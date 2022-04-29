In the News: Small Business Stabilization Grants of $10,000 Available Now

Communities across the U.S. are providing small business stabilization grants to address the lingering problems of the pandemic along with other issues small business owners are facing. These grants are more accessible and they address issues that can be solved with small grants. For businesses that didn’t get a PPP loan or are in need of additional funds, these are the ideal grants to help entrepreneurs until the economy recovers. Take a look at these articles to find out what grants are available in your area.

Grants between $5,000 to $10,000 are available across the country. These grants look to help small business owners with pandemic-related losses addressing several industries including hotels and hospitality. Additionally, the grants also want to help with operational expenses, childcare programs, mental health support, and other recovery efforts. Find out where these grants are:

Beyond grants, the SBA is encouraging recipients of PPP loans to apply for forgiveness. There are still many small businesses that haven’t applied to have their loans forgiven. Not having to pay the loan back, is just like having extra income every month if you get approved. Whether it is partial or full forgiveness, the money you save will help your small business. If you got the loan, apply now.

Small Business News Roundup – April 29, 2022

Wouldn’t you love to land a government contract? You know, a nice order from the Federal General Services Administration or the Department of Defense? The Feds have changed a rule in the procurement process which could make that come true for small businesses. The New Buy American Rule from the Biden Administration The Buy American rule guideline has changed.

60% of small businesses are facing difficulties in filling open vacancies, as the market challenges of the pandemic continue to bite.

Inflation is hurting small businesses’ ability to hire and retain workers. As such, businesses are forced to raise prices on consumers. Overall, inflationary pressures on businesses have worsened since January.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon subsidiary that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms, has announced it is committing over $30m to startups of underserved business owners. The initiative is part of the AWS Impact Accelerator, which gives high-potential, pre-seed startups the knowledge and tools required to reach key milestones.

The owner of a pawn shop in New Jersey has settled allegations relating to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

A new study analyzing data from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has revealed which US cities and states have the highest proportion of businesses that people trust. States With the Most Trusted Businesses The study was conducted by ZenBusiness and used data gathered by the BBB, which is a non-profit organization that aims to focus on advancing marketplace trust.

Elon Musk is buying Twitter, as he said he would. According to a FoxBusiness.com report, the Twitter board of directors agreed to Musk’s offer to take the company private for $44 billion. Stockholders in Twitter will get $54.20 for each share of the company they own at the time the deal is made official. Musk tweeted several times since news of the deal went public.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced a special bus tour dedicated to ‘Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship’.

Business for sale transactions has shown steady growth in the first quarter of 2022 according to the latest BizBuySell Insight Report. Small business acquisitions rose to 24% over the previous year and just 3.7% shy of the first quarter of 2019, before COVID-19 shocked the market.

As a small business owner, I have been avoiding thinking about cryptocurrency and Bitcoin for many years. But on this week’s The Small Business Radio Show, we discuss what you need to know about Bitcoin for your small business, your customers, and vendors. Chris Brady is a New York Times best-selling author and speaker with a new book called “The Bitcoin Bride”.

The National Retail Federation has added its voice to those from both sides of Congress in urging Visa and Mastercard to cancel increases in credit card swipe fees.

An established online business can show it has a proven business model that is generating revenue. The online businesses for sale this month have done that, with one of them established in 2001 and still going strong.