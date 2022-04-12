SBA Names the 2022 State Small Businesspersons of the Year

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced 2022’s Small Business Persons of the Year winners from each of the nation’s 50 states. The nation’s top entrepreneurs will formally be recognized on May 5 during National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards Ceremony.

SBA Names 2022 Small Businesspersons of the Year

According to the SBA, the winners will be formally recognized on May 5 during the National Small Business Week (NSBW) that will run from May 1-7, 2022. This year’s NSBW theme, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” highlights the resilience, ingenuity, and creativity of America’s 32.5 million small businesses.

2022 Small Business Person(s) of the Year

State Winner Business City Alabama Roland G. Brown Brown Precision Inc. Huntsville, AL Arizona Tracey Latham Latham Industries, LLC Phoenix, AZ Arkansas Jaim Krutz Big Cuppa, LLC Morrilton, AR California Hernán Luis y Prado VetPowered, LLC San Diego, CA Colorado Dr. Jen Questen Aspen Park Vet Hospital Confer, CO Connecticut Viron Rondos Viron Rondo Osteria Cheshire, CT Delaware Lisa M. St. Clair Tailbangers Inc. Millsboro, DE District of Columbia Eduardo F. Ortiz and Ashleigh Tara Nicole Axios Coforma, LLC Washington, D.C. Florida Dennis Chan Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro & Bar Jacksonville, FL Georgia Ardina T. Pierre Nature’s Own Herb Shop, Inc. Atlanta, GA Hawaii Scott E. Loomer Truss Systems Hawaii Inc. Puunene, HI Idaho Marcella Medor MarCom, LLC Idaho Falls, ID Illinois Chris Ginder and Mary Ginder Gindo’s Spice of Life, LLC St. Charles, IL Indiana Donte Lamar Wilburn Premier Unlimited, LLC Lafayette, IN Iowa Kimberly Baeth Golden Openings, Inc. Urbandale, Iowa Kansas Daniel J. Smoots and



Janeice E. Smoots Fanestil Meats Emporia, KS Kentucky Alejandro Ramirez Universal Spartan, LLC Vine Grove, KY Louisiana Craig A. Stevens Genesis 360 LLC Baton Rouge, LA Maine Tyler A. Frank Garbage to Garden Portland Silver Maryland Tarandeep Singh Bawa ITegrity, Inc. Spring, MD, ME Massachusetts Gregory Acerra Fireking Baking Company Braintree, MA Michigan Tarolyn Buckles Onyx Enterprises, Inc. Detroit, MI Minnesota Kristen Marie Denzer Tierra Encantada Minneapolis, MN Mississippi Lesia Daniel-Hollingshead and



William Walter Daniel Jr. Funtime Afterschool of Clinton, Inc.



Clinton, MS Missouri Jennifer Garrett Hart



Hartline Construction, LLC Kansas City, MO Montana Natalie R. Van Dusen



and Danielle J. Newell Treeline Coffee Roasters Bozeman, MT Nebraska Taylor Korensky,



Jade Jensen and



Spencer Robinson Appsky Omaha, NE Nevada Andrea Vigil Allegiant Electric LLC Las Vegas, NV New Hampshire Sara B. Nadeau Carriage Hill Assisted Living Madbury, NH New Jersey Beverly Zaccherio Senior Solutions for the Jersey Shore LLC Point Pleasant, NY New Mexico Joy Colucci Metis Technology Solutions, Inc. Albuquerque, NM New York Steven Olschewski Clubhouse Fun Center Rochester, NY North Carolina Kristen M. Hess, AIA HH Architecture 1100 Dresser Court



Raleigh, NC North Dakota Sylvia Lunski Design Direction Inc. Fargo, ND Ohio Laura Licursi Elite Virtual Assistants Strongsville, OH Oklahoma John Adam Oglesbee Warfeather, LLC Coweta, OK Oregon Kevin and Angie Shaw Brightways Counseling Group, LLC Redmond, OR Pennsylvania John Martincic Forest Scientific Corporation Tionesta, PA Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands Carlos Cosme Marrero JK Logistic Transport Inc. Toa Baja, PR Rhode Island Byron Sheldon Delmonico The Riddle Room, LLC



North Scituate, RI South Carolina Ann Son Holy City Linen Services North Charleston, SC South Dakota Karla Deann Santi Blend Interactive, Inc.



Sioux Falls, South Dakota Tennessee Robert Scott Underwood Maxwell Industries, LLC Athens, TN Texas Denise Navarro Logical Innovations, Inc. Houston, TX Utah Lucy Cardenas and Bill Coker Red Iguana Salt Lake City, Utah Vermont Vicky Allard and Joe Hanglin Blake Hill Preserves Windsor, VT Virginia Jeri Dee Prophet Intellectechs, Inc. Virginia Beach, VA Washington Efrem Fesaha Boon Boona Coffee Seattle, WA West Virginia Jill Rae Scarbro Bright Futures Learning Services Winfield, WV Wisconsin David Heide Liliana’s Restaurant Fitchburg, WI Wyoming Lena Dirck The Aspen House Restaurant Rawlins, WY

Celebrating American Entrepreneurship

More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. Since 1963, NSBW has been recognizing the contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Over 10 awards are up for grabs among small businesses in various categories during the National Small Business Week Awards. Nominations for the awards closed on January 11, 2022.

“Entrepreneurs are innovators and creators at their core, delivering the products and services we depend on and making our neighborhoods, towns, and cities more vibrant places to live and work. They give their all to achieve their American dream of business ownership and, by doing so, advance America’s economy and global competitiveness”, said Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the SBA.