$10,000 Available in Small Business Stabilization Grants Across the Country

Many small businesses are still reeling from the pandemic. Though the initial relief programs have already doled out funds, communities are still offering grants to help their local economies stabilize. Here are some small business grant programs in California, Connecticut, and everywhere in between.

Butte Business Stabilization

California’s Butte County and the City of Chico are allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to a new small business grant program. The Butte Business Stabilization Program II is open to small businesses in Chico with 100 or fewer full-time equivalent employees. Grants may be up to $10,000 and can cover operational expenses that would otherwise put the business at risk of closure or layoffs. The application period runs from May 2 to May 20.

CARES 4 Trumbull Small Business Relief Fund

Trumbull County, Ohio recently dedicated an additional $2 million to its CARES 4 Trumbull Small Business Relief Fund. The small business grant program supports county businesses impacted by the pandemic. This round of funding comes from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act. Eligible small businesses can apply for up to $10,000 to cover pandemic-related expenses. Funding will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

AK-ARPA Business Relief Program

Alaska lawmakers recently extended the deadline for its small business relief grant program. The AK-ARPA Business Relief Program supports businesses throughout the state negatively affected by the pandemic. The original deadline to apply for a share of the state’s $34 million in federal relief funds was April 15. Now, eligible small businesses have until April 30 to apply. The threshold to qualify has also changed. Businesses now must be able to prove a loss of at least 30 percent of gross revenue between 2019 and 2020, as opposed to 50 percent in previous rounds.

Keep Islip Thriving

Islip, New York businesses and nonprofits with under 500 employees can apply for grants of up to $5,000 thanks to a new program. Keep Islip Thriving uses American Rescue Plan Act funds to help businesses negatively affected by pandemic closures and mandates. Businesses can use funds to cover expenses related to supporting public health or pivoting due to COVID-19 issues.

Belton ARPA Funds

Belton, Texas is establishing a new small business grant program for businesses with 500 or fewer employees. The city will use $850,000 in American Rescue Plan act funds to create a program similar to the one created under the CARES Act in 2020. Applicants will have to prove financial losses due to COVID-19 and provide a budget on how funding will be utilized. The city plans to prioritize hard-hit industries like hotels and hospitality, but all small businesses that meet the requirements can apply under the same program.

Old Lyme Economic Recovery and Community Initiative Grants

Old Lyme, Connecticut businesses now have two new small business grant programs to apply for. The Economic Recovery Grant aims to cover pandemic-related losses incurred between March 3, 2021 and April 1, 2022. Businesses can apply for up to $10,000 under this program. The Community Initiative Grant program offers funding for programs and initiatives that will support community recovery efforts. For example, businesses may apply for funds to cover mental health support or early childcare programs. May 2 is the deadline to apply for both programs.