The Best American Flags to Decorate Your Business

While it is not mandatory for private-owned businesses to display the USA flag, flying the American flag in your business is the ultimate sign of freedom and liberty. Whether you want to display the flag daily as a symbol of pride and allegiance or just during the national holidays, finding the best American flag is certainly important. Though flags feature the same design, there are lots of variables that determine the flag’s price, quality, and durability. The materials used also vary in weight and thickness, and so does the quality of the ink used. The stitching and the thread’s weight also play a role in determining whether your flag will shred or fray in the wind.

We have done our best to bring you some great American made flags that you could add to your business today.

Best American Flags

Annin Flagmakers Model 2710 American Flag

Top Pick: Check out the Annin American flag if you are looking for a durable, bright, vibrant, and 100% American made flag. Since 1847, the Annin flags have widely been used in a variety of world events including the Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969, the inauguration, and later the draping of Abraham Lincoln’s casket. The flag uses tough-tex polyester, which is the best choice for high wind areas and extreme weather conditions. Additional details include embroidered stars, SolarGuard dyes for solar protection, and an open weave that allows wind to freely flow through, reducing stress on the flag. The Annin USA flag is suitable for outdoor use and is available in a variety of sizes ranging from 3×5 ft to 6×5 ft.

Annin Flagmakers Model 2710 American Flag

Grace Alley Outdoor American Flag

Runner Up: This 100% American made flag is handcrafted and is a beautiful reminder of the rights and freedom that Americans enjoy. It is made of Durawavez Nylon that easily withstands harsh outdoor weather and is finished off with polyester heading for added strength. The flag is available in a variety of sizes. Ranging from 3X5 ft to 6×10 ft. If you are looking for the best outdoor American flag, the Grace Alley will certainly not disappoint.

Grace Alley American Flag

Freefy American Flag

Best Value: Proudly display your loyalty and freedom using the Freefy American Flag. This flag is constructed off heavyweight 300D oxford nylon that dries quickly and is UV protected. It also features beautifully embroidered stars and nylon stripes that are sewn together with two rows of lock stitches for added strength. This flag is great for both indoor and outdoor use.

Freefy American Flag

USA Flag Co. American Flag

Certified by the FMAA, this 100% American made USA flag is created from domestic materials, and every step of its manufacturing is completed in the US. The flag is constructed off durawavez nylon that withstands mother nature’s worst mood and easily flies with the slightest breeze. Every flag is finished off with polyester canvas headings, a 4-point needle fly hem, and spurred brass grommets. This flag makes an excellent display both at home and at the office.

USA Flag Co. American Flag

ANNDONES Outdoor American Flag

Display your patriotism and freedom using the ANNDONES, a 100% American-made flag. This beautifully crafted flag features 50 embroidered stars and 13 sewn red and white stripes. It is made of heavyweight deluxe nylon that easily withstands a variety of weather conditions. This outdoor flag is supported with a quadruple stitched hem and 2 tough brass grommets. Buy this USA flag on Amazon.

ANNDONES Outdoor American Flag

Arevtovis American Heavy-Duty Flag

Proudly display your patriotic feelings using the Arevtovis flag. This flag is made of heavy-duty polyester that is both wind resistant and doesn’t easily fade. It features stitched stripes, embroidered stars, and two brass grommets. You can fly this flag at the back of a truck or hung it on your business’ front porch.

Arevtovis American Heavy-Duty Flag

Star Spangled American Flags

If you are looking for an American-made all-weather flag, then you should consider the Star Spangled American Flags. This flag is expertly crafted using heavyweight denier nylon for long-lasting durability. The stars are embroidered using a densely filled thread count while the stripes use 2 rows of stitching per seam and 4 rows of lock stitching on the fly end to prevent fraying. This flag can be hung as a banner flag or displayed on the front porch using a mounted or self-standing pole.

Star Spangled American Flags

What to Look for When Buying an American Flag

While not mandatory, displaying the American flag in your business is a surefire way of showing your pride and allegiance. Given their popularity, there are tons of American flags for sale. But before you make a purchase, it is important for you to think about the flag’s use, durability, size, and where it is made. While you may not be familiar with the major flag brands, there are a few companies such as Annin Flagmakers that have been around for hundred of years and have perfected the art of flag making. Here are a few other things to consider when looking for the best American flag.

American Made: Buying American-made flags is the ultimate show of pride and loyalty as you are supporting American families and the US economy in general. Make sure your flag comes with a “Made in America” tag. If it doesn’t, it probably wasn’t.

Quality Construction: This is important especially for outdoor flags that are exposed to all sorts of weather conditions. Make sure your flag is made of the best materials and sewn with the strongest seams.

Choice of Fabric: Nylon is great for most uses as it is light, durable, and flies well with the slightest breeze. It is however not uncommon to come across cotton-made flags, which is the traditional flag fabric and a great choice if you are a purist. They however usually need extra care. The Tough-tex polyester is the best choice for high wind areas and extreme weather conditions.

Flag Size: You should certainly consider the flag size when buying your USA flag on Amazon. 3×5 ft is the most popular flag size, but most flag manufacturers offer a variety of flag sizes.

Accurate Design: You certainly don't have to worry about this if you are buying an accredited USA brand. The American flag should of course have 50 white stars and 13 stripes. It's a violation of the U.S. Flag Code to display an American flag that doesn't feature an accurate design.

