Disaster Loan funds during the pandemic, according to a report from the Office of the Attorney General (OIG).

Home Builders – through no fault of their own – are presenting a less affordable product. And they’re losing confidence in their own market. According to a National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) report April 18, their confidence in the market went down 2 points to 77.

The Internal Revenue Services experienced disruptions in its online services on Monday, April 18, 2022, as millions tried to file their tax returns. Monday was the IRS deadline for taxpayers to file their tax returns which started on January 24, 2022.

A lot of small business owners don’t like conflict, so they avoid it. There can be problems inside your company between employees or controversial policies with your staff or customers. But more progress can be made in your company if you “choose sides”, and not be neutral.

Baskin-Robbins, the iconic US multinational chain of ice-cream and cake specialty shop restaurants, has rebranded. Baskin-Robbins Debuts New Logo in Major Rebranding The rebrand of the iconic and long-standing ice-cream brand consists of a new logo, the launch of limited-edition merchandise, the introduction of three new flavors, and a new tagline to celebrate every moment.

From bracing for even higher inflation and disruption to supply chains, to cybersecurity under increased threat, the Russian-Ukraine conflict is taking its toll on businesses around the world, including in the United States. Being familiar about how the war could impact businesses can help companies take the necessary precautions and be better prepared.

The most popular collections this week include several new entries that are selling out. However, the old standbys such as CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club are still managing to generate millions of dollars in sales.