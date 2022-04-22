Learn About Small Businesses Giving Back This April

With Earth Day on April 22, Spring is a popular time for businesses to focus on giving back.

However, charitable giving has become an important part of running a business all year long. Many entrepreneurs prioritize charitable giving to causes important to them.

And employees and customers may even be more likely to support companies that focus on this type of giving. In fact, nearly half of small businesses donate cash to charitable organizations in their communities.

This month, in celebration of Earth Day, Small Business Trends is doing its part in giving back. We’ve made a donation to ForestPlanet to plant 300 trees. ForestPlanet is a company we featured last year. Its whole goal is to help businesses do what Small Business Trends just did … give back by supporting tree-planting initiatives across the country.

We’re not the only ones giving back, of course.

Small Businesses Giving Back

If you’ve decided to integrate charitable giving into your business plan, it’s time to find the best way to go about it. This may seem fairly straightforward, but organizations have different needs and processes. You may also want to involve your team or customers in your giving efforts. This post details the steps needed to make the most of your charitable giving.

Of course, donating money isn’t the only way to support important causes. Volunteering can also show your commitment to social and charitable initiatives. It can also be a perfect way to engage your employees. Here are some top benefits of volunteering, for both you and your team.

In addition to supporting team building, volunteering may even support your business as you grow. Customers often appreciate businesses that give back to the community. So these efforts may lead to positive press or goodwill throughout the community. Learn more about other ways volunteering may help your bottom line in this post.

Finally, volunteering can be beneficial to your own leadership and entrepreneurial skills. From fostering lifelong learning to building your local network, these opportunities may make you a more effective professional going forward. Read one entrepreneur’s story here.

