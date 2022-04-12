About Us   |   Advertise

SBA Names the 2022 State Small Businesspersons of the Year

Published: Apr 12, 2022 by Samson Haileyesus In Small Business News 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article
state small business person of the year 2022

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced 2022’s Small Business Persons of the Year winners from each of the nation’s 50 states. The nation’s top entrepreneurs will formally be recognized on May 5 during National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards Ceremony.

SBA Names 2022 Small Businesspersons of the Year

According to the SBA, the winners will be formally recognized on May 5 during the National Small Business Week (NSBW) that will run from May 1-7, 2022. This year’s NSBW theme, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” highlights the resilience, ingenuity, and creativity of America’s 32.5 million small businesses.

2022 Small Business Person(s) of the Year

StateWinnerBusinessCity
AlabamaRoland G. BrownBrown Precision Inc.Huntsville, AL
ArizonaTracey LathamLatham Industries, LLCPhoenix, AZ
ArkansasJaim KrutzBig Cuppa, LLCMorrilton, AR
CaliforniaHernán Luis y PradoVetPowered, LLCSan Diego, CA
ColoradoDr. Jen QuestenAspen Park Vet HospitalConfer, CO
ConnecticutViron RondosViron Rondo OsteriaCheshire, CT
DelawareLisa M. St. ClairTailbangers Inc.Millsboro, DE
District of ColumbiaEduardo F. Ortiz and Ashleigh Tara Nicole AxiosCoforma, LLCWashington, D.C.
FloridaDennis ChanBlue Bamboo Canton Bistro & BarJacksonville, FL
GeorgiaArdina T. PierreNature’s Own Herb Shop, Inc.Atlanta, GA
HawaiiScott E. LoomerTruss Systems Hawaii Inc.Puunene, HI
IdahoMarcella MedorMarCom, LLCIdaho Falls, ID
IllinoisChris Ginder and Mary GinderGindo’s Spice of Life, LLCSt. Charles, IL
IndianaDonte Lamar WilburnPremier Unlimited, LLCLafayette, IN
IowaKimberly BaethGolden Openings, Inc.Urbandale, Iowa
KansasDaniel J. Smoots and

Janeice E. Smoots		Fanestil MeatsEmporia, KS
KentuckyAlejandro RamirezUniversal Spartan, LLCVine Grove, KY
LouisianaCraig A. StevensGenesis 360 LLCBaton Rouge, LA
MaineTyler A. FrankGarbage to GardenPortland Silver
MarylandTarandeep Singh BawaITegrity, Inc.Spring, MD, ME
MassachusettsGregory AcerraFireking Baking CompanyBraintree, MA
MichiganTarolyn BucklesOnyx Enterprises, Inc.Detroit, MI
MinnesotaKristen Marie DenzerTierra EncantadaMinneapolis, MN
MississippiLesia Daniel-Hollingshead and

William Walter Daniel Jr.		Funtime Afterschool of Clinton, Inc.

 		Clinton, MS
MissouriJennifer Garrett Hart

 		Hartline Construction, LLCKansas City, MO
MontanaNatalie R. Van Dusen

and Danielle J. Newell		Treeline Coffee RoastersBozeman, MT
NebraskaTaylor Korensky,

Jade Jensen and

Spencer Robinson		AppskyOmaha, NE
NevadaAndrea VigilAllegiant Electric LLCLas Vegas, NV
New HampshireSara B. NadeauCarriage Hill Assisted LivingMadbury, NH
New JerseyBeverly ZaccherioSenior Solutions for the Jersey Shore LLCPoint Pleasant, NY
New MexicoJoy ColucciMetis Technology Solutions, Inc.Albuquerque, NM
 New YorkSteven OlschewskiClubhouse Fun CenterRochester, NY
North CarolinaKristen M. Hess, AIAHH Architecture1100 Dresser Court

Raleigh, NC
North DakotaSylvia LunskiDesign Direction Inc.Fargo, ND
OhioLaura LicursiElite Virtual AssistantsStrongsville, OH
OklahomaJohn Adam OglesbeeWarfeather, LLCCoweta, OK
OregonKevin and Angie ShawBrightways Counseling Group, LLCRedmond, OR
PennsylvaniaJohn MartincicForest Scientific CorporationTionesta, PA
Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin IslandsCarlos Cosme MarreroJK Logistic Transport Inc.Toa Baja, PR
Rhode IslandByron Sheldon DelmonicoThe Riddle Room, LLC

 		North Scituate, RI
South CarolinaAnn SonHoly City Linen ServicesNorth Charleston, SC
South DakotaKarla Deann SantiBlend Interactive, Inc.

 		Sioux Falls, South Dakota
TennesseeRobert Scott UnderwoodMaxwell Industries, LLCAthens, TN
TexasDenise NavarroLogical Innovations, Inc.Houston, TX
UtahLucy Cardenas and Bill CokerRed IguanaSalt Lake City, Utah
VermontVicky Allard and Joe HanglinBlake Hill PreservesWindsor, VT
VirginiaJeri Dee ProphetIntellectechs, Inc.Virginia Beach, VA
WashingtonEfrem FesahaBoon Boona CoffeeSeattle, WA
West VirginiaJill Rae ScarbroBright Futures Learning ServicesWinfield, WV
WisconsinDavid HeideLiliana’s RestaurantFitchburg, WI
WyomingLena DirckThe Aspen House RestaurantRawlins, WY

Celebrating American Entrepreneurship

More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. Since 1963, NSBW has been recognizing the contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Over 10 awards are up for grabs among small businesses in various categories during the National Small Business Week Awards. Nominations for the awards closed on January 11, 2022.

“Entrepreneurs are innovators and creators at their core, delivering the products and services we depend on and making our neighborhoods, towns, and cities more vibrant places to live and work. They give their all to achieve their American dream of business ownership and, by doing so, advance America’s economy and global competitiveness”, said Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the SBA.

Image: SBA

Comment ▼
Samson Haileyesus
Samson Haileyesus Samson Haileyesus is a staff writer for Small Business Trends and has several years of progressive experience in media, communication and PR working with government, NGOs and private sector. He is passionate about public outreach, branding, media relations and marketing.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2022, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.