In the News: Up to $75K Available in Grants for Small Businesses Across the U.S.

With grants up to $75,000 and more available for small businesses across the U.S., this is a great opportunity to apply now. Communities large and small along with private entities are looking to help small businesses with badly needed funds. These grants address a wide range of issues small businesses are currently facing. And the goal is to provide financial assistance so they can overcome these challenges and continue to serve their communities. Make sure to always keep an eye out for grants that are available in your area, apply early, and follow the instructions to the letter to improve your chances.

There are many grants available in April across the U.S. you can apply for right now. Starting on the East Coast and all the way to California, grants are tackling multiple issues. The National Value-added Producer Grant is providing from $75K up to $250K nationally, while The Massachusetts Inclusive Grant Program is providing up to $75K for each business applicant. There are also grants n Kansas, Texas, California, and other states. Take a look at the rest of the grants:

Another set of grants are offering from $500 to $25,000 in several states, including $16 million in federal funds to support small businesses in Maine. There is also the St. Louis Small Business Grant Fund, Duke Energy in North Carolina to support downtown communities, the Chatham County Small Business Grant Program to help local businesses, and others. Find the rest of the grants:

Small Business News Roundup – April 8, 2022

During 2021, women-owned small businesses had greater losses than men-owned small businesses, according to Biz2Credit’s Annual Women-Owned Business survey. Compared to men-owned businesses, women had greater losses in net earnings and overall revenue, while seeing a greater increase in expenses, according to the report.

The Small Business Association (SBA) has revised its small business size standards in 16 industrial sectors. The changes are designed to increase eligibility for SBA’s federal contracting and loan programs, expanding access of loans for 59,000 small businesses.

There are happy anniversaries and not-so-happy anniversaries. The first week of April marks the two-year anniversary of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) administered through the Small Business Administration (SBA). Although the memories of that stressful time could fall into the “not-so-happy” category, the results – for millions of small businesses – weren’t as bad.

Currently, there are 32.5+ million small businesses in the U.S. And these businesses cover every imaginable industry in the world. So, no matter what your entrepreneurial dreams are, there is probably a small business running a company providing a service to its community. This leads us to our first business for sale for April, an ax-throwing bar.

In a statement on the first anniversary of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), President Biden’s plan to contain COVID-19 and rescue the economy, the Small Business Association (SBA), said the plan has given $450 billion to small businesses.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has updated the list of eligible industries for federal contracting set-asides for the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contracting Program.

Impactful reforms to the SBA’s Community Advantage loan program have been announced by Vice President Kamala Harris and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

It’s the dream of every entrepreneur that ever started a company. How do you build something in a short period of time that another company will pay $100M for?

Farmers across the United States are feeling the pinch of rising fertilizer prices. Reports show that since early 2021, fertilizer prices have rocketed as much as 300%. Amid shortages, inflation, and the war between Russia and Ukraine, the cost of this essential product for farmers is continuing to rise, according to Modern Farmer.

Customers are seeing costs for beef and other barbecue prices rising. Patrons of BBQ joints are seeing price increases in their favorite diners as eateries see increases in prices for meat and other products. Higher Prices at BBQ Restaurants Due to Inflation According to Fox Business, a restaurant called Arthur Bryant’s in Kansas City Mo, the 12 oz.